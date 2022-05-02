Agnico Eagle Mines Limited announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of Agnico Eagle's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid . Under the NCIB, Agnico Eagle may purchase for cancellation, on the open market at its discretion, during the period commencing on May 4, 2022 and ending on the earlier of May 3, 2023 and the completion of purchases under the NCIB, up to ...

AEM:CA