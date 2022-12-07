ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.
ALX Resources Corp.(TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the terms of an aggregate of 10,744,623 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see ALX news releases dated December 17, 2019 and December 30, 2019).
The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for two additional years. Warrants issued in the first tranche of the Offering would be extended to December 17, 2024, and the Warrants issued in the second tranche of the Offering would be extended to December 30, 2024. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.08 per Warrant. The application to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.
Related Party Transaction Disclosure
The participation by Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Groening, Chief Financial Officer of ALX in the first tranche of the Company's private placement that closed on November 3, 2022 with each individual purchasing flow-through units consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant (the "Flow-through Units") (see ALX news release dated November 3, 2022) constitutes related party transactions, as Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening were insiders of the Company at the time the transaction was agreed to. However, such related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions on the basis of the "Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization" exemptions contained in ss. 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. In particular, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the Flow-through Units to be acquired by Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid by Mr. Stanyer and Mr. Groening for such Flow-through Units, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical. ALX has added new energy metals projects to its portfolio located in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in lithium exploration properties staked in 2022 known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project, located in Nova Scotia.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the application for an extension to the expiry time for certain common share purchase warrants. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
ALX Resources
Overview
ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickel–copper–cobalt and uranium. Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 200,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. Aiming for international expansion, ALX Resources also has properties in Norway, with its Draco VMS project.
Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the recently acquired Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.
In 2019, ALX Resources acquired the Vixen gold project located in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. To date, the Red Lake Mining District has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925. Historic gold mines in the Red Lake camp include the Campbell mine, the Red Lake mine, and the Couchenour-Williams mine, which have all been multi-million ounce gold producers.
The Vixen North property lies within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, a geological trend located to the northeast of Red Lake. This area hosts numerous historical gold mines and is highly prospective for new showings of gold mineralization. In 2019 and 2020, high-resolution airborne magnetic surveying and site visits were conducted, which confirmed prospective geology and surface gold mineralization.
ALX Resources has demonstrated that key partnerships can increase the potential for success in the company’s primary projects. The company owns a 100 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project, which is now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Through an agreement announced in August 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project by carrying out C$12 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $125,000 to ALX Resources.
Additionally, the company holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in Northern Saskatchewan, including a 20 percent interest in the Hook-Carter uranium project. Denison Mines Corp. purchased an 80 percent interest in Hook-Carter and has been operating exploration since 2016.
ALX Resources completed a diamond drilling program in the Northern Athabasca Basin, proximal to Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The program consisted of three holes, spanning approximately 1240 meters, atop two previously untested anomalies. In Q1, 2022 the company prepared trails and drill pads along the Zinger and Eclipse geophysical conductors, detected in historic airborne surveys.
The Hook-Carter property measures 24,262 hectares over 82 claims in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin. Located in the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor, this region hosts new and expanding uranium discoveries, including the Triple R Deposit, Arrow Deposit and the Spitfire Zone. Drilling by Denison in 2018-2019 totaling 11,757 metres in fifteen completed drill holes exhibited the hallmarks of a widespread, intense alteration system.
In 2022, ALX Resources acquired by staking the Anchor Lithium Project located within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada. Anchor covers 31,808 hectares consisting of 34 mineral licences in two sub-projects known as "Drake" and "Yankee". Anchor is underexplored for lithium-bearing pegmatites and the company plans to obtain a permit for exploration from the Government of Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines and to consult with local landholders to allow prospecting and sampling in pursuit of lithium-bearing pegmatite intrusions.
Along with ALX Resources’ rich portfolio of diverse assets in world-renowned jurisdictions, identifying undervalued and underexplored assets is the company’s strong suit. As early adopters of new methods of exploration, the company embodies innovation with its willingness to utilize new geochemical and geophysical technologies. This includes the use of artificial intelligence recognition methods and other emerging science-focused exploration tools.ALX Resources has a world-class management team with shareholders who have diverse expertise in mineral and gold exploration. The board of directors and officers of the company currently hold 8.54 million shares representing 5.67 percent of ALX’s issued and outstanding common shares. Holystone Energy Company, a private investment company, owns 25.59 million shares for a 16.98 percent interest. Dundee Corp. (TSX:DCA) and Orano Canada own 11.72 percent and 2.65 percent interests, respectively.
Company Highlights
- Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan and Ontario.
- In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.
- Rio Tinto Canada Exploration Inc. recognized Firebird’s potential and through an option agreement announce in August 2020 can earn up to an 80% interest for C$12.0 million in exploration expenditures and cash payments to ALX Resources totaling $125,000.
- Owns and explores properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.
- High-resolution airborne surveys have been completed in the Red Lake district and the company’s ground sampling programs in 2019-2020 have found gold mineralization on the Vixen gold project with samples ranging up to 23.9 g/t gold.
- Acquired by staking the Javelin Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada with no underlying royalties.
- ALX Resources completed a drilling program in the Northern Athabasca Basin, comprising approximately 1240 meters, atop two previously untested anomalies.
- ALX Resources acquired Hydra Lithium Project in a world-class lithium exploration district in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. The project consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres).
- ALX Resources acquired by staking the 31,808 hectares Anchor Lithium project within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada.
Key Projects
Firebird Nickel
Saskatchewan presents a rich mineral endowment with the presence of uranium, gold, base metals and diamonds. For example, over 1.6 million ounces of gold have been produced at the Seabee gold mine, which has been operating since 1991. Saskatchewan hosts the richest uranium mines in the world and was ranked in the world’s Top Ten mining jurisdictions in a 2021 survey conducted by the Fraser Institute.
ALX Resources has acquired 24,137 hectares at its 100-percent-owned Firebird nickel project. Firebird hosts three historical nickel-copper-cobalt deposits: Axis Lake, Rea Lake, and Currie Lake. Under the option granted by the company in 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, can earn up to 80 percent in interest in Firebird.
Strategically positioned, Firebird is located near advantageous infrastructure, including an all-weather road and airport, which are both within 10 kilometers of the property. Located proximal to the town of Stony Rapids, SK, its access to hydroelectric power offers increased efficiencies for exploration.
ALX Resources is applying modern exploration techniques at Firebird to a rare, undeveloped magmatic nickel sulfide deposit. In October 2019, high-grade nickel ranging up to 3.13 percent was located in surface rock samples from ALX’s first site visit. Soil and lake sediment samples collected in 2019 and 2020 showed coincident nickel and copper anomalies over an airborne conductor. These findings increased investor interest in ALX’s exploration endeavours, which eventually led to the option deal with Rio Tinto Exploration.
During the Firebird winter drilling program in 2020, three holes were drilled totaling 600 meters. Nickel-copper mineralization was intersected in two of the three holes, which are promising results for the expansion of this project. Summer 2020 exploration plans resulted in sampling at the Wiley Lake Nickel Showing. ALX collected two core samples and four additional grab samples. The six samples returned between 0.04 and 2.43 percent nickel and between 0.01 and 0.43 percent copper. At the JJ gold showing, ASX’s samples returned values ranging up to 879 ppb gold.
ALX received permits for its 2021 exploration program that included ground surveys and diamond drilling. In partnership with Rio Tinto, the company completed the drilling program on August 3, 2021. The permit remains effective until September 2022.
Vixen Gold
The 100 percent owned Vixen gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario and consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,069 hectares staked within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 60 kilometers east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The jurisdiction is favourable for exploration, with winter access to Vixen North and a series of roads leading directly to the Vixen South property.
Using the latest imaging technology, ALX carried out a high-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey that has collected preliminary data defining an approximate 3,000 meter-long high magnetic trend in conjunction with the newly-identified Vulpin Zone. Additional samples were collected in October 2020 along the iron formation associated with gold mineralization that was mapped in August 2020. ALX’s 2020 rock sampling at the Vulpin Zone showed values of up to 8.41 g/t gold.
Other prospecting targets at Vixen include detailed follow-up of gold mineralization found within a fluorite occurrence southeast of the Vulpin Zone that may represent a genetic phase of porphyry-hosted gold deposition. Recent sampling at the Dickenson Zone located rock samples ranging up to 17.7 g/t gold.
Flying Vee Nickel Project
Like the Firebird nickel project, the Flying Vee nickel project in Saskatchewan is highly-prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, and hosts a gold showing. Flying Vee is located north of Stony Rapids in an underexplored district with high potential for discovery. With neighboring projects held by companies like Kobold Metals and UEX Corporation, a staking rush occurred in the Spring of 2019. In July 2020, ALX was the first company since 1988 to prospect the Day Lake gold showing at Flying Vee, and samples up to 8.34 g/t gold were found.
Gibbons Creek Uranium
ALX Resources completed a diamond drilling program in the Northern Athabasca Basin, near Stony Rapids, SK. The program comprised three holes, completed for a total of approximately 1240 meters, atop two previously untested anomalies. In March 2022 the company prepared trails and drill pads along the Zinger and Eclipse geophysical conductors, detected in historic airborne surveys.
Drill hole GC22-01, along the southwestern portion of the Zinger Conductor, intersected, high in the sandstone column, mineral alteration including pyrite, siderite, and bleaching, and low angle to core axis fracture zones that suggest a steep-dipping structure may project to the sub-Athabasca unconformity at an approximate downhole depth of 345 metres. Follow-up drilling in the area will be dependent upon the interpretation of the pending geochemical results.
Drill hole GC22-02 tested the northeast section of the Zinger trend. It revealed discrete elevated gamma probe peaks that occur between 293.7 and 300.9 metres. Geochemical analysis of the samples collected over these horizons will help to determine the significance of these peaks. The basement rocks included variably garnetiferous psammitic to psammo pelitic gneiss, quartz-feldspar rich units of unknown origin, and garnet-rich pelitic gneiss. Follow-up drilling will depend on interpretation of the pending geochemical results.
Management Team
Warren Stanyer - Chairman and CEO
Warren Stanyer has over 24 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Stanyer began his career with Pioneer Metals, a diverse explorer for gold, base metals, and uranium, with properties in New Mexico, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. After gaining over a decade of experience, Stanyer accepted the role of president and CEO of Northern Continental Resources, a junior exploration company focused on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. He steered the successful sale of the company in 2009 to Hathor Exploration, in competition with Denison Mines.
Stanyer became chairman of Guyana Frontier Mining in December 2010; and, during his tenure, served as president and CEO. As a director of Alpha Minerals, a predecessor company of ALX, and following the Patterson Lake uranium discovery in 2012. Stayner served as chairman of the special committee in 2013 during the acquisition of the company by Fission Uranium, subsequently serving as a director of fission until 2014. Currently, Stanyer serves as president, CEO, and director of Nevada Sunrise Gold, a junior exploration company focused on gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium in Nevada. He is also a director of New Moon Minerals, a private mineral exploration company.
Patrick Groening - CFO
Patrick Groening’s previous roles with public companies include more than nine combined years serving as CFO for both Strathmore Minerals and Fission Energy. He filled the same role for Jalna Minerals, Sernova, and Papuan Precious Metals, and performed dual roles of CFO and corporate secretary For Wolf Capital and Pacific Asia China Energy.
Sierd Eriks – Technical Advisor
Sierd Eriks has worked in mineral exploration for over 35 years, with a focus on uranium exploration for the past two decades. From 1979 to 1998, he gained geological and managerial experience with major mining companies, including Saskatchewan Mining and Development, now Cameco, Falconbridge, Noranda Exploration, and Cogema Resources, now Orano Canada, working in base metals, gold, platinum group metals, and uranium exploration.
In 1999, he became a consulting geologist and worked on numerous uranium exploration programs in the Athabasca Basin. Prior to joining ALX, he was vice president of exploration with UEX from 2007 to 2014. In this position, Eriks managed projects with annual exploration budgets of up to C$29 million, and directed drilling programs leading to the establishment of mineral resources for three uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.
Christina Boddy – Corporate Secretary
Christina Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as corporate secretary for a number of public companies in recent years. Boddy worked at Levon Resources, Nevada Sunrise Gold, Aton Resources, and Resinco Capital Partners during her tenure. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies, through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a private company based in BC.
David Quirt – Technical AdvisorDavid Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and research and development experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science career has been primarily in economic geology, in areas such as uranium, diamonds, gold, base metals, rare earth elements (REE), uranium deposit metallogenesis, geochemistry, and host-rock alteration mineralogy. Throughout his career, Quirt has been a highly-sought speaker at numerous scientific conferences and corporate presentations. He has authored and co-authored technical reports, journal papers, and conference-extended abstracts resulting from his extensive science work.
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec
Highlights of ALX's 2022 Exploration Activities at Hydra
- Cobra and Viper were staked after further geological assessment of the area, which targeted discrete greenstone formations that have potential to host LCT-type pegmatites;
- ALX performed site visits on four sub-projects (Volta, Sprite, Nike and Echo) at Hydra in October 2022. The helicopter-assisted reconnaissance prospecting was successful in locating pegmatite bodies in several locations, despite the onset of poor weather conditions limiting the scope of the program;
- Samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. for multi-element analysis including lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Results are expected in December 2022 and will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.
ALX's Hydra Lithium Project claims in the James Bay Region, Quebec
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/147253_641eb498347cfbd3_001full.jpg
2022-2023 Exploration Plans
Compilation of historical data related to Hydra and other areas in the region that are prospective for LCT pegmatites is ongoing. Following receipt of the results of the 2022 prospecting, ALX is planning a high-resolution magnetic, radiometric, and photogrammetric survey in early 2023 to provide additional geophysical, topographic, and aerial visual information to aid in the location and mapping of pegmatite bodies. In the 2023 field season, follow-up geological and geochemical surveys are planned across the highest-priority areas in order to delineate potentially lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes and sills and to optimize resultant drill targets.
To view maps and more information on Hydra, visit our website at: https://alxresources.com/hydra-lithium/.
About Hydra
Hydra now consists of six sub-projects totaling 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres) known as Volta (4,806 ha.), Echo (5,537 ha.), Nike (2,056 ha.), Sprite (3,438 ha.), Cobra (4,249 ha.) and Viper (1,280 ha.), all located within a fertile mineral exploration district that is known to host the following existing lithium deposits:
- James Bay Lithium - (Indicated Mineral Resource: 40.33 million tonnes grading 1.4% Li2O), owned by Allkem Limited;1
- Rose - (Probable: 26.3 million tonnes grading 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5), owned by Critical Elements Lithium Corporation;2
- Whabouchi - (Measured + Indicated "in Pit" Mineral Resource: 37.356 million tonnes grading 1.48% Li2O), owned by Livent Corporation and Investissment Québec.3
1 Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, James Bay Lithium Project Ontario Canada, by G Mining Services, March 8, 2021
2 Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, by Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., May 27, 2022
3 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and Shawnigan Electrochemical Plant, by Met-Chem et al, November 7, 2018
ALX believes that Hydra is underexplored for LCT pegmatites because of the high prospectivity of the region, as suggested by the Corvette Lithium Deposit, and due to the fact that the historical focus of exploration in the James Bay Region has been on gold and base metals. The James Bay Hydroelectric Project (total investment by Hydro-Québec is estimated at greater than CAD$16 billion since the early 1970s) has created infrastructure for mineral exploration in the form of several all-weather roads, including the Trans-Taiga Road. Serviceable airstrips are located in the vicinity providing aircraft support capability for Hydra.
NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Charlton, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.
Mineral resource information from lithium deposits in the James Bay region quoted in this news release were taken directly from publicly available disclosure. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to ALX and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Hydra project area. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor, with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in lithium exploration properties staked in 2022 known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project, located in Nova Scotia.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2022-2023 exploration plans at the Hydra Lithium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147253
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated October 24, 2022) consisting of 6,125,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $245,000 (the "Second Tranche").
The NFT Units were sold at a price of $0.04 per NFT Unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. One whole common share purchase warrant from the NFT Units entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a period expiring 36 months following closing of the First Tranche, that date being November 17, 2025.
No finder's fees were paid for securities sold in the Second Tranche. All securities issued in the Second Tranche will be subject to a resale restriction expiring March 18, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities regulations. The proceeds from the sale of NFT Units will be used as follows:
- Accounting and Audit fees - 11%
- Insurance - 13%
- Legal Fees - 11%
- Office and General - 43%
- Transfer Agent and Filing Fees - 22%.
The Company anticipates the closing of the third and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement to occur on or about November 21, 2022.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144697
ALX Resources Corp. Locates Pegmatites at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a reconnaissance prospecting program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.
Highlights of ALX's Hydra Prospecting Program
- ALX performed site visits on all four sub-projects (Volta, Sprite, Nike and Echo) at Hydra beginning in mid-October 2022. The helicopter-assisted reconnaissance prospecting was successful in locating pegmatite bodies in several locations, despite the onset of poor weather conditions that limited the scope of the program;
- The Volta and Sprite projects were interpreted by our experienced field team to host the most prospective geology visited during the program. Pegmatite rocks sampled on these two projects may be lithium-bearing pending laboratory analyses;
- Samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. for multi-element analysis. Results are expected in December 2022 and will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.
ALX prospecting team sampling outcropping pegmatite at the Sprite Project, Oct. 2022
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/144096_4ea7f831e4fa2b4d_001full.jpg
ALX's Hydra Lithium Project claims and infrastructure in the James Bay Region, Quebec
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/144096_4ea7f831e4fa2b4d_002full.jpg
2022-2023 Exploration Plans
Following receipt of the results of the 2022 prospecting, ALX is planning a high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey in early 2023 to provide additional geophysical information regarding structure and extent of pegmatite bodies. In the 2023 field season, follow-up geochemical and geological surveys are planned across the highest-priority areas in order to map out lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes and sills and optimize potential drill targets.
To view maps and more information on Hydra, visit our website at: https://alxresources.com/hydra-lithium/
About Hydra
Hydra consists of four sub-projects totaling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres) known as Volta (4,806 ha.), Echo (5,537 ha.), Nike (2,056 ha.), and Sprite (3,438 ha.), all located within a fertile mineral exploration district that is known to host the following existing lithium deposits:
- James Bay Lithium - (Indicated Mineral Resource: 40.33 million tonnes grading 1.4% Li2O), owned by Allkem Limited;1
- Rose - (Probable: 26.3 million tonnes grading 0.87% Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5), owned by Critical Elements Lithium Corporation;2
- Whabouchi - (Measured + Indicated "in Pit" Mineral Resource: 37.356 million tonnes grading 1.48% Li2O), owned by Livent Corporation and Investissment Québec.3
1 Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, James Bay Lithium Project Ontario Canada, by G Mining Services, March 8, 2021
2 Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, by Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., May 27, 2022
3 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Whabouchi Lithium Mine and Shawnigan Electrochemical Plant, by Met-Chem et al, November 7, 2018
ALX believes that Hydra is underexplored for LCT pegmatites because of the high prospectivity of the region, as suggested by the Corvette Lithium Deposit, and because the historical focus of exploration in the James Bay Region has been on gold and base metals. The James Bay Hydroelectric Project (total investment by Hydro-Québec is estimated at greater than CAD$16 billion since the early 1970s) has created infrastructure for mineral exploration in the form of several all-weather roads, including the Trans-Taiga Road. A working airstrip is located central to Hydra.
Exploration success has been realized by several junior exploration companies in the James Bay region where ALX has staked the Hydra claims, most notably by Patriot Battery Metals Inc., which has reported highly-significant lithium drill intersections in 2022 from their flagship Corvette Lithium Property.
NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Charlton, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.
Mineral resource information from lithium deposits in the James Bay region quoted in this news release were taken directly from publicly available disclosure. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to ALX and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Hydra project area. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor, with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2022-2023 exploration plans at the Hydra Lithium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144096
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.11% Nickel at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project") performed as follow up to a 2022 airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey has returned values of up to 1.11% nickel and 0.42% copper from a historical trench located over a newly-identified EM conductor. Flying Vee is located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan approximately 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Prospecting and Sampling Program
- In April and May 2022, Geotech Ltd. carried out a leading-edge, helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic ("VTEMTM Max") survey and a horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey over the northern and western part of Flying Vee, totaling 1,267 line kilometres;
- ALX subsequently carried out a prospecting program in September 2022 to ground-truth EM conductors detected in the 2022 airborne survey, numbered from 1 to 7, some of which consist of multiple segments, i.e., 1-A;
- Along the Conductor 6 trend in the Nickel Lake East area, the ALX team re-located a series of trenches last reported by historical explorers in 1964. No work appears to have been performed there for over 50 years. Two oxidized sulphidic grab samples were collected from a trench located along the 6-D conductor trend, of which one sample returned 1.11% nickel, 0.42% copper and 0.05% cobalt;
- A review of historical assessment records from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources led to the realization that drilling performed in 1964 in the Conductor 6 area was mis-labelled as to its location, which propagated further errors in subsequent exploration work and explains the lack of modern follow-up in the Nickel Lake East area;
- ALX's computer modeling of Conductor 6 shows that none of the thirteen 1964 drill holes intersected the main body of the 2022 EM conductor now fully-imaged by modern geophysical tools, despite five of the drill holes intersecting modest values of nickel, with the highest values in Hole #3 grading up to 0.89% nickel and 0.32% copper over 0.76 metres.
Flying Vee cross-section model of Conductor 6 with 1964 shallow drill holes
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/143436_6b7dc4c1942f68f2_001full.jpg
2022 Flying Vee VTEM Max Anomalies and Mineral Showings
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/143436_6b7dc4c1942f68f2_002full.jpg
Close-up of sample from historical trench at Conductor 6-D (1.11% Ni, 0.42% Cu)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/143436_alxfigure3.jpg
To view maps and photos of Flying Vee, visit our website at: Flying Vee Nickel Project - ALX Resources
ALX's Exploration Plans at Flying Vee
In order to efficiently focus future surface exploration, further investigation of the EM-associated and magnetic anomalies detected by the 2022 VTEM survey is recommended, consisting of the following:
- Computer modelling is underway on all significant EM anomalies to better define their depth, size and character;
- Ground geophysical surveys such as magnetics and/or induced polarization to follow-up geophysical anomalies that might require additional survey work to optimize their location, depth and morphology;
- Ground prospecting and geochemical sampling/mapping on target anomalous areas interpreted from airborne and/or ground geophysical surveys;
- Helicopter-assisted diamond drilling to test the best targets developed from the above exploration techniques.
About the Flying Vee Project
Flying Vee is comprised of 25 claims totaling 34,588 hectares (85,467 acres) located approximately 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Stony Rapids. The Project lies within the Tantato Domain, otherwise known as the East Athabasca Mylonite Triangle, which forms a segment of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Numerous mineral showings are found within and near Flying Vee, including the on-property Reeve Lake Nickel and Nickel Lake showings, and the off-property Axis Lake nickel-copper deposit ("Axis Lake") located approximately 5 kilometres (3 miles) to the south within ALX's 100%-owned Firebird Nickel Project, now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.
Two main periods of historical exploration by several exploration companies occurred at Flying Vee from 1956 to 1988 and from 2007 to 2009, consisting of prospecting and mapping, trenching, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and diamond drilling. Several trenches were completed between 1957 and 1962 in the eastern part of the Project area south of Nickel Lake that outlined norite-hosted nickel-copper mineralization at surface. Thirteen shallow diamond drillholes were completed in 1964 with the best result in Hole #3, which returned 0.89% nickel and 0.32% copper over 0.76 metres from 11.59 to 12.38 metres. ALX terms this area as the "Nickel Lake East" showing.
In 1968, a gossan zone was discovered at Day Lake within the current Project area, which hosted disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization that returned 0.14 oz/ton (4.80 grams/tonne) gold over 1.5 metres, including a selected grab sample assaying 0.81 ounces/ton (27.77 grams/tonne) gold. Diamond drilling was carried out in the Day Lake area in 1986, intersecting anomalous gold and silver mineralization.
Airborne geophysical surveys completed by Strongbow Exploration Inc. ("Strongbow") in 2007 and 2008 detected a favorable conductive zone with a coincident magnetic anomaly at the Nickel Lake West Showing. In 2008, Strongbow tested the Nickel Lake West anomaly with drillhole NL08-01, intersecting semi-massive pyrrhotite along with chalcopyrite and rare pentlandite that returned 1.89% nickel, 0.96% copper, and 0.11% cobalt over a 0.80 metre interval from 80.15 to 80.95 metres (downhole drill depths).
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101. Management cautions that some of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature and is taken directly from assessment work filings published by the Government of Saskatchewan. However, this historical information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geologists in the years discussed. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.
Rock grab samples collected from Flying Vee in the fall of 2022 were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for a complete suite of trace element analyses, including both total and partial digestions, and whole rock analyses utilizing lithium metaborate fusion. Complete results for all of the requested analyses are pending. The nickel, copper and cobalt results reported herein were derived by 4-acid total digestion of a 0.125 gram pulp followed by inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) analysis.
About ALX
ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.
ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) acting as operator of exploration since 2016.
ALX owns 100% interests in four lithium exploration properties staked in September 2022 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, and a 100% interest in two exploration lithium exploration properties known as the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.
ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding ALX's initial observations from 2022 geophysical and geological exploration programs at the Flying Vee Nickel Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations, Metis communities and other stakeholders in the region;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather-related, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143436
ALX Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022
ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.
Warren Stanyer will be presenting on November 9th at 3:20pm Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
ALX Resources Corp.
Roger Leschuk
6046290293
rleschuk@alxresources.com
www.alxresources.com
Significant Discovery At "Sentazon Deeps" With Several High-Grade Intersections Including 40 Metres At 4.2 g/t AuEq
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from drilling at its flagship Hualilan Gold Project, San Juan Argentina. The results are from the Company's ongoing drill program targeting extensions to the current 2.1 million ounce AuEq1 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")2. These results will feed Into a planned mineral resource update in the first quarter of 2023.
Highlights
- Extension drilling at Sentazon delivers outstanding results with the discovery of a significant new zone of mineralisation at depth plus extensions to the south along strike.
- Results include:
- 50.0m at 3.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.4 g/t Au, 16.8g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn from 441.0m including,
40.0m at 4.2 g/t AuEq1 - 2.9 g/t Au, 20.9 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn from 441.0m including,
22.5m at 7.0 g/t AuEq1 - 4.8 g/t Au, 33.5 g/t Ag, 3.8% Zn from 456.5m and,
9.1m at 2.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.2 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn from 507.9m including,
1.8m at 11.7 g/t AuEq1 - 10.8 g/t Au, 62.3 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn from 507.9m (GNDD-316ext);
- 16.5m at 5.9 g/t AuEq1 - 4.1 g/t Au, 18.9 g/t Ag, 3.4% Zn from 53.0 including,
10.5m at 9.3 g/t AuEq1 - 6.5 g/t Au, 29.6 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn from 59.1m including,
4.1m at 18.9 g/t AuEq1 - 13.8 g/t Au, 58.3 g/t Ag, 9.4% Zn from 59.9 (GNDD-670);
- 21.2m at 2.7 g/t AuEq1 - 2.1 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag, 0.7% Zn from 409.2 including,
3.8m at 6.5 g/t AuEq1 - 4.0 g/t Au, 68.9g/t Ag, 3.5% Zn from 409.2m and,
1.9m at 8.5 g/t AuEq1 - 8.3 g/t Au, 10.3 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn from 428.5 (GNDD-675);
- 36.0m at 1.0 g/t AuEq1 - 0.9 g/t Au, 4.5 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn from 301.0m including,
- 6.5m at 4.0 g/t AuEq1 - 3.3 g/t Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn from 330.5m and (GNDD-628A);
- 50.0m at 3.4 g/t AuEq1 - 2.4 g/t Au, 16.8g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn from 441.0m including,
- GNDD-316e, a 217 metre extension to GNDD-316, in a lightly drilled area on the northern margin of Sentazon discovers a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation at depth
- GNDD-675 confirms this new zone "Sentazon Deeps" has significant scale
- Several holes extend the mineralisation at Sentazon over 100 metres south of, and 400 metres downdip of, the current mineral resource boundary with mineralisation remaining open
Commenting on the drilling at Sentazon, CEL Managing Director, Mr Kris Knauer, said
“This is an outstanding set of results from our flagship Hualilan Gold project. Not only have we discovered a new zone of mineralisation at depth with an intercept including 22.5 metres at 7.0 g/t gold equivalent, several drill holes into this new discovery zone have confirmed it has significant scale.
Additionally, we have extended the mineralisation another 100 metres past the southern boundary of the resource with multiple ore grade intersections. Indeed, Hualilan looks to be really opening up to the south; which is not a total surprise given Sentazon has highest temperature mineral assemblage at Hualilan which is indicative of it being close to the centre rather than the edge of thedeposit."
The results, from extension drilling at Sentazon which is the southern limit of the current MRE, demonstrate a significant increase in the scale of the mineralisation at Sentazon. The strike extent of Sentazon has been extended from 150 to 250 metres with mineralisation remaining open along strike to the south. Additionally, drilling has confirmed the discovery of a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation at depth "Sentazon Deeps: which has been intersected in several drill holes.
SENTAZON MINERALISATION
Sentazon is the southernmost mineralisation defined historically at Hualilan and was described historically as;
"Manto-style" high grade lenses, oriented parallel to the limestone beds, caused by the replacement of the limestone beds with massive sulphides. The Sentazon Manto is one of three en-echelon manto zones at Cerro Sur, over a combined strike interval of 330 metres, the others being the Muchilera and Magnata Manto's both to the north. Mineralisation dips 40 to 70 degrees west and is open at depth."
Sentazon continues to grow in importance. It was historically lightly drilled as it was considered to be complex and of limited in extent. Sentazon contributed 333,655 ounces of gold equivalent at a grade of 5.3 g/t AuEq2 to the current 2.1 Moz Mineral Resource Estimate and mineralisation at Sentazon remains open along strike and at depth and continues to expand.
Gold Price 2022 Year-End Review
Click here to read the previous gold price update.
Gold’s status as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation provided support in 2022 as the yellow metal battled headwinds from a strong US dollar and the US Federal Reserve's attack on inflation.
On course to shed 1.6 percent for the year, gold was unable to retain gains made in the first quarter, when a price spike following Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent the precious metal to a 19 month high of US$2,053 an ounce. The March surge was a 13 percent increase from January’s start value, but was short-lived as gold returned to the US$1,939 level by the end of Q1.
The second quarter of the year saw further consolidation as gold slipped to US$1,811, while market volatility sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) into bear market territory.
By Q3, seasonal weakness paired with a surging US dollar had forced gold to a 30 month low of US$1,691.
Gold price in Q1: Russia-Ukraine war adds early tailwinds
As economies around the world continued to recover from the pandemic in early 2022, Russia’s attack on Ukraine created global uncertainty, which worked in gold’s favor during the first quarter of the year.
Philip Newman, managing director at Metals Focus, explained that gold’s performance in 2022 was the result of two major factors.
“Obviously, the first one is the war, where we saw prices spike for a range of precious metals. You had that flight to safe havens that obviously dominated everything as you would expect ... then dissipated.”
As the gold price stabilized after the initial shock, long-term drivers began to emerge. “What came to the fore, and is still the most important, is really the macro backdrop, and drilling down further, the actions and expectations of the Fed," explained Newman.
Interestingly, although the war had a transitory effect on the gold price, production felt a deeper impact.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions have meant that miners operating in Russia have had issues getting financing and equipment from western sources,” said Adam Webb, director of mine supply at Metals Focus.
Higher overhead costs related to energy and transport are also weighing on gold miners globally and in the Russian region. “This has impeded Russian gold production, and we expect a 30 tonne (9 percent) year-on-year drop in output this year," he said.
The decline in supply out of Russia will be offset by a significant rise in output from another region.
“We expect global mined gold production to rise by 1 percent year-on-year,” Webb said. “The biggest contributor to this will be a rise in output from China, which we forecast to increase by 39 tonnes year-on-year, surpassing the fall in Russian production.”
The uptick in Chinese supply stems from a recovery in production following safety work stoppages in 2021.
Gold price in Q2: Inflation hedge status kicks in
In June, US inflation reached a four decade high of 9.1 percent as gold began its H2 descent below US$1,800.
Gold's weakness in the face of inflation prompted some market participants to question its value as a hedge. But other experts said the yellow metal was doing its job.
“Actually, gold has performed much better than many of the traditional inflation hedges that investors hold,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council (WGC).
While gold is impacted by higher opportunity costs, Artigas said it has largely maintained its value in the face of rampant inflation.
“Gold has outperformed TIPS (Treasury inflation-protected securities) and, more generally, global inflation-linked bonds, because higher opportunity costs are not something that is impacting only the gold market.”
Gold's price performance year-to-date.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
For Joe Cavatoni, chief market strategist of the Americas at the WGC, gold’s inflationary hedge upside is still to be seen.
“Nobody hedges inflation for three weeks; nobody hedges inflation for three months,” he said. “They hedge inflation long term … and it's the right way to think about why gold fits in your portfolio as a strategic hedge."
By early November, the Fed had implemented its fourth 75 basis point rate hike and sixth consecutive increase, pushing the federal funds rate to 3.75 to 4 percent, a 14 year high.
This environment has made gold’s ability to hedge particularly alluring for investors.
“We have had a year where investors have had to manage risk, whether it is coming from high inflation or from geopolitics; combined (those) have supported demand for gold,” Artigas said.
By mid-November, the Fed’s inflation targeting blitz had seen some success, with the consumer price index rising 7.7 percent year-on-year in October, the smallest 12 month increase since January.
As Newman explained, the better-than-expected annual inflation numbers resulted in optimism that the Fed may be able to slow its course or even pivot sooner than expected.
“You also saw a bit of a short-covering rally; we saw that in gold, and silver for that matter,” he said. “From our point of view, that felt perhaps a little bit overdone. And we saw that when prices came off fairly quickly thereafter.”
Gold price in Q3 and Q4: Bar and coin demand takes flight
Gold's more than two year price low in Q3 came as output hit a year-to-date high, a factor Webb associated with seasonality.
“Q3 is traditionally a strong month for production as mining and processing is not impacted by cold weather at operations located in Russia, China, Canada and the US,” he said. “It also falls outside of the wet season in other gold-producing countries.”
For the three month period, mine production rose to nearly 950 metric tons, a 2 percent year-over-year move.
Even though miners have benefited from these mild conditions, the effects of inflation have been inescapable.
“Inflation is pushing costs up for miners and reducing margins,” Webb explained. “The average all-in sustaining cost reached a record high of US$1,289 per ounce in Q2, and this is likely to rise again in Q3. Meanwhile, higher interest rates are making debt financing for projects and expansion more expensive.”
In terms of demand, the September quarter saw a 28 percent year-over-year improvement despite a steep decline in investment demand. Although bar and coin purchases continued to gain strength, rising 36 percent, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) grappled with more outflows. The discrepancy highlights the differences in the two segments, explained Newman.
“The gold ETF space really is dominated by larger investors, not necessarily retail,” he said, pointing out that these investors are motivated by Fed expectations and real yields. “I think you've seen liquidations of ETFs, which is in broad measure echoing some of the activity you see on the (Chicago Mercantile Exchange)."
On the flip side, demand for bars and coins has already surpassed 880 metric tons for 2022, the highest level since 2013. Newman attributed the steady increase in bar and coin demand to retail investors responding to inflation.
“But from an institutional point of view, because rates have been so low, that rising inflation signals to them that all the rates are going to continue to rise,” he explained. "That's why you see (institutional investors) taking a negative view of gold, whereas retail investors tend to react in a more traditional sense to inflation, and are therefore buying gold as a hedge against inflation."
By December 6, the price of gold was holding above US$1,750 at US$1,771.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Marvel Discovery Arranges $1.9M private placement
Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total proceeds of $1,900,000 by issuing up to 15,283,366 flow-through Units (the “FT Units”) and issuing up to 599,963 non flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).
Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant (“Warrant”) entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share (“Warrant Shares”) at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
Each NFT Unit priced at $0.11 cents per unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.
A Finders fees may be paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing. Final acceptance is subject to TSX Venture approval.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel –Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
“Karim Rayani”
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Brunswick Exploration Increases Position in James Bay With PLEX Project Option
Brunswick Exploration Inc.(TSX-V:BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its recently signed option agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSX-V: ODV) to also acquire a 90% interest in the PLEX Project (the “Project located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, which is located along the same fault structure that hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very pleased to cement Brunswick Exploration’s position within the La Grande Greenstone belt, host to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium project. The addition of the PLEX Project, alongside the previously-announced Mythril option with Midland, strategically positions the Company as PLEX covers a portion of the La Grande shear zone, which contains the entire Corvette lithium trend. Furthermore, with today’s announcement, our James Bay portfolio of properties now includes over 200 untested S-type pegmatites with a minimum 600 metres strike length. We will continue to grow our portfolio in James Bay and across Canada to further increase our chances of making significant lithium discoveries.”
The PLEX Project package contains a total of 375 claims, representing 19,175 hectares (192 sq. km.). The property is accessible year-round and located near the Trans-Taiga highway, providing access to the La Grande-4 hydroelectric complex. The Project is situated approximately 75 km west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Project, along the La Grande shear zone which is host to the entire Corvette lithium trend. Compilation work by BRW has identified over 100 individual pegmatite outcrops and numerous pegmatite dykes on the Project of varying length, including one pegmatite dyke measuring 1.7 kilometres strike length. The latter was intersected in multiple drill holes by previous gold explorers between 2007 and 2014 but was only superficially described in drill logs and not assayed for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum mineralization; the longest drill intersection of pegmatite measured 103 meters in length (MRNF assessment files GM 63465 and GM 68914).
The Project has historically never been explored for lithium mineralization. BRW intends to launch a regional prospecting campaign in late Q2 2023 to explore both the PLEX and Mythril Projects and multiple other smaller BRW claim packages located in the northern half of the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region. The campaign will include sampling and analysis of pegmatite from recovered drill core on the PLEX Project and will likely lead to more follow-up trenching and/or drilling beyond BRW’s current exploration program for 2023.
ODEV Expanded Option Agreement
The expanded Option allows BRW to acquire a 90% interest in the Project for a total consideration of 8,000,000 shares over a two-year period, upon closing of the option agreement (the “Agreement”) under the following terms:
- An initial payment of 1,000,000 shares, within five (5) business days of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 3,000,000 shares, on or before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 4,000,000 shares, on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement.
In order to exercise the Option; Brunswick Exploration shall fund an aggregate amount of $6,000,000 in Work Expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:
- An aggregate of $1,000,000 before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $2,000,000 before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $4,000,000 before the 3rd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $6,000,000 before the 4th year anniversary of the Effective Date.
Upon execution of the Option, BRW will retain a right of first refusal on ODEV’s 10% ownership. Furthermore, ODEV will not be expected to fund its pro-rata share of the exploration budget following the exercise of the Option until the construction of a mine.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeff Hussey, Director of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for hard rock lithium deposits in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Eastern Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks US$1,800, Market Eyes Fed's Next Move
This week started off slow for gold, but the yellow metal picked up pace mid-week, rising to just above US$1,800 per ounce by Thursday (December 1). It closed out the five day period around that level.
Diverse factors continue to impact the gold price, but chief among them right now are recent comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a closely watched Brookings Institution speech on Wednesday (November 30), he said that smaller interest rate hikes are coming and could start as early as this month.
"(I)t makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve
According to Powell, the Fed recognizes that its actions take time to be reflected in the market, and raising rates at a slower pace will allow it to take stock of its progress in taming high prices. Experts often use the consumer price index to judge inflation, but details for November won't be released until mid-December.
For now, market watchers are eyeing this week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data — when food and energy are excluded, it shows a lower-than-anticipated 0.2 percent month-on-month increase in October.
The PCE price index measures what people living in the US pay for a broad range of goods and services, and Powell has emphasized its accuracy as a gauge of where inflation is headed.
The Fed has hiked rates six times so far this year, with the last four boosts being 75 basis points each. The central bank's next meeting runs from December 13 to 14.
Lithium-ion batteries to drive "huge" raw materials demand
Moving over to the battery metals space, INN's Priscila Barrera recently returned from this year's Benchmark Week in LA. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the event featured commentary on lithium, cobalt, graphite and more.
One key theme was the important role that mining will play in helping global governments reach net-zero emissions goals by 2050.
Outlining looming demand, Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said installed lithium-ion battery capacity needs to reach 300 terawatt hours in the next 30 years. That means worldwide lithium-ion battery output will have to rise by four times the pace seen today, going up at an annual rate of 20 terawatt hours.
What will the implications be for raw materials? According to Moores, the impact will be "huge."
"Critical minerals mining and refining needs to shift (from) today’s thinking (of) 50,000 tonne (units) to 500,000 tonne units" — Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary on YouTube, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.