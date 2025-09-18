Video

Adavale Resources
Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.
Adavale Resources Eyes Low-cost, Small-scale Gold Production at Past-producing London-Victoria Mine
Adavale Resources Eyes Low-cost, Small-scale Gold Production at Past-producing London-Victoria Mine

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De Guzman Sep 18, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada's leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years.
“It was only seven months ago (that) we acquired the Parkes project, and it was for AU$900,000, which is a great price, considering that on just one of our licences we now have our maiden JORC of 115,000 ounces,” said Adavale Resources Executive Chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie.

Amid a rising gold price and surging M&A activity, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is accelerating its exploration momentum in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales, underpinned by high-grade results from its maiden drilling program at the Parkes project.

“It was only seven months ago (that) we acquired the Parkes project, and it was for AU$900,000, which is a great price, considering that on just one of our licences we now have our maiden JORC of 115,000 ounces," said Executive Chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie in an interview with the Investing News Network. "We use a high-grade cut off there. We call it 107,000 ounces with a high-grade cut off. But if you think about it, it's great value, as is our current share price."

Ritchie highlighted recent assay results from a maiden drilling program at the London-Victoria gold mine, part of the larger Parkes project, showing shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation. With the gold price at its current levels, these results reinforce London-Victoria’s small-scale mining opportunity.

“That does inspire us to continue some work where we'll extend and expand and upgrade the confidence in the London-Victoria resource, with the aim of what we hope will be some low-cost, small-scale mining in the near future," added Ritchie.

Ritchie also highlighted factors that could potentially help achieve long-term and near-term value for the company, including the project’s strategic location.

“We've got great giant neighbours, like Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTC Pink:CAHPF) Northparkes on our boundary, and Newcrest just down the road, with their Cadia mine, arguably Australia's largest gold-producing mine. So it's a great jurisdiction.”

Watch the full interview with Adavale Resources executive chairman and CEO Allan Ritchie above.

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 12, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes the food and energy categories, was up 0.3 percent from July. On an annual basis, core CPI was up 3.1 percent, while overall CPI rose 2.9 percent.

US producer price index (PPI) data also came out this week.

The index, which measures costs at a wholesale level, showed an unexpected 0.1 percent month-on-month decrease for August; the result was the same for core PPI.

Attention is now shifting to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, which is set to run from September 16 to 17. For weeks now the central bank has been widely expected to cut interest rates, and experts believe this week's CPI and PPI numbers support that idea.

“Today’s CPI may appear to offset yesterday’s PPI, but it wasn’t hot enough to distract the Fed from the softening jobs picture. That translates into a rate cut next week — and, likely, more to come" — Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows odds of 93.9 percent for a 25 basis point cut, while the likelihood of a 50 basis point reduction stands at 6.1 percent.

Bullet briefing — Mining majors in mega M&A, Newmont to exit TSX

Anglo, Teck to merge in US$53 billion deal

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) announced that they plan to merge in a US$53 billion transaction.

The new entity, which the companies say will be one of the world's largest copper producers, will have assets in Canada, the US, Latin America and Southern Africa.

Its primary listing will be in London, but its headquarters will be in Canada — a commitment that Teck CEO Jonathan Price told BNN Bloomberg will be "perpetual." In a bid to safeguard its critical minerals sector, Canada said last year that it will only greenlight foreign takeovers of large critical minerals miners in "exceptional circumstances."

The companies expect annual pre-tax synergies of about US$800 million by the end of the fourth year following the completion of the arrangement.

Experts say the zero-premium, all-share tie up is the second largest mining deal ever, and the biggest in more than a decade. It comes not long after other high-profile M&A attempts involving both companies — Teck rejected a bid from (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in 2023, and Anglo turned down an offer from BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) last year.

Newmont to delist from TSX

While the Anglo-Teck deal puts Canada front and center, major miner Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is backing away from the northern nation. The company said it has applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the TSX amid low volumes.

Newmont also said the move will help boost administrative efficiency and reduce expenses. The firm has faced increasing costs since acquiring Newcrest Mining in 2023, and sources familiar with the matter recently told Bloomberg that it's looking to lower costs by around 20 percent.

Newmont will retain its primary listing in New York, as well as listings in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Its TSX delisting is expected to be effective on September 24.

Barrick to sell Hemlo for US$1.09 billion

Also making a move away from Canada this week was Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), which has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine to Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H) for US$1.09 billion.

Located in Ontario, Hemlo has operated for 30 years, producing over 21 million ounces of gold during that time. The sale comes as Barrick divests non-core assets and pivots toward copper.

The company put Hemlo up for sale earlier this year, and in July was rumored to be selling the operation to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF); that deal ultimately didn't pan out.

Carcetti will be renamed Hemlo Mining once the transaction closes, and is expected to uplist from the TSX Venture Exchange's NEX Board. Its backers include Robert Quartermain, who is known for leading SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) and Pretium Resources.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Clem Chambers, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 10, 2025
Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

"We're in an elevated inflationary situation, QE is coming, interest rates are coming down, the dollar's going to fall hard and precious metals are going to go up," Chambers emphasized.

Mart Wolbert, nuclear reactors. play icon
Uranium Investing

Mart Wolbert: Uranium Prices, Supply, Demand — What's Next as Mindset Shifts

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 10, 2025
Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, is seeing a uranium mindset shift as more investors take stock of the growing supply/demand imbalance in the market.

He explains how he's approaching uranium stocks and shares his price outlook.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 09, 2025
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to ... sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

James Henry Anderson, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?

By Charlotte McLeod Sep 08, 2025
James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.

"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.

