Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Alvopetro Energy
Leading independent upstream and midstream gas developer in Brazil
Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Oil and Gas Investing
Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

“Our production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas production that's produced in the state of Bahia. And I do (really) think we're an important player in advancing this open gas market that I talked about,” said Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan has expressed confidence that his company is poised to become a key player in Brazil’s emerging open gas market.

“(Alvopetro) has been operating in Brazil’s state of Bahia before the Brazilian government implemented its new gas market reform program,” Ruttan told the Investing News Network. The company then became the first independent company in Brazil to deliver sales-specified natural gas into the local distribution network.

To date, Alvopetro’s production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas produced in Bahia, and with investments already made in its gas production infrastructure and pipelines, any new natural gas discoveries moving forward can be quickly converted into production and cashflow, the executive stressed.

“Our goal is basically to take the production level that we had in the third quarter and increase that by about another 50 percent. And that would take us up to the current capacity of our plant, or about 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And then our medium- to longer-term goal would be to double that again," Ruttan explained.

Alvopetro's natural gas sales increased to 187 percent in October of this year, according to the company. With higher overall sales volumes, revenue rose to $12.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million from Q3 2023 and $2.2 million from Q2 2024.

Watch the full interview with Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Alvopetro Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Alvopetro Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Alvopetro Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

ALV:CC
tsxv stocksoil and gas stockstsxv:alvoil and gas investingoil and gas explorationOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×