Alvopetro Energy’s Robust Q1 2025 Performance Fuels Growth Plans in Brazil, Canada

Following its announcement of a 41 percent increase in Q1 2025 sales volumes, Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) is laying out its plans to expand its operations in Brazil and Canada.

“In Brazil, we've got kind of a twofold capital program,” said Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

“(At) our original asset, called Caburét, we've got up to five development wells to drill there this year. And in addition, following up on that success that we had at Murucututu last year, we're drilling a follow-up well.”

The company aims to deliver a 25 percent increase to its production capacity in Brazil by the end of the year.

The Alvopetro executive also outlined the company's plans to expand operations in Canada, where it operates two oil wells in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Saskatchewan.

“(We're) so excited about the early results from these first two wells. They're exceeding those initial expectations, and we're looking forward to drilling up to an additional four of those locations in Western Canada this year, and we think we've got a pretty big inventory of low-risk, high rate-of-return oil wells to drill over the coming years,” Ruttan said.

Watch the full interview with Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan above.