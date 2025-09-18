Adavale Resources Eyes Low-cost, Small-scale Gold Production at Past-producing London-Victoria Mine

Amid a rising gold price and surging M&A activity, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is accelerating its exploration momentum in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales, underpinned by high-grade results from its maiden drilling program at the Parkes project.

“It was only seven months ago (that) we acquired the Parkes project, and it was for AU$900,000, which is a great price, considering that on just one of our licences we now have our maiden JORC of 115,000 ounces," said Executive Chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie in an interview with the Investing News Network. "We use a high-grade cut off there. We call it 107,000 ounces with a high-grade cut off. But if you think about it, it's great value, as is our current share price."

Ritchie highlighted recent assay results from a maiden drilling program at the London-Victoria gold mine, part of the larger Parkes project, showing shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation. With the gold price at its current levels, these results reinforce London-Victoria’s small-scale mining opportunity.

“That does inspire us to continue some work where we'll extend and expand and upgrade the confidence in the London-Victoria resource, with the aim of what we hope will be some low-cost, small-scale mining in the near future," added Ritchie.

Ritchie also highlighted factors that could potentially help achieve long-term and near-term value for the company, including the project’s strategic location.

“We've got great giant neighbours, like Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTC Pink:CAHPF) Northparkes on our boundary, and Newcrest just down the road, with their Cadia mine, arguably Australia's largest gold-producing mine. So it's a great jurisdiction.”

Watch the full interview with Adavale Resources executive chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie above.