Precious MetalsInvesting News

Alianza Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 . Finder’s fees of 7% in cash will be paid to eligible parties. The common shares and warrants issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable ...

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for a period of three years from closing of the placement for $0.125 per common share. The common share purchase warrants are non-transferable.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to fund various activities of Alianza including exploration conducted outside of Canada, project generation and marketing of projects in 2022, investor relations out-reach programs and other corporate overhead costs.

Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza, noted that "After strong silver exploration results in 2021, we are making plans for further drilling at Haldane and will continue to advance our other projects focused on copper, silver and gold with our optionee partners."

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur in mid-May, 2022, and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Finder's fees of 7% in cash will be paid to eligible parties. The common shares and warrants issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza is a discovery focused minerals exploration company, working to provide metals for the modern economy following best ESG practices. Alianza has ongoing exploration programs at the 100% owned flagship Haldane Silver Project in the prolific Keno Hill District, Yukon Territory.  Additionally, the Company has a portfolio of gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one silver project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned to Coeur Mining, Inc., two copper projects (Klondike and Stateline, Colorado) optioned to Allied Copper Corp. and is actively seeking partners to advance other projects.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZGold Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Details 2022 Q1 Milestones

Alianza Minerals Details 2022 Q1 Milestones

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) led by Jason Weber, Rob Duncan and Mark Brown, has had a busy Q1 with several milestones achieved

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Grants Options to New Director

Alianza Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Grants Options to New Director

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on March 17, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the optioning of the Stateline Property ("Stateline") to Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR). The Stateline Copper Property is located in Colorado and Utah, United States, comprising 22 unpatented mining claims, and is 8 km along trend to the southeast of the operating Lisbon Valley Copper Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada" (the "Technical Report").  The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated December 3, 2021 between Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (" Cloudbreak "), Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (" Cloudbreak Subco "), Tarsis Resources US Inc. (" Tarsis ") and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza " together with Cloudbreak Subco and Tarsis, the " Optionors "), as amended February 1, 2022, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) was granted an option (the " Option ") to acquire th e Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in Colorado, United States. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 368 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 5.33 meters(m) (403.45 - 408.78m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t Au over 27.90m (399.95 - 427.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results, figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal and figure 2 schematic x section). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the following exploration drilling update at its 100%-owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo ("ATO") project.

While we continue to ramp up production of gold and silver from the oxide ores at ATO, the Company maintained exploration activity in late 2021, focused on extensional and step-out targets. Results are now available, and this underscores the long held view that the ATO project has strong long term potential and remains open to support further drilling targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Commences Drilling Program at the Reliance Gold Property, B.C.

Endurance Commences Drilling Program at the Reliance Gold Property, B.C.

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia with the first drill rig arriving on April 20. A second rig is anticipated to commence in about five weeks. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2022 program consists of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling designed to expand the 2021 drill discovery at Eagle South which returned 15.70 grams per tonnes ("gpt") goldover 24.8 metres ("m") at shallow depth in DDH21-020 (reported January 12, 2022),and at the Eagle Zone which returned 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m from DDH21-006 (reported December 29, 2021). At the Eagle Zone, recent drilling results by the Company have defined a near-surface, shallow dipping zone of 250 m by 150 m in size with a weighted average grade of 5.13 gpt gold and average estimated true width of 11.2 m. The Eagle mineralized zones continue to be open to the southeast and to depth. Soil sampling, biogeochemical sampling, and surface grab samples of up to 21.2 gpt gold (reported January 5, 2022) indicate the potential to expand the combined Eagle mineralized zones to a minimum 400 m strike length. Channel sampling of these new surface prospects discovered in November 2021 will be completed in the next few weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces sale of Chirano mine in Ghana

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

 Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a sale agreement with Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE; FSE: 1A9) ("Asante") to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana for a total consideration of $225 million in cash and shares. The Ghanaian government has a 10% carried interest in Chirano.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hands on laptop with phone

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears US$2,000 Again, 2 Experts Share Stock Strategies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears US$2,000 Again, 2 Experts Share Stock Strategiesyoutu.be

The gold price kicked off the week with a bang, approaching the US$2,000 per ounce point once again on Monday (April 18) as safe-haven demand from investors intensified.

Market watchers have attributed the yellow metal's jump to factors like a ramp-up in the war between Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19 restrictions in China and of course ever-present inflation concerns.

Despite those upward drivers, it wasn't long before gold pulled back — by the time Friday (April 22) afternoon rolled around, the precious metal was just above US$1,930.

Keep reading...Show less
SCOTTIE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SCOTTIE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×