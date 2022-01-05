Gold Investing News
Amex Exploration Inc.    is pleased to provide a review of its 2021 accomplishments and exploration plans and goals for 2022. On the corporate front, the Company ended the year in a strengthened financial position with the full exercise of all remaining warrants, adding $7 million to the treasury, demonstrating continued shareholder support and confidence. Additionally, Amex Exploration was named to 2021 OTCQX ...

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to provide a review of its 2021 accomplishments and exploration plans and goals for 2022.

On the corporate front, the Company ended the year in a strengthened financial position with the full exercise of all remaining warrants, adding $7 million to the treasury, demonstrating continued shareholder support and confidence. Additionally, Amex Exploration was named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX. As part of its ongoing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Amex strengthened the Board of Directors through the appointment of Bryan Coates as Lead Independent Director and election of Dr. Luisa Morena as Independent Director.

On the exploration front, the drill bit continued to add value throughout 2021 (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Additional highlights from the year included:

  • Three significant new discoveries were made on the Perron property.
    • A copper rich volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) discovery (QF Zone) was made along the Normétal Mine Horizon where the company intersected 2.40% Cu, 0.72% Zn, 0.27 g/t Au and 22.15 g/t Ag over 7.80 m. Follow up drilling has confirmed the initial discovery with similar grades and widths, indicating the presence of a substantial VMS system. Defining and expanding upon this system will be a part of the exploration program in 2022.
    • A new high-grade gold structure located 650 m north-west of the High Grade Zone (HGZ), the Alizee Zone, returning 31.87 g/t Au over 5.10 m.
    • An additional high-grade gold structure, the 210 Gold Zone, was discovered on the Normétal Fault, with the discovery interval returning 58.25 g/t Au over 3.90 m.
  • The Denise Gold Zone surpassed expectations showing large zones of broad near-surface gold mineralization and continuity. The Denise Zone has now been defined to a depth of 700 m and 500 m along strike and the geology indicates probability to expand to the east near surface.
  • At the High Grade Zone (HGZ) Amex demonstrated exceptional high-grade gold continuity down to a depth of 1.35 km. The Company also reported the highest grade individual assay at Perron of 929.24 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a depth of 290 m in hole PE-21-344.

Table 1 - Top 20 drill holes announced in 2021 based on gold metal factor

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone Metal Factor (g*m)
PE-21-386W1 939 945.1 6.1 102.07 HGZ 622.6
PE-21-344 320.8 326.95 6.15 79.22 HGZ 487.2
PE-21-329 228.9 242 13.1 36.86 HGZ 482.9
PE-21-391 213.9 219.5 5.6 84.02 HGZ 470.5
PE-21-337 255.2 300 44.8 8.25 Denise 369.6
PE-21-367 211.1 226 14.9 21.75 HGZ 324.1
PE-21-409 374.9 381.8 6.9 43.74 HGZ 301.8
PE-21-313 180 183.9 3.9 70.92 HGZ 276.6
PE-21-383W1 538.5 542 3.5 76.61 HGZ 268.1
PE-21-318 1207.15 1215.55 8.4 29.62 HGZ 248.8
PE-21-301 1054.4 1063.25 8.85 27.06 HGZ 239.5
PE-21-392 297.5 304.05 6.55 36.02 HGZ 235.9
PE-21-287 1175.8 1182 6.2 37.59 HGZ 233.1
PE-20-210 108.8 112.7 3.9 58.25 210 227.2
PE-21-338 201.4 216.25 14.85 15.18 HGZ 225.4
PE-21-321 149.6 156 6.4 32.91 HGZ 210.6
PE-21-413 338.2 340 1.8 102.43 HGZ 184.4
PEX-21-041 288.6 293.7 5.1 31.87 Alizee 162.5
PE-20-230 634.1 642.5 8.4 17.89 HGZ 150.3
PE-20-207W2 902.5 907 4.5 32.99 HGZ 148.5

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/109025_a3e9da7a14404986_002.jpg

Figure 1 - Gold Corridor at Perron ending 2021. White arrows represent near-term expansion targets. Pink spheres represent individual assays better than 20 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/109025_a3e9da7a14404986_002full.jpg

In 2021, the Company completed a total of 129,310 m of drilling. The focus was on the expansion and definition drilling of HGZ and near surface, on strike expansion and definition drilling of the Denise Zone as well as regional exploration drilling. There are currently a number of pending samples at two labs from holes targeting the HGZ, Denise, QF and Grey Cat Zone, as well as regional exploration drilling.

Exploration Plans and Corporate Goals for the coming year

  • Test the expansion potential of the Denise Zone along strike for up to 1.5 km to the east, where limited drilling has occurred and gold mineralization has been encountered.
  • Continue to define the HGZ to a resource level to a depth of approximately 1 km.
  • Further define and explore the QF VMS Zone.
  • Report on regional exploration program and determine potential to make additional gold and VMS discoveries on Perron.
  • Complete a maiden resource on the Perron Project in H2.
  • Set and report on ESG goals for 2022 with a report to be produced during the year.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Base metal and gold analysis are provided by ALS Canada Ltd. with similar QAQC protocol. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Zinc, Copper and Silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1% and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109025

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration Inc TSXV:AMX Gold Investing
AMX:CA
Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Announces Exercise of All Remaining Warrants

Amex Announces Exercise of All Remaining Warrants

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company")  is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,115,000 warrants at a strike price of $2.10 and 203,087 broker warrants at a strike price of $2.10 adding close to $7 million to the treasury. The warrants were offered in connection with a $15,750,000 financing which closed on June 17, 2020. With the exercise of these warrants there are no remaining outstanding warrants.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support through the warrant exercise and extend a special thank you to Mr. Eric Sprott who has maintained his ownership in Amex. We are pleased to add this capital to the Company, putting us on stronger financial footing entering 2022. Our exploration program is delivering exceptional results and is continuing at an excellent pace. We will provide a review of our accomplishments from 2021 and discuss our plans for 2022 in early January. Until then from all of us at the Amex Exploration team we wish you a healthy and happy holiday season."

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

  • 8.25 g/t Au over 44.80 m, including 602.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m, at a vertical depth of ~230 m in hole PE-21-337;
  • 1.22 g/t Au over 64.75 m, including 10.96 g/t Au over 3.55 m, at a vertical depth of ~200 m in hole PE-21-305;
  • 2.38 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 260 m in hole PE-21-291;
  • 1.36 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 335 m in hole PE-21-311;
  • 1.55 g/t Au over 8.50 m at a vertical depth of 230 m in hole PE-21-285;
  • 1.41 g/t Au over 9.00 m at a vertical depth of 340 m in hole PE-21-382;
  • 2.01 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 290 m in hole PE-21-369;
  • 2.65 g/t Au over 9.90 m at a vertical depth of 40 m in hole PE-21-368;
  • 1.50 g/t Au over 19.70 m at a vertical depth of ~30 m in hole PE-21-364; and
  • 0.76 g/t Au over 37.55 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m in hole PE-21-374.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FRA: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 36 drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Highlights from the Shallow (Western) High Grade Zone include:

  • 43.74 g/t Au over 6.90 m, including 531.99 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 302 at a vertical depth of 350 m in hole PE-21-409;
  • 76.61 g/t Au over 3.50 m, including 530.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 268 at a vertical depth of 480 m in hole PE-21-383W1;
  • 36.02 g/t Au over 6.55 m, including 218.15 g/t Au over 1.05 m, for a metal factor of 236 at a vertical depth of 250 m in hole PE-21-392;
  • 102.43 g/t Au over 1.80 m, including 357.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 184 at a vertical depth of 300 m in hole PE-21-413;
  • 9.46 g/t Au over 6.25 m for a metal factor of 59 at a vertical depth of 160 m in hole PE-21-378;
  • 7.87 g/t Au over 6.40 m, including 74.47 g/t Au over 1.00 m, for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 330 m in hole PE-21-399;
  • 4.65 g/t Au over 10.65 m for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 650 m in hole PE-21-410.

Highlights from the Deep (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Drills Copper Rich VMS Mineralization in First Follow-Up Drillhole on the Qf Zone; Intersects 1.93% Copper, 0.15% Zinc, 0.28 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver over 8.00 M

Amex Drills Copper Rich VMS Mineralization in First Follow-Up Drillhole on the Qf Zone; Intersects 1.93% Copper, 0.15% Zinc, 0.28 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver over 8.00 M

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF)  ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its first follow-up drillhole on the copper rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') QF zone. The QF Zone occurs along the Normétal Mine Horizon which is a kilometric tuffaceous unit that host the nearby past-producing Normétal Mine as shown in Figure 1. Recall that the QF Zone discovery drillhole, PEX-21-076, returned 2.40% copper, 0.72% zinc, 0.27 gt gold and 22.15 gt silver over 7.80 m as announced on August 9, 2021. Today's results from drillhole PEX-21-083, which is approximately 65 metres deeper than the discovery hole, returned 1.93% Cu, 0.15% Zn, 0.28 gt Au, and 14.0 gt Ag over 8.0 metres, including a high-grade core of 3.40% Cu, 0.25% Zn, 0.48 gt Au, and 24.31 gt Ag over 4.55 metres, which confirms both the width and grade of the discovery hole as shown in Figures 2, 3, & 4 and Table 1.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex, commented, "I am very pleased to have essentially replicated the widths and strong grades of the discovery hole with a vertical step down by 65 metres. This successful follow-up drill hole confirms that this mineralization could be of significant size and we are enthusiastically looking forward to the results of this follow up drilling phase. We have since drilled additional holes targeting the on-strike and vertical extensions of this mineralization. The similarity in grade of the QF Zone holes announced to date to the past-producing 10.1 million tonne Normétal Mine is especially encouraging. On the backs of the successes to date on this zone, Amex has allocated an additional 5,000 metres of drilling to further test this copper-rich sulfide zone."

Keep reading... Show less
Amex Drills 102.07 g/t Gold Over 6.10 Metres and Announces Assay Results from 31 Additional Drill Holes Significantly Expanding the High Grade Zone Vertically and Along Strike

Amex Drills 102.07 g/t Gold Over 6.10 Metres and Announces Assay Results from 31 Additional Drill Holes Significantly Expanding the High Grade Zone Vertically and Along Strike

Highlights from the Deeper (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

  • 102.07 g/t Au over 6.10 m, including 822.49 g/t Au over 0.60 m, for a metal factor of 623 at a vertical depth of approximately 870 m in hole PE-21-386W1;
  • 29.62 g/t Au over 8.40 m, including 333.42 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 249 at a vertical depth of approximately 1,120 m in hole PE-21-318;
  • 37.59 g/t Au over 6.20 m, including 356.58 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 233 at a vertical depth of approximately 1,070 m in hole PE-21-287;
  • 17.01 g/t Au over 7.40 m, including 136.18 g/t Au over 0.75 m, for a metal factor of 126 at a vertical depth of approximately 500 m in hole PE-21-360;
  • 10.21 g/t Au over 7.40 m, including 109.53 g/t Au over 0.60 m, for a metal factor of 76 at a vertical depth of approximately 660 m in hole PE-21-360W1;
  • 4.46 g/t Au over 15.60 m, including 89.14 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 70 at a vertical depth of approximately 660 m in hole PE-20-165W2;
  • 10.25 g/t Au over 6.10 m, including 53.71 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 63 at a vertical depth of approximately 910 m in hole PE-21-301W1.

Highlights from the Shallower (Western) High Grade Zone include:

Keep reading... Show less
What is the Gold Spot Price?

What is the Gold Spot Price?

The gold spot price is used globally for trades in the precious metal. Constantly in a state of flux, the live gold price is driven by demand for safe haven assets and gold futures market speculation.

For much of human history, gold has been looked to as a symbol of wealth. Gold emerged as a desirable commodity as far back as 3,600 BCE in Egypt. In 2,600 BCE, Mesopotamian artisans began crafting gold jewelry to adorn royal elites. By 700 BCE, humans were using gold coins in the first monetary transactions.

In modern times, gold is not only recognized as a show of affluence or a safe haven for storing value, but has also become a popular investment vehicle for generating wealth.

Keep reading... Show less
OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

( CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corporation (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares thereon. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on January 6 th 2022 with the trading symbol "OZ".

Keep reading... Show less
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Outback Goldfields Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Delist - Outback Goldfields Corp.

At the request of the company the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted at market close on January 5, 2022.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading... Show less
Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.d., P.Eng, FAusIMM), a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge stated: "We are very pleased that Dr. Ramcharan has joined Rockridge Resources. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Rockridge in both the technical and corporate side of the business and we look forward to his contribution to the success of the Company. His connections in the mining industry will prove vital as we plan to make 2022 a transformational year for the Company."

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that after seven years of service to ALX, Robert ("Sierd") Eriks has decided to retire as President and Chief Geologist and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Eriks has agreed to continue consulting to the Company on a part-time basis, which will greatly assist ALX during its exploration programs planned for 2022.

"Sierd Eriks has given ALX the benefit of the depth of his experience from a long and illustrious career in the mineral exploration industry," said Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman of ALX. "We wish to sincerely thank him for his loyalty and dedication to the Company, and look forward to his contributions to our future exploration efforts."

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 89 gt silver ("Ag") [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the ‘halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×