Company News Investing News
Adastra Holdings Ltd. today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective December 17, 2021 . The Flower Sales License will allow Adastra Labs to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers. "Receiving our flower sales license is a ...

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. ("Adastra Labs") has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective December 17, 2021 (the "Flower Sales License"). The Flower Sales License will allow Adastra Labs to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

"Receiving our flower sales license is a significant milestone and provides Adastra with an additional pathway to pursue higher-margin revenue growth within the Canadian cannabis market," said Donald Dinsmore , COO & Director. "With the ability to be a direct supplier, we are now even better positioned to leverage the strong awareness and existing shelf space of our popular Phyto Extractions brand, as well as our national inside sales force, by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the cost-conscious and the premium craft consumers that will include pre-rolls and dried flower offerings."

Dried cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and medical clients. According to Statistics Canada, dried flower sales accounted for nearly three-quarters of legal recreational cannabis sales in the first half of 2021, worth over $1.3 billion in sales. 1

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "Adastra is in a great position to maximize profits through the continued reduction in biomass costs and the little need for capital expenditure. I am particularly excited about the upcoming launch of infused pre-rolls, as they are the fastest-growing segment in the flower category. With national shelf space to leverage, the facility, and the team to execute, these new flower SKUs will propel Adastra into record sales and profitability."

_____________________________________
1 MJBizDaily, October 20, 2021 ( article )

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult–use and medical markets and forward–looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult–use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural–scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis–derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N–Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5– Meow–DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward–looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to obtaining a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada, and on the anticipated timeline thereof; statements regarding anticipated new products, the adoption thereof, and the timelines set out herein; and the intention to hire additional shifts to meet consumer demand. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward–looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward–looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c8081.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adastra Holdings CSE:XTRX Cannabis Investing
XTRX:CNX
The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Lumiera, Fsd Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Lumiera, Fsd Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Lumiera, FSD Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has today filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Keep reading... Show less
Adastra Holdings Provides Product Growth Update and Announces Insider Open-Market Stock Purchases

Adastra Holdings Provides Product Growth Update and Announces Insider Open-Market Stock Purchases

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (formerly Phyto Extractions Inc.) (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced positive operational and financial developments as the Company continues to pursue its mission to be a leader in the development and manufacture of pharma-quality, cannabis API and derivative products. These developments include record shipments in September, product portfolio expansion, and continued progress with Health Canada regarding its Controlled Substances Dealers License application.

Record September Shipments
Adastra shipped 68,272 consumer-packaged units and 20,000g of bulk extract in September compared to 41,571 units in September 2020 , a 64% increase year over year.

Keep reading... Show less
Adastra Announces Supply & Purchase Agreement with Sitka Weed Works

Adastra Announces Supply & Purchase Agreement with Sitka Weed Works

Adds High-Quality Craft Flowers, Including Unique Genetics Previously Unavailable in Canada , to Adastra Portfolio

Keep reading... Show less
Adastra Holdings Announces Expansion of Phyto Extractions Product Line Distribution into Yukon Territory

Adastra Holdings Announces Expansion of Phyto Extractions Product Line Distribution into Yukon Territory

Initial Phyto Extractions Products Now Listed in Yukon Territory Sold Out, Awaiting Second Fulfillment

Keep reading... Show less
Avicanna and Harrington Wellness launch re+PLAY branded CBD topicals products in Canada

Avicanna and Harrington Wellness launch re+PLAY branded CBD topicals products in Canada

re+PLAY is a sports performance and recovery-focused brand founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington with and evidence-based CBD formulations developed in partnership with Avicanna

Products will be available across adult use channels in Alberta and Ontario and medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™

Keep reading... Show less

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

-

Keep reading... Show less
medical expert with cannabis plant and european flag in the background

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Lets Go of European Subsidiary

A Canadian licensed producer announced it will divest a business in the European market.

Also this past week, a multi-state operator (MSO) in the US announced a plan to offer its medical vape pens in the UK market as a way to appeal to patients new to cannabis.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Opening of 45th Nationwide Dispensary in Sarasota, FL

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, is expanding its Sunnyside brand in southwest Florida with a new store located at 8307 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota. Sunnyside Sarasota marks Cresco Labs' 13 th Florida location and 45 th nationwide store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005060/en/

Keep reading... Show less
graphic showing cannabis plant as a ticker symbol

Top Cannabis Stocks Year-to-Date

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

Cannabis investments had a difficult time in 2021, but through the challenges there were a few winners.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for 2021.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on December 15, 2021, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.

Keep reading... Show less

CURALEAF ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF US$425 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

Notes offering positions Curaleaf with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News