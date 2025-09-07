Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Trading Halt

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Two people shaking hands in a business setting.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Middle Island Soars on Konstantin Acquisition News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

The biggest gainers focus on a wide range of commodities, from gold and copper to rare earths and energy.

Gold and silver bars with a green upward arrow; text says "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Sets New Price Record, Silver Hits 14 Year High

It's been a historic week for precious metals, with gold nearly hitting the US$3,600 per ounce mark, and silver passing US$41 per ounce for the first time since 2011.

The gold price spent the summer in a consolidation phase, and part of what's spurring its latest move is expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its next meeting.

The central bank has held rates steady since December 2024, even as President Donald Trump places increasing pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut.

Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Hits Another New All-time High, US$3,600 in Reach

Gold's record-breaking rise continued on Friday (September 5), with the price approaching US$3,600 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began breaking out this week. It pushed through US$3,500 on Tuesday (September 5) and then kept rising, coming within less than a dollar of US$3,600 on Friday.

Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

New exploration prospects defined at Beete Project, Western Australia

New exploration prospects defined at Beete Project, Western Australia

Platina Resources Limited (ASX: PGM) Phase 2 aircore drilling program has generated new prospects for follow up exploration work at its Beete Project in Western Australia.

Fimiston open pit in Kalgoorlie.

Eastern Goldfields: Western Australia’s Oldest Gold Region Re-emerges with New Potential

Few mining regions in the world can claim both a legendary past and a yet-to-unfold future like Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. Regarded as the engine room of Australia’s gold production, this district continues to deliver high-grade discoveries more than a century after the Golden Mile first put Kalgoorlie on the global mining map.

Far from being “mined out,” advances in exploration technology, the prospectivity of deeper and undercover terrain and the region’s unmatched infrastructure are combining to open a new chapter of opportunity. For investors, this means the Eastern Goldfields is an active frontier where the next generation of tier-one gold discoveries is already taking shape.

Successful $3.25M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Projects

Trading Halt

Smelter Conceptual Plant Delivered, Accelerated Timeline

Operational Update

