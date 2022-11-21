Gold Investing News

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news releases dated (October 24, 2022,November 3, 2022, andNovember 17, 2022) consisting of 2,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $110,000 (the "Third Tranche"). A total of 20,000,000 FT units and 6,125,000 non flow-through units were sold in three tranches for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,245,000 (the "Offering").

The FT Units in the Third Tranche were sold at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant. One whole common share purchase warrant from the FT Units entitles the holder to purchase one non flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period expiring 36 months from closing, that date being November 21, 2025.

Finder's fees for Third Tranche of the Offering totaled $6,600 cash and 132,000 finder's warrants paid to Red Cloud Securities Inc. The finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.05 (the price of each FT Unit placed) for one common share of the Company for a period of three years following closing of the Third Tranche, and expiring November 21, 2025. Finder's fees for the Offering totaled $56,850 cash and 1,137,000 finder's warrants.

All securities issued in the Third Tranche will be subject to a resale restriction expiring March 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities regulations. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration programs on the Company's critical minerals properties in Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the anticipated use of proceeds of the Third Tranche of the Offering. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Source

Click here to connect with ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF), to receive an Investor Presentation

alx resourcesgold explorationlithium investingtsx stockstsxv:aluranium investingGold Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated October 24, 2022) consisting of 6,125,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $245,000 (the "Second Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Locates Pegmatites at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Locates Pegmatites at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a reconnaissance prospecting program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project") performed as follow up to a 2022 airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has returned values of up to 1.11% nickel and 0.42% copper from a historical trench located over a newly-identified EM conductor. Flying Vee is located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan approximately 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Prospecting and Sampling Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples Radioactive Zones at the Sabre Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples Radioactive Zones at the Sabre Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a prospecting program at the Sabre Uranium Project ("Sabre", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Sabre consists of 16 mineral claims encompassing 16,041 hectares (39,637 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin near Richards Lake, SK, approximately 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the community of Stony Rapids, SK. Two radioactive zones were located on surface in the Athabasca sandstone by ALX's prospecting team adjacent to an interpreted structural zone of quartz vein brecciation.

Highlights of the 2022 Sabre Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its 2023 guidance and longer-term outlook, along with full year and fourth quarter 2022 operations and financial results, on Thursday, February 23, 2023 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time) the same day, which will be available on the Company's website. Positioning guidance alongside the fourth quarter results going forward aligns with industry timing, and will allow for more relevant macro-economic conditions to be considered for the upcoming year.

Conference Call Details

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont 2023 Guidance and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/718711521

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
An artist's rendering of the James Webb Space telescope

3 Out of This World Gold Facts

The history of gold spans every society and has been instrumental in the modern financial system. However, most people don’t know of the many ways gold impacts their daily lives.

For instance, every smart phone on earth has an estimated 50 milligrams of gold conductors that assist in resisting corrosion. A similar amount is used in televisions and computers, facilitating electrical conduction.

The yellow metal is also used to tint and increase the climate-controlling capabilities in glass. In high-end beauty, some products and treatments rely on the metal’s anti-aging properties and ability to increase circulation and improve skin elasticity and tone.

Keep reading...Show less
a lake in between treed mountains

Finding New Frontiers in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

British Columbia's Golden Triangle hosts some of the world's largest, richest metal deposits, with the first major gold discovery in the region dating back to the early 1900s.

Roughly the size of Portugal, the mining district stretches from the city of Stewart in the south to the Alaskan panhandle in the north. It is home to a range of precious and base metals, including gold, silver, copper, jade, zinc, obsidian and nickel.

Today, the Golden Triangle is a hotbed of exploration. Receding glaciers further heighten the region's prospective value, unveiling previously inaccessible deposits.

Keep reading...Show less

Yamana Provides Notice of Record and Meeting Dates for the Proposed Transaction With Agnico and Pan American Silver and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver"). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as December 14, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on January 31, 2023. Yamana has been advised that a Pan American Silver shareholder meeting is scheduled for the same day as the Company's special meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Mines

Gold79 Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising gross proceeds of $947,324 through the issuance of 27,066,401 units at $0.035 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant. A total of 27,066,401 warrants were issued, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until November 18, 2025. The warrants are callable, at the option of the Company, in the event that the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common share meets or exceeds $0.08 for ten consecutive trading days based on trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Subscribers will be notified of the call provision being triggered and will have a 30-day period to exercise the warrants.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Tender Offer

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick," the "Company" or the "Offeror") today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 5.250% Notes due 2042 (the "Notes"). The Offer was made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 14, 2022 relating to the Notes (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×