Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Cannabis Market Outlook

Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Antilles Gold

Additional Assays from El Pilar, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise assays from the 8 latest diamond drill holes at El Pilar in central Cuba.

Drilling has been completed for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine being planned for near term development on the oxide deposit at El Pilar, with assays still outstanding from the final 14 drill holes.

The MRE for the Nueva Sabana mine is expected to be published at the end of next month and be followed soon afterwards by a Scoping Study for the project aimed at producing gold and copper concentrates for export.

Sampling Techniques and Data are set out in the JORC Code 2012 Edition Template attached.

END

This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman of Antilles Gold Limited. For further information, please contact:

Brian Johnson, Chairman,

Antilles Gold Limited T: +61 (02) 4861 1740

E: brianjohnson@antillesgold.net

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aaucopper investinggold investingasx stocksantilles gold limitedGold Investing
AAU:AU
The Conversation (0)
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rio2 Leads After Fenix Project Gets EIA Approval

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw gains in the week leading up to the holiday break, adding 26.27 points to close at 557.12.

Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged for the month of October, with Statscan reporting last Friday (December 22) a nominal 0.1 percent growth in service industries and an even split for increases and decreases between the 20 industrial sectors it tracks. As the GDP has remained flat and still hasn’t slipped into loss territory, that indicates the economy is not in a recession.

However, relief in the form of rate cuts isn’t expected soon, with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem saying the central bank wouldn’t be cutting rates until there was a clear indication inflation was well on a path to reaching a 2 percent target.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

5 Experts Share Best 2024 Tips for Resource Investors

2023 is nearly over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2024.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their most important "dos and don'ts" for investors.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Recommissioning Starts as Porgera Prepares to Resume Operations in Q1 2024

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Following the formal completion of the Porgera Project Commencement Agreement today, work has started on the recommissioning of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, which has been in care and maintenance since April 2020. This work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks, paving the way for mining and processing to restart in the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
frank holmes, gold bars

Frank Holmes: Gold Facing Pent-up Demand, Can Easily Hit New Highs

The gold price looks set to end 2023 on a high note, but what will the new year bring?

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), thinks new all-time highs are easily in reach in 2024. He sees falling rates and strong demand as important catalysts for the yellow metal.

"The fact that some (interest rates) hit 40 year highs put a dent in gold, but if you went back ... and you did the perfect inverse relationship of rates rising (and) gold falling, it suggests gold would have fallen to US$1,500 or US$1,400 — it didn't," he explained to the Investing News Network. "It actually held itself so well that now rates are starting to fall, gold can easily go to US$3,000, US$4,000. I think it's a suppressed, oppressed market that's extremely attractive."

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold

White Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Mountains surrounding El Cobre Mine

Investing in Cuba's Mining Industry

Now counted among the top 10 global producers of cobalt and a significant producer of nickel, Cuba also has a history of gold and copper mining dating back to the Spanish colonization.

Despite its history and rich mineral resource, Cuba's investment potential has largely flown under the radar, primarily due to geopolitical concerns and economic sanctions that have long beset this country. But recent efforts by the country’s government to attract foreign investments, particularly to its mining sector, have created an emerging and promising investment opportunity.

By cultivating a deeper understanding of Cuba's resource sector — including its history — investors will be better equipped to identify opportunities for strategic investments.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

Year End Letter to Shareholders

Related News

Resource Investing

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

Manganese Investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

Energy Investing

Year End Letter to Shareholders

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

×