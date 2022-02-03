Precious Metals Investing News
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc are pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement dated December 3, 2021 between Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Cloudbreak Discovery Ltd. Tarsis Resources US Inc. and Alianza Minerals Ltd. as amended February 1, 2022, Allied Copper Corp. was granted an option to ...

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated December 3, 2021 between Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (" Cloudbreak "), Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (" Cloudbreak Subco "), Tarsis Resources US Inc. (" Tarsis ") and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza " together with Cloudbreak Subco and Tarsis, the " Optionors "), as amended February 1, 2022, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) was granted an option (the " Option ") to acquire th e Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in Colorado, United States. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Allied may exercise the Option to acquire a 100% interest in Klondike in exchange for:

  • Incurring an aggregate of $4,750,000 in exploration expenditures on Klondike over a period of four years, with at least $500,000 to be spent prior to the first anniversary of the closing date;

  • Making an aggregate of $400,000 in cash payments to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest over a period of four years;

  • Issue an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares (the Common Shares ") in the capital of Allied to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest prior to the second anniversary of the closing of the transaction (the " Closing Date ");

  • Issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the Option Warrants ") to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest, on the third anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement. Each Option Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of such Option Warrant at an exercise price of the greater of: (i) $0.23; and (ii) the 10-day volume weighted average sale price (the " VWAP ") of the Common Shares in such date or during the applicable time period on the principal securities exchange on which such shares are then listed. The VWAP per share shall be determined by dividing the aggregate sale price of all common shares traded on such stock exchange or marker, as the case may be, during such ten consecutive trading days by the total number of Common Shares so traded;

  • In the event that the Option is exercised Allied will grant a 2% net smelter returns royalty ( NSR ") in favour of the Optionors, subject to the ability of Allied to purchase 1% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being 1%) for a purchase price of $1,500,000 within 30 days of commercial production on Klondike.

  • In the event that Allied files on SEDAR an NI 43-101 technical report establishing the existence of a resource on any portion of Klondike of at least 50,000,000 tonnes of either copper or copper equivalent at a minimum cut-off grade of 0.50% copper or copper equivalent and categorized as a combination of inferred resources, indicated resources and measured resources, then Allied will also issue a further 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the Additional Warrants ") to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest exercisable for a three year term at a price to the greater of (i) $0.23; and (ii) the 10-day volume weighted average sale price (the " VWAP ").

About the Klondike Property

The Klondike Property is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Naturita, Colorado. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Numerous historical copper occurrences have been identified throughout the district, however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

A recent reconnaissance program (see news release dated December 1, 2021) consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at the Klondike Property to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

At Klondike, documented copper exploration ceased in the 1960s with subsequent exploration targeting uranium the 1970s. Previous workers reported high-grade copper mineralization highlighted by results of 6.3% copper and 23.3 g/t silver in outcrop. In addition to its high-grade potential, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has been observed which may be amenable to modern open pit mining with Solvent Extraction Electro Winning ("SXEW") processing similar to the Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Sedimentary hosted copper deposits are an important contributor to world copper production, accounting for more than 20% of the world's copper supply annually.

The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado.

Figure 1. Klondike Geology and Copper Results Map


Click Image To View Full Size

About the Strategic Alliance

Under the terms of the Alliance, either Cloudbreak Discovery Plc or Alianza Minerals Ltd can introduce projects to the Alliance. Projects accepted into the Alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of Alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines, on a case-by-case basis, that Cloudbreak would be a more suitable operator. The initial term of the Alliance runs for two years and may be extended for an additional two years.

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

About Allied Copper Corp.

Allied Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza Minerals TSXV:ANZ Gold Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals

Overview

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) is a hybrid-prospect generator with an active portfolio of high-value projects. Alianza currently holds five projects in Nevada, six in Yukon, one in Colorado, one project and one royalty in Peru and three royalties in Mexico. In the rising precious metals market, Alianza has been recognized for having a standout portfolio of projects in highly prospective and active mining jurisdictions.

The company’s 100 percent owned flagship Haldane silver project is located within Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill mining district. The Keno Hill district is Canada’s second-largest silver producer and one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Between 1913 and 1989, the district generated over 217 M oz of silver with average production grades of 1,149 g/t silver (37 oz/t), 5.62 percent lead and 3.14 percent zinc.

Alianza’s wholly owned Haldane project has seen over 100 years of mining and exploration interest. From 1918 to 2018, sporadic work programs targeted select areas of the property for high-grade silver, tin and later gold. Despite strong indicators of high-grade silver mineralization, much of the property remains underexplored with significant potential at depth, on strike and in newly discovered vein systems. Alianza’s approach when it acquired the project in 2018 was to step back and assess the entire property for its potential to host additional high-grade silver targets for testing. The Haldane project benefits significantly from a mining-friendly jurisdiction and thorough road accessibility.

alianza haldane map

In 2018, the company performed property-wide mapping and geochemical sampling to identify high-value targets in areas of the property where little-to-no prior exploration had investigated its silver potential. In 2019, the first hole was drilled within the newly discovered Bighorn zone intersecting multiple vein structures and Keno-style silver-lead mineralization. Other zones of interest within the historically mined Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS) include the Middlecoff zone, which includes 235 meters of strike-length on a mineralized structure that has yielded 24.7 tons of silver at 3,102 g/t and 59 percent lead almost a century ago. With only 17 surface holes drilled to-date on the entire property, the potential for an additional high-grade discovery similar to the new Bighorn zone remains significantly high.

Two other primary assets held by Alianza include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado. The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface, with historic trenching sample results of 10.28 oz/t silver and 9.12 percent lead. Alianza has partnered with Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), and the project is located a short 12 kilometers from Coeur’s prolific Silvertip mine.

The Company’s Twin Canyon gold project is located in the past-producing La Plata district of southwestern Colorado. The Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings that date back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold values up to 15.77 g/t gold. After a successful field campaign, Alianza staked additional claims to expand the property and more recently launched a follow-up exploration program involving detailed prospecting and geological mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

The company recently closed $3.2 million in financing originally announced near the end of September. Jason Weber, president and CEO of Alianza, commented, “This financing gives us the ability to not only complete our ongoing Haldane drilling program, but also the flexibility to follow up results from this program and test new targets as early as we can get started in 2021.”

The company’s technical team has had extensive experience with exploration and resource development with a specialization in early-stage exploration and project generation. Alianza has formed strategic partnerships with Coeur Mining, Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC), Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd and Big Rock Exploration Ltd.

Alianza Minerals’ Company Highlights

  • Focused on making a discovery through strategic exploration in stable jurisdictions: the company currently holds royalties and projects in Peru, Nevada, Yukon and three Mexico royalties.
  • Recently closed $3.2 million in financing and is fully funded until the end of 2021.
  • The company’s wholly owned flagship Haldane silver project is in the Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill district, one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Historically, Keno Hill has produced over 217 million oz of silver.
  • Two of the company’s other projects include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado.
  • The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface while the Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold grades of up to 15.77 g/t.
  • All three of the company’s project areas benefit from significant infrastructure and exceptional road access.

Alianza Minerals’ Key Projects

Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

The company’s wholly owned Haldane project is located in an underexplored, high-grade silver region of the historic Keno Hill mining district. The property encompasses 8,579 hectares of tenure hosting structurally controlled silver veins within Central Yukon. Between 1913 and 1989, the Keno Hill silver deposits produced over 200 million ounces of silver. Keno Hill remains one of the highest-grade silver districts in the world.

In 2018, Alianza identified two new soil anomalies, validating the technical team’s prediction that additional Keno District-style silver-bearing veins may be present on the property. A 2019 exploration program focused on the Ross, Bighorn and Middlecoff targets, resulting in the discovery of silver-lead vein mineralization at the newly-minted Bighorn Zone and additional high-grade silver intersections at the promising Middlecoff Zone.

bighorn results

The company has already initiated phase one of a drilling program, which includes a total of 10 holes. The initial phase of drilling will target the West Fault and Middlecoff areas. In 2011, a previous operator intersected mineralization at the West Fault, returning 320 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold and 0.7 percent lead over 2.2 meters. The Phase One program will also return to the Middlecoff zone, where drilling in 2019 intersected 455 g/t silver over 1.02 meters and 996 g/t silver, 1.486 g/t gold and 28.35 percent lead over 0.35 meters.

Phase Two of the drilling program is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and will further target both the West Fault and Middlecoff veins, in addition to the recently discovered Bighorn zone, from which the first and only hole revealed 2.35 meters of 125 g/t silver at 4.39 percent lead, in addition to three other silver-lead bearing veins.

Tim Project, Silver, Yukon

The Tim property includes 72 mineral claims located 72 kilometers west of Watson Lake, Yukon. Alianza’s experienced technical team believes the property hosts a carbonate replacement-manto style deposit, similar in nature to the nearby Silvertip mine owned and operated by Coeur Mining. Historic trench chip samples returned 352.4 g/t silver and 9.12 percent lead over 4 meters. Two grab samples taken from another trench indicated 1,248.1 g/t silver at 49.5 percent lead and 978 g/t silver at 32 percent lead. Confirmation sampling by Alianza returned 6.4 meters of 220 g/t silver and 4.74 percent lead, confirming the historic results.

The Tim project is optioned to Coeur Mining, who can earn an 80 percent interest by completing $3.5 million in exploration expenditures over five years, making cash payments of $575,000 to Alianza and completing a feasibility study by the eighth anniversary.

Twin Canyon Gold Project, Colorado

The company’s Twin Canyon project is located in the prolific La Plata district of Southwestern Colorado. The property is a sandstone-hosted gold prospect situated roughly 20 kilometers from the town of Mancos. The project benefits from exceptional road accessibility and a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 2020, Alianza acquired a lease on the property to explore its potential for widespread gold mineralization. Channel samples of workings from a 1986 program report indicated up to 8.1 g/t gold over 3 meters. Highlights of the summer 2020 program include a 4 km² expansion and definition of a large gold-in-soil anomaly ranging from 20 to 460 parts per billion gold—measuring over 1,900 meters long by 100 meters wide—in addition to new gold-bearing outcrops associated with anomalous soil geochemistry.

Following a successful field program at Twin Canyon, the company recently launched a follow-up exploration program. The current program includes detailed prospecting and geologic mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

Alianza Minerals’ Management Team

Jason Weber, P.Geo.—President, CEO and Director

Weber is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in the minerals exploration industry. He most recently held the position of President and CEO of Kiska Metals Corporation, a junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Whistler gold-copper porphyry project in Alaska. Weber was President and CEO of Rimfire Minerals Corporation from 2007 to 2009 when Rimfire merged with Geoinformatics to create Kiska. He initially joined Rimfire in 1999 as Manager of Corporate Communications. Prior to Rimfire, Weber was engaged by Equity Engineering as a project geologist working on projects in Canada and Central America. He was also the President and CEO of Estrella Gold and has board and advisor positions with a number of junior resource companies

Rob Duncan—VP of Exploration

Duncan has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration with a wide range of companies, from major producers such as Rio Tinto and Inmet Mining to junior explorers. He has held senior management positions at several junior explorers exploring throughout the North American Cordillera, Canadian Shield and Eastern Europe on a wide variety of deposit types including orogenic gold, porphyry copper (gold), VMS, intrusion related gold, and epithermal gold-silver systems. He also has over ten years of management experience specifically with prospect generator companies, having held the position of Exploration Manager at Rimfire Minerals and VP Exploration and Project Development at Evrim Resources.

John R. Wilson—Director

Wilson has over 40 years of experience and success in all aspects of base and precious metals exploration, discovery, reserve definition and mine development. His work has included discoveries in Brazil, Nevada and Peru. He has also performed detailed evaluations of numerous deposits and prospect types in varying geological settings throughout the western U.S., Russia, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Central America and Asia. His work for Cyprus Minerals Company, Codelco Corporation, Amoco, AMAX Mining Corporation and Essex has ranged from initial prospect evaluation to the design and management of regional exploration, deposit modeling and development programs.

Marc G. Blythe—Director

Marc Blythe has a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University in Melbourne and a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines. Blythe was Vice President, Mining, of Almaden Minerals Ltd from 2006 to 2011 and President and CEO of Tarsis Resources Ltd. He was also the Vice President of Corporate Development at Nevsun Resources Ltd. Prior to that he was Corporate Senior Mining Engineer for Placer Dome Inc. based in Vancouver from 2004 until 2006, at which he completed internal and external mine evaluation, including advising on potential acquisitions and mining technology implementation.

Craig Lindsay—Director

Craig Lindsay has in excess of 25 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking and business development. His focus has been on mineral resources in the western United States. He is currently the Managing Director of Arbutus Grove Capital Corp., a private company offering corporate finance and merchant banking services. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Otis Gold Corp. until its sale to Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX) in 2020. Lindsay was also a Founder and President of Magnum Uranium Corp. until its merger with Energy Fuels Inc.(TSX: EFR in June 2009). As well, Lindsay was a Vice President in the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Lindsay was Founder of Malaspina Capital Ltd., a junior capital pool company, and was responsible for identifying its merger with Miranda Mining Corp (a Mexican-based gold producer that was subsequently acquired by Wheaton River Minerals).

Mark T. Brown—Executive Chairman

Mark Brown obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993 while working with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Brown has lead the financial aspects of Alianza Minerals Ltd. since 2007, including financing, regulatory and reporting issues. Before Alianza, Brown was the controller of two operating gold mining companies with operations in northern Canada and South America. Brown leads a team of eight people in the Vancouver office of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. and was the founder of Rare Element Resources Ltd., which became a $500 million company under his tenure.

Winnie Wong—CFO

Winnie Wong is the Vice President of Client Services at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., a firm the company has retained to provide financial management and accounting services. Following her graduation from Queen’s University, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, at which she earned her Chartered Accountant designation. Wong currently acts as the CFO and Corporate Secretary on a number of TSX Venture Exchange companies and was CFO of Rare Element Resources ($500 million market cap), as well as Animas Resources and AQM Copper.

Keep reading... Show less
Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTCQB:TARSF) provides a summary of 2021 accomplishments and a preview of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:ANZ

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Datametrex, Group Ten Metals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Alianza Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex, Group Ten Metals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals and Alianza Minerals discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
eMetals Limited

Cleansing Notice Under Section 708A Of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) advises that, further to its announcement dated 19 November 2021 and following approval of resolutions 7, 8 and 9 at the general meeting of shareholders held on 6 January 2022, it has issued a total of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 40,000,000 unlisted options.

Keep reading... Show less
Candelaria Announces Drill Permit and Provides Corporate Update

Candelaria Announces Drill Permit and Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

  • Company receives drilling permit for Pinos infill program
  • Work is progressing on a number of fronts to prioritize resource targets
  • Permit application submitted for an ambitious drill program at the highly prospective Au-Cu epithermal / porphyry district of Caballo Blanco

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTCQX: CDELF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the award of the drill permit for a focused infill program at the Company's 100%-owned Pinos Gold Project in Zacatecas, Mexico, and provides a general corporate update.

Keep reading... Show less
Burin Gold starts drilling 10,000 m exploration program at Hickey’s Pond Gold Project, Newfoundland

Burin Gold starts drilling 10,000 m exploration program at Hickey’s Pond Gold Project, Newfoundland


Burin Gold Corp. (“Burin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BURG) is pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced at its Hickey’s Pond – Paradise Gold Project (“HPP Project”) on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. The first of two planned diamond drills has been mobilised to site and has started drilling at the Hickey’s Pond prospect. A minimum of 10,000 m of diamond drilling is planned for the property in 2022. This will include the first phase of a resource definition program at Hickey’s Pond, as well as exploration drilling of several of the other high priority, yet to be drill tested targets on the property. The program is fully funded, with approximately CAD 5.6 million currently in the Company treasury.

Hickey’s Pond drilling program

Drilling has commenced on the historical Hickey’s Pond showing. The Company’s initial scout drilling in 2020 obtained a best result of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au within a larger interval of 58.25 m of 1.12 g/t Au in hole HP-20-002 (see Bonavista Resources news release of February 24, 2021). Overall, the footprint of the alteration system around Hickey’s Pond is over 7 km in strike length, and less than 10% of this has received even cursory drill testing.

The first ten drill holes of the 2022 program will be located on the Hickey’s Pond showing, as follow-up drilling to the Company’s 2020 scout drill holes. The new holes are designed to both expand the footprint of mineralisation along strike, provide infill drilling for resource modelling, and test down-dip of the mineralised structure for continuity of mineralisation to depth. A map of planned drilling on the Hickey’s Pond knob is given in Figure 1, showing systematic drill testing of the mineralised outcrop. A total of 1,900 m in ten diamond drill holes are planned for the area of the historical showing, drilled on four 50 m spaced sections.

Burin Gold’s Chief Executive Officer, David Clark PGeo, said: “I am pleased that our exploration team in Newfoundland has mobilised a diamond drill quickly to start our 2022 drill program. We have many excellent targets to test, so an early start will maximise the amount of drilling we can complete this year at Hickey’s Pond and elsewhere on the property. We anticipate that, with current assay laboratory backlogs, gold assay results for the first drill holes should be available in mid-April. However, our 2020 drill program has given us a good understanding of the appearance of the mineralised units at Hickey’s Pond, so while gold assay results are pending, we should be able to keep our shareholders updated with geological descriptions of alteration and mineralisation observed in the drill holes.”

Second diamond drill mobilisation

A second diamond drill is planned for mobilisation in the next two weeks. The selection of drill targets for the second drill will be dependent on the long-term weather forecast for the remainder of winter on the Burin Peninsula. Along-strike drilling at Hickey’s Pond to quickly expand the footprint of alteration and mineralisation and early testing of other undrilled high priority targets are both planned; the order of drilling will proceed in the most efficient manner possible.

Airborne geophysical survey update

Geotech Ltd. continue their airborne geophysical survey over the property. Survey equipment failures and bad weather have slowed production significantly. The Company expects the survey to be completed in the coming weeks.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a recently listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s principal asset is its Hickey’s Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey’s Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. With the successful completion of its IPO, the Company is well-positioned to commence a significant diamond drilling campaign at the Hickey’s Pond prospect, planned to start Q1/2022.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, Chief Executive Officer of Burin Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

On behalf of the Board

“David Clark”
CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Source

Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Gold-Silver, Including 0.5 Metres of 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn in New Drilling on the Eastern Sveinson Target, Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results from the eastern portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Additional assays are pending for the western portion of the Sveinson target and are expected in the coming weeks. The Sveinson target consists of a series of east-west striking veins that lie between the No. 3 and Camp targets. The new holes returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

  • a 0.5 metre interval grading 13.8g/t Au, 321g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 12.4% Zn (1,956g/t AgEq) within a 1.6 metre interval averaging 5.1g/t Au, 120g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 0.8% Pb and 4.0% Zn (711g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-051; and
  • a 2.3 metre interval grading 2.8g/t Au, 37g/t Ag, 1.7% Pb and 5.9% Zn (538g/t AgEq) within a 5.3 metre interval averaging 1.9g/t Au, 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Pb and 3.2% Zn (324g/t AgEq) from drill hole SQ21-052.

The drill intercepts are from the first six of twelve core holes which tested the eastern half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as several deeper vein intercepts at over 350 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between holes.

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

Orogen Sells Onjo to Pacific Ridge for Cash, Shares and a Royalty

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX) ("Pacific Ridge") to sell the Onjo copper-gold porphyry project ("Onjo" or the "Project") located in north central British Columbia

Upon regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Orogen will receive $50,000 cash, and 750,000 common shares of Pacific Ridge, and a 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty, of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$1.5 million.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Confirms Additional Gold Mineralization at Gap, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of eight (8) previously announced and three (3) new drill holes, testing the resource expansion potential of the Gap Zone, located between the Windjammer South and South West gold deposits within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization in the Gap area located between the Windjammer South open pit gold resource and the South West gold resource over a distance of 700 m and a width of 350 m.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×