Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company")  is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,115,000 warrants at a strike price of $2.10 and 203,087 broker warrants at a strike price of $2.10 adding close to $7 million to the treasury. The warrants were offered in connection with a $15,750,000 financing which closed on June 17, 2020. With the exercise of these warrants there are no remaining outstanding warrants.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support through the warrant exercise and extend a special thank you to Mr. Eric Sprott who has maintained his ownership in Amex. We are pleased to add this capital to the Company, putting us on stronger financial footing entering 2022. Our exploration program is delivering exceptional results and is continuing at an excellent pace. We will provide a review of our accomplishments from 2021 and discuss our plans for 2022 in early January. Until then from all of us at the Amex Exploration team we wish you a healthy and happy holiday season."

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108254

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Amex Reports 8.25 g/t Gold over 44.80 Metres and 1.22 g/t Gold over 64.75 Metres from the Denise Zone of Perron

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

  • 8.25 g/t Au over 44.80 m, including 602.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m, at a vertical depth of ~230 m in hole PE-21-337;
  • 1.22 g/t Au over 64.75 m, including 10.96 g/t Au over 3.55 m, at a vertical depth of ~200 m in hole PE-21-305;
  • 2.38 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 260 m in hole PE-21-291;
  • 1.36 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 335 m in hole PE-21-311;
  • 1.55 g/t Au over 8.50 m at a vertical depth of 230 m in hole PE-21-285;
  • 1.41 g/t Au over 9.00 m at a vertical depth of 340 m in hole PE-21-382;
  • 2.01 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 290 m in hole PE-21-369;
  • 2.65 g/t Au over 9.90 m at a vertical depth of 40 m in hole PE-21-368;
  • 1.50 g/t Au over 19.70 m at a vertical depth of ~30 m in hole PE-21-364; and
  • 0.76 g/t Au over 37.55 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m in hole PE-21-374.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FRA: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 36 drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

Highlights from the Shallow (Western) High Grade Zone include:

  • 43.74 g/t Au over 6.90 m, including 531.99 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 302 at a vertical depth of 350 m in hole PE-21-409;
  • 76.61 g/t Au over 3.50 m, including 530.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 268 at a vertical depth of 480 m in hole PE-21-383W1;
  • 36.02 g/t Au over 6.55 m, including 218.15 g/t Au over 1.05 m, for a metal factor of 236 at a vertical depth of 250 m in hole PE-21-392;
  • 102.43 g/t Au over 1.80 m, including 357.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 184 at a vertical depth of 300 m in hole PE-21-413;
  • 9.46 g/t Au over 6.25 m for a metal factor of 59 at a vertical depth of 160 m in hole PE-21-378;
  • 7.87 g/t Au over 6.40 m, including 74.47 g/t Au over 1.00 m, for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 330 m in hole PE-21-399;
  • 4.65 g/t Au over 10.65 m for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 650 m in hole PE-21-410.

Highlights from the Deep (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

Amex Drills Copper Rich VMS Mineralization in First Follow-Up Drillhole on the Qf Zone; Intersects 1.93% Copper, 0.15% Zinc, 0.28 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver over 8.00 M

Amex Drills Copper Rich VMS Mineralization in First Follow-Up Drillhole on the Qf Zone; Intersects 1.93% Copper, 0.15% Zinc, 0.28 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver over 8.00 M

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF)  ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its first follow-up drillhole on the copper rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') QF zone. The QF Zone occurs along the Normétal Mine Horizon which is a kilometric tuffaceous unit that host the nearby past-producing Normétal Mine as shown in Figure 1. Recall that the QF Zone discovery drillhole, PEX-21-076, returned 2.40% copper, 0.72% zinc, 0.27 gt gold and 22.15 gt silver over 7.80 m as announced on August 9, 2021. Today's results from drillhole PEX-21-083, which is approximately 65 metres deeper than the discovery hole, returned 1.93% Cu, 0.15% Zn, 0.28 gt Au, and 14.0 gt Ag over 8.0 metres, including a high-grade core of 3.40% Cu, 0.25% Zn, 0.48 gt Au, and 24.31 gt Ag over 4.55 metres, which confirms both the width and grade of the discovery hole as shown in Figures 2, 3, & 4 and Table 1.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex, commented, "I am very pleased to have essentially replicated the widths and strong grades of the discovery hole with a vertical step down by 65 metres. This successful follow-up drill hole confirms that this mineralization could be of significant size and we are enthusiastically looking forward to the results of this follow up drilling phase. We have since drilled additional holes targeting the on-strike and vertical extensions of this mineralization. The similarity in grade of the QF Zone holes announced to date to the past-producing 10.1 million tonne Normétal Mine is especially encouraging. On the backs of the successes to date on this zone, Amex has allocated an additional 5,000 metres of drilling to further test this copper-rich sulfide zone."

Amex Drills 102.07 g/t Gold Over 6.10 Metres and Announces Assay Results from 31 Additional Drill Holes Significantly Expanding the High Grade Zone Vertically and Along Strike

Amex Drills 102.07 g/t Gold Over 6.10 Metres and Announces Assay Results from 31 Additional Drill Holes Significantly Expanding the High Grade Zone Vertically and Along Strike

Highlights from the Deeper (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

  • 102.07 g/t Au over 6.10 m, including 822.49 g/t Au over 0.60 m, for a metal factor of 623 at a vertical depth of approximately 870 m in hole PE-21-386W1;
  • 29.62 g/t Au over 8.40 m, including 333.42 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 249 at a vertical depth of approximately 1,120 m in hole PE-21-318;
  • 37.59 g/t Au over 6.20 m, including 356.58 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 233 at a vertical depth of approximately 1,070 m in hole PE-21-287;
  • 17.01 g/t Au over 7.40 m, including 136.18 g/t Au over 0.75 m, for a metal factor of 126 at a vertical depth of approximately 500 m in hole PE-21-360;
  • 10.21 g/t Au over 7.40 m, including 109.53 g/t Au over 0.60 m, for a metal factor of 76 at a vertical depth of approximately 660 m in hole PE-21-360W1;
  • 4.46 g/t Au over 15.60 m, including 89.14 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 70 at a vertical depth of approximately 660 m in hole PE-20-165W2;
  • 10.25 g/t Au over 6.10 m, including 53.71 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 63 at a vertical depth of approximately 910 m in hole PE-21-301W1.

Highlights from the Shallower (Western) High Grade Zone include:

Amex Makes Copper Rich VMS Discovery at Perron, Intersects 2.40% Copper, 0.72% Zinc, 0.27 g/t Gold and 22.15 g/t Silver over 7.80 m

Amex Makes Copper Rich VMS Discovery at Perron, Intersects 2.40% Copper, 0.72% Zinc, 0.27 g/t Gold and 22.15 g/t Silver over 7.80 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade copper rich Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) zone on its 100% owned Perron property located in the Abitibi region of Northern Québec. At the beginning of 2021, while continuing its definition and expansion drilling on orogenic gold targets, mainly on the Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ), Amex launched a small drill program to test the base metal potential of the Perron Property given its proximity to the historic Normétal Mine that produced 10.1 Mt @ 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.55 gt Au and 45.25 gt Ag - See Figure 1. The mineralization of the Amex discovery hole is similar to that of Normetal Mine. Drill Hole PEX-21-076, intersected a disseminated, semi-massive- to massive- sulphide zone that returned:

  • 2.40% Cu, 0.72% Zn, 0.27 g/t Au and 22.15 g/t Ag over 7.80 m, including 3.92% Cu, 1.20% Zn, 0.39 g/t Au and 35.99 g/t Ag over 4.40 m, of which 0.90 m returned 6.94% Cu, 4.65% Zn, 0.30 g/t Au and 73.00 g/t Ag (see Table 1).

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration, commented, "During my academic career I have evaluated VMS deposits around the world, including the Normétal mine next door, and I am very excited by what I am seeing here at Perron. VMS deposits are one of the richest sources of copper, lead and zinc globally and often produce economic amounts of gold and silver as by-products. In addition to the discovery hole, we have core from a follow-up drill hole PEX-21-083, located about 70 metres deeper, which is at the lab for assay and which shares the same visual characteristics and core length as discovery hole PEX-21-076."

USHA Logo

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In total, 3,414,335 units (the "Units") were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's Shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"), the Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

The drill core samples are currently being prepared to be submitted for assay results at ALS Laboratories. Photos of some of the drill core will be available at the Company's website, greenrivergold.com shortly.

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mining plan. With increased confidence regarding the presence of talc on the property, we are now shifting our attention to the potential for other minerals, including nickel. The work done in the 1980's had a singular focus on the talc potential and may have overlooked the potential for other metals. We look forward to continued drilling early in 2022."

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1] To date, only the evaluation of the talc potential has been done. From a thorough review of the records from the 1980's, the potential for other minerals, including nickel, to be present along with the talc was not fully investigated.

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program was to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's. One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program.

The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling. The Company intends to follow up the preliminary results in early 2022 using a larger rig capable of reaching depths of over 100 meters with the twin goals of expanding the area of the known talc occurrence and gaining more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says "We would like to thank our exploration team and contractor, Paradigm Drilling, for the successful completion of the maiden drill program at the Quesnel Project. We are eager to share initial results from this highly prospective project. While we patiently await assay results from the accredited lab, management has asked our exploration team to develop a follow up exploration program that would include a second phase of drilling at the Project and a 2022 field program to help understand the true extent of our target."

Tyler Tian, Contract Mining Engineer for Green River Gold, provided this geological summary of the drill core from the maiden drill program:

The host rock is carbonate-bearing serpentinite, and its protolith is the ultramafic rock, peridotite (or pyroxenite, as less olivine). Black colour, coarse-grained with grain size ranges from 2 to 16 mm. As serpentinite is a low-temperature metamorphic rock, the texture shows cataclastic, banded, and foliated. The core bears many large crystals of pyroxene, antigorite, and a white milky colour carbonate breccia veinlet (the carbonate vein reacts with acid and fizzing, mainly calcite, less dolomite). The carbonate, mainly calcite recrystallization, could be noticed on the core through the veinlet. Slightly weathering and oxidation shows near the surface (first 2 to 3 meters). Moderate carbonate alteration throughout the core, mainly gray dolomite. Then weak to moderate, talcose alternation replaces the carbonate in the core, showing green colour and waxy texture. The talc crystals aggregate with carbonates shown on the core with grain size ranging from 1 to 30 mm. Slightly chlorite alteration could be noticed as well. There are no other intrusive body shows on the core. Sulphides (less than 1 %of the core) are weakly disseminated along with the ultramafic rock (with pyroxene), mainly pyrite, from the shallow surface. There is a copper-bronze colour mineral associated with ultramafic rock, it could be nickel minerals, such as pentlandite or nickeline. One mineral that has weak magnetic, which might be pyrrhotite. There are minor quartz veins that intersect the drill core with a thickness of less than 5 cm and without any other sulphides showing up in the quartz vein. The sulphides mineralizations are easy to observe along with the fractures. Some of the fractures, the sulphides could take up to 65% of section area, associated with dark colour ultramafic rock, and foliated. At this stage, it could be assumed the mineralization type is lateritic nickel.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. REPORTS SIGNIFICANT GOLD, SILVER & ZINC MINERALIZATION AT THE MANSON BAY PROJECT, NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. REPORTS SIGNIFICANT GOLD, SILVER & ZINC MINERALIZATION AT THE MANSON BAY PROJECT, NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from its 12-hole, 1,687.68m (5,524' feet) fall drill program on the 100%-owned Manson Bay gold project located in the Trans Hudson corridor in east-central Saskatchewan . Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay Gold Zone over approximately 450m of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results and two additional holes tested along strike to the south-west ~300m and 700m respectively of the southern extent of the Manson Bay Gold Zone.  Ten holes intersected sulphide mineralization in multiple stacked sheared and brecciated zones, occasionally graphitic, returning significantly anomalous assays in widths ranging in width from 4.57m to 20.29 meters wide (down hole width).

Commencement of Phase 2 Mechanical Sorter Trials at Nullagine Gold Project

Commencement of Phase 2 Mechanical Sorter Trials at Nullagine Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Steinert KSS 100F LIXT fine mechanical sorting unit (the " Sorter ") constructed and commissioned at the Company's Nullagine gold project (the " Nullagine Gold Project ") in Western Australia
  • Comet Well and Purdy's Reward samples have been processed with results pending
  • Concentrates undergoing assessment by Novo geologists ahead of assay to determine gold content

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that Phase 2 mechanical sorter trials have commenced at the Nullagine Gold Project.

Puma Exploration Shares Its 2022 Exploration Strategy

Puma Exploration Shares Its 2022 Exploration Strategy

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXP) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to share its fully-funded exploration strategy and program for 2022. The Company successfully closed on December 17, 2021, a brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000.

Figure 1: 2022 Exploration Strategy and Planned Programs is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32ac6395-298a-4ade-a06a-6402ddf3960f

Impact Minerals

Drill Programmes At Hopetoun And Doonia

Drilling of a significant copper-gold target at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX: IPT) Hopetoun project 25 km south of the Ravensthorpe mining centre in Western Australia, has intersected a four metre thick zone of pyrite at the very end of a reverse circulation (RC) drill hole, and within a zone of extensive potassic alteration with variable low level copper that is at least 75 metres thick (Figures 1 and 2).

