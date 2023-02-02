LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88.

"As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base."

"We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We generated $34 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on February 2, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . This webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com , and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the payment of the Company's quarterly dividend, its installed base growth, and its long-term plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,
2022

December 25,
2021

Net sales:

Products

$

96,388

$

104,429

Services

20,766

19,516

Total net sales (1)

117,154

123,945

Cost of sales:

Products

60,765

64,309

Services

6,057

5,393

Total cost of sales

66,822

69,702

Gross margin

50,332

54,243

Operating expenses:

Research and development

7,709

6,306

Selling, general and administrative

6,607

6,449

Total operating expenses

14,316

12,755

Operating income

36,016

41,488

Other income/(expense), net

(393

)

(247

)

Income before provision for income taxes

35,623

41,241

Provision for income taxes

5,625

6,611

Net income

$

29,998

$

34,630

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.89

$

2.11

Diluted

$

1.88

$

2.10

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

15,892,723

16,391,724

Diluted

15,955,718

16,519,291

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

Americas

$

49,278

$

51,496

Europe

27,681

29,749

Greater China

23,905

25,783

Japan

6,755

7,107

Rest of Asia Pacific

9,535

9,810

Total net sales

$

117,154

$

123,945

(1) Net sales by category:

iPhone

$

65,775

$

71,628

Mac

7,735

10,852

iPad

9,396

7,248

Wearables, Home and Accessories

13,482

14,701

Services

20,766

19,516

Total net sales

$

117,154

$

123,945

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

December 31,
2022

September 24,
2022

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,535

$

23,646

Marketable securities

30,820

24,658

Accounts receivable, net

23,752

28,184

Inventories

6,820

4,946

Vendor non-trade receivables

30,428

32,748

Other current assets

16,422

21,223

Total current assets

128,777

135,405

Non-current assets:

Marketable securities

114,095

120,805

Property, plant and equipment, net

42,951

42,117

Other non-current assets

60,924

54,428

Total non-current assets

217,970

217,350

Total assets

$

346,747

$

352,755

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

57,918

$

64,115

Other current liabilities

59,893

60,845

Deferred revenue

7,992

7,912

Commercial paper

1,743

9,982

Term debt

9,740

11,128

Total current liabilities

137,286

153,982

Non-current liabilities:

Term debt

99,627

98,959

Other non-current liabilities

53,107

49,142

Total non-current liabilities

152,734

148,101

Total liabilities

290,020

302,083

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,842,407 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

66,399

64,849

Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)

3,240

(3,068

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(12,912

)

(11,109

)

Total shareholders' equity

56,727

50,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

346,747

$

352,755

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31,
2022

December 25,
2021

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances

$

24,977

$

35,929

Operating activities:

Net income

29,998

34,630

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,916

2,697

Share-based compensation expense

2,905

2,265

Other

(317

)

849

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

4,275

(3,934

)

Inventories

(1,807

)

681

Vendor non-trade receivables

2,320

(9,812

)

Other current and non-current assets

(4,099

)

(4,921

)

Accounts payable

(6,075

)

19,813

Deferred revenue

131

462

Other current and non-current liabilities

3,758

4,236

Cash generated by operating activities

34,005

46,966

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(5,153

)

(34,913

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

7,127

11,309

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

509

10,675

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(3,787

)

(2,803

)

Other

(141

)

(374

)

Cash used in investing activities

(1,445

)

(16,106

)

Financing activities:

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(2,316

)

(2,888

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(3,768

)

(3,732

)

Repurchases of common stock

(19,475

)

(20,478

)

Repayments of term debt

(1,401

)

Repayments of commercial paper, net

(8,214

)

(1,000

)

Other

(389

)

(61

)

Cash used in financing activities

(35,563

)

(28,159

)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,003

)

2,701

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances

$

21,974

$

38,630

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

828

$

5,235

Cash paid for interest

$

703

$

531

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Tejas Gala
Apple
tgala@apple.com
(669) 227-2402

