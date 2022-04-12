Alianza Minerals Ltd. led by Jason Weber, Rob Duncan and Mark Brown, has had a busy Q1 with several milestones achieved Property Transactions: Completed the option agreement on the Klondike Copper Project in Colorado. Alianza and its copper alliance partner, LSE listed Cloudbreak Discovery, have received the initial payments in cash and shares from Allied Copper who can acquire 100% of the project and issue a 2% NSR ...

ANZ:CA