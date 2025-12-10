Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (December 10, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces an additional gold target, named CZ Gol d on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia.
Angkor's mineral exploration team has identified a gold target based on physical workings from a tunnel on the west side of the river running through the Andong Meas license. A quartz stockwork with an apparent thickness of 30 metres was mapped in the tunnel. The stockwork tended to have a northwest strike. The target consists of multiple shallow trenches and one 47-metre-long tunnel excavated by artisanal miners. The tunnel is located on a steep slope and at the end of the tunnel, the artisanal miners drove a raise to surface following several veins.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, describes the CZ Gold Prospect and historical work from over a decade ago, " In 2012, three holes were drilled with collars about 70 metres apart. The first hole was collared immediately outside the adit and was drilled in the same direction as the tunnel. None of the holes intersected the quartz stockwork zone but they did core immediately into a granite bereft of mafic minerals and containing abundant miarolytic cavities. The granite is likely an alaskite type granite. The holes also cored thick and frequent bands of ‘bucky' quartz (a coarsely crystallized, non-laminating quartz). " Dennis further clarified that although alaskite and bucky quartz do not host gold deposits per say, they are frequently found in close proximity to gold deposits.
Figure 1 Inside the CZ Gold tunnel showing vein and stockwork and adit.
The team uses the rainy season, generally from June to November, to review all prospects, samples, assays, and core from the prospects on each license. As part of that exercise and with the spike in gold over the past year, analysis took place on all gold prospects, including those close to copper porphyry systems such as the Canada Wall prospect. In this case, historical workings from artisanal miners were part of the annual review.
Figure 2 Nugget in the palm of Mike Weeks, recovered from panning material from CZ Gold tunnel in a small stream directly below CZ Gold Prospect
The Company intends to conduct a surface trenching and sampling program in Q1 of 2026 on this gold target to determine the setting and orientation of the quartz stockwork. Once this has been established, a follow up diamond drill program can be planned.
Angkor also acknowledges a restart in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in the northwest quadrant of Cambodia. Evacuations of near-border communities and school closures have occurred as the conflict continues. Although the oil project Block VIII is in the far south of Cambodia, and the Andong Meas mineral license is far to the east of the conflict, management is carefully monitoring the Andong Bor license and no work is being done there at this time._ Safety is imperative for staff and personnel so any activities in the northwest are on hold until further notice.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation.
Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada with measures of gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
