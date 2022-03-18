Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on March 17, 2022. The shareholders elected Mark T. ...

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on March 17, 2022.

The shareholders elected Mark T. Brown (Chairman), Jason Weber, Marc Blythe, Craig Lindsay and Sven Gollan as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

Sven Gollan joined the board as a new director of the Company replacing John R. Wilson.  Mr. Gollan spent 16 years as an Investment/Private Banker in Germany and Austria and was active in the education and training of securities advisors and investment bankers. From 2011 to 2015 he was an external consultant for the Grabher Family, Austria. Mr. Gollan has been with FruchtExpress Grabher, Corporate Treasury Unit/Family Office, Austria since 2015. He is currently with FruchtExpress Norge, the Norwegian Branch of FruchtExpress.

Mark T. Brown, Chairman of the board, comments, "We thank John Wilson for his guidance during these past years and welcome Sven to the board.  We have known Sven over two years and have come to value his input and advice. Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co. KG is a major shareholder of Alianza and we are pleased that Sven took up our offer of a seat on the board of directors."

The Company also grants Sven 500,000 options at $0.10 for a period of five years.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. With this agreement Alianza now has three projects optioned to partners, including a second project, Klondike, optioned to Allied and one (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZGold Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the optioning of the Stateline Property ("Stateline") to Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR). The Stateline Copper Property is located in Colorado and Utah, United States, comprising 22 unpatented mining claims, and is 8 km along trend to the southeast of the operating Lisbon Valley Copper Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada" (the "Technical Report").  The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated December 3, 2021 between Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (" Cloudbreak "), Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (" Cloudbreak Subco "), Tarsis Resources US Inc. (" Tarsis ") and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza " together with Cloudbreak Subco and Tarsis, the " Optionors "), as amended February 1, 2022, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) was granted an option (the " Option ") to acquire th e Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in Colorado, United States. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTCQB:TARSF) provides a summary of 2021 accomplishments and a preview of 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Option out the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Option out the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Set to Deliver Substantial Future Free Cash Flows

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is built on a foundation of six Tier One 1 gold mines with rolling 10-year plans which secure the company's ability to generate substantial free cash flows 2 for the next decade and beyond, says executive chairman John Thornton.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Expands Global Footprint in Hunt for High-Quality Assets

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is continuing to invest in its future through the development of capital projects that will expand and enhance an operating platform which already holds some of the industry's best assets, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Writing in the company's 2021 annual report , published today, Bristow says that, while building on this value foundation, Barrick was also expanding its presence into new prospective areas in its hunt for high-quality assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bars of gold and barrels of oil

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Next Buying Level for Gold, Oil Outlook After Price Surge

Gareth Soloway: Next Buying Level for Gold, Oil Outlook After Price Surgeyoutu.be

Gold is still poised for a big move after last week's jump and subsequent fall, but according to Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, the yellow metal won't go straight up.

"I'm kind of expecting a pullback to maybe US$1,850 (per ounce) or so, and then right around there I think is the big buy for the next big move up," he told the Investing News Network in an interview.

Soloway sees gold surpassing its previous high, and added, "The long term is just so, so rosy for gold that on pullbacks you have to be buyers, especially with the breakout that we have seen here recently."

Keep reading...Show less
Alluvial Mining: Gold, Diamonds and Platinum

Alluvial Mining: Gold, Diamonds and Platinum

Alluvial mining is an old technology, but it’s still fairly common today. Some mining companies use the technique, though it’s more often a source of income for artisanal miners in regions such as Africa and South America.

But what exactly is alluvial mining? Put simply, it’s the mining of stream bed deposits (also known as alluvial deposits) for minerals. These alluvial deposits are formed when minerals are eroded from their source, and then transported by water to a new locale.

When the sediments are deposited, they settle according to their weight, with heavier, more valuable minerals such as gold, diamonds and platinum often being deposited at the same time.

Keep reading...Show less
Goldeneye Announces Loan to Cache Exploration Inc.

Goldeneye Announces Loan to Cache Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Goldeneye Resources

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 17, 2022 : Goldeneye Resources Corp. ( "Goldeneye ") or the " Company ") (TSXV:GOE) announces that the Company entered into a loan agreement with Cache Exploration Inc., a NEX issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (NEX:CAY.H), under a loan agreement dated May 1, 2021 whereby Goldeneye  agreed to lend to Cache Exploration Inc., a loan in the amount of CAD$297,267.00 (the "Loan"), whereupon Cache has agreed to repay the Loan and any interest accrued or charges under the Loan,  The  Loan bears an interest rate of 5% per annum and the principal amount together  with any interest accrued or charges, is to be repaid to Goldeneye within 12 months of the date of the loan agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Further Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Further Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired 149 mining claims located along the western boundary of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press releases dated January 17, 2022 and January 27, 2022). The additional 2,932 hectares (29.3 km 2 ) of ground brings the W2 land package to 15,973 hectares (159.7 km 2 ). Endurance Elements holds a 100% interest in the W2 Project.

The W2 Project now covers approximately 80% of the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex ("LHIC") which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni) and reef-type platinum group element (PGE) deposits. The widespread Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization is delineated in at least seven significant mineralized zones within a 7.5 km long folded corridor. The common thread of strong Cu-Ni-PGE, Cr and Ti-V mineralization in the mafic ultramafic intrusions ringing the Oxford Stull Dome is suggestive of a common source, a very large magmatic system and therefore a potential significant abundance of the metals in each intrusion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×