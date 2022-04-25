Alianza Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 . Finder’s fees of 7% in cash will be paid to eligible parties. The common shares and warrants issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable ...

ANZ:CA