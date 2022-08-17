Company NewsInvesting News

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, product development, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it has received its Medical Sales License from Health Canada which now authorizes Adastra to sell cannabinoid-containing products that are formulated for and distributed to the medical cannabis market

With its Medical Sales License, Adastra is now authorized to:

  • Sell cannabis extracts and dried cannabis to medical cannabis patients and licensed health practitioners; and
  • Develop a broad range of products classified as cannabis extracts including:
    • Inhaled (vaporizer cartridge and shatter),
    • Ingested (tincture, oil, capsule, soft gel and oral spray), and
    • Other (suppository).

"This license marks another milestone for Adastra as we see a significant market opportunity for plant-based, natural medical remedies," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "We are excited to now produce and distribute cannabis product formats, designed for the medical market as Canada once again re-forms this patient-focused market that was the foundation for federal legalization. With my background in healthcare and strong ties to the medical community - including some of Canada's largest pharmacy distributors and pharmacies - Adastra's ability to produce and sell to the re-emerging and established medical market positions us to leverage our PerceiveMD clinics for direct-to-patient sales and pharmacy sales. Adastra has the added advantage through our PerceiveMD clinics to work directly with medical patients and collaborate with practitioners in developing plant-based alternative remedies designed for the medical cannabis market."

Adastra's Medical Sales License will enable the Company to maximize the full potential of PerceiveMD, Adastra's wholly-owned platform, that assesses patients seeking alternative treatments and remedies and provides documentation to enable access.

"We continue to see an uptick in the therapeutic use of cannabis for symptom relief - everything from cancer, menopause, stress, depression, anxiety and so on," Forbes added. "There is less stigma and more awareness today than ever before about the potential healing and symptom relief qualities of cannabis. We believe we'll continue to see a rise in popularity of cannabis for medicinal purposes and we are positioning Adastra to capture and serve this significant market."

The global medical cannabis market is projected to grow to $248.42 billion by 2030 at a 31.97% CAGR according to a recent report by Market Research Future. 1

Adastra expects to start producing medical format cannabis products, specifically CBD tinctures by January 2023. The Company is currently exploring medical distribution platforms for Canadian sales and plans to formulate products based on recommendations from practitioners and patients in its established network.

Note 1: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/medical-marijuana-market-worth-usd-160000093.html

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.
Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use, medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada. Adastra acquired 100% of the legacy-built brand Phyto Extractions in September 2021. The brand is well-known for its cannabis concentrate products, available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, British Columbia, focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin and Psilocin, by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's License, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, the acquisition of 1225140 B.C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary manufacturer for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside practitioners and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Contacts
Michael Forbes, CEO, Corporate Secretary & Director
(778) 715 5011,
michael@adastraholdings.ca

Stephanie Martens, Investor Relations
ir@adastraholdings.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: (i) the expected activities that the Company may conduct with a Medical Sales License; (ii) the ability of the Company to leverage its existing clinics for direct-to-patient and pharmacy sales through its ability to sell to the growing and established medical market; (iii) the expectation that the Company will start producing medical cannabis products by January 2023; and (iv) pending approvals, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in controlled substances. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Adastra Holdings Continues to Execute on Transformational Strategy; New Product Launches; Outlines Growth Strategy

  • Endgame Extracts brand launched in BC in Q1 2022 with a 100% case sell-through achieved in 48-hours; Endgame is currently ranked #3 and #4 for its shatter sales in BC – with launches planned for other large Canadian markets ( Alberta and Ontario ) to follow
  • Adastra continues to add new revenue streams, including the addition of new co-manufacturing contracts for several well-known Canadian brands to start in 2022
  • Continued expansion for product sales and distribution across Canada – Phyto Extractions is now available in the Northwest Territories and Yukon
  • Expanded capabilities and automation: pre-roll machine installed to meet anticipated consumer demand for this sought-after product category
  • Added extraction and processing shifts to increase end-product output and fulfill demand

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from Michael Forbes Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adastra:

"Dear Shareholders,

I joined Adastra in May 2021 as Director and CEO and embarked on a journey to transform the business. Over the last twelve months, I have optimized all major aspects of our business to set Adastra up for long term success. Running a "good" business is not good enough for me. My goal is to lead a "great" business, by actively adapting all aspects to create long-term significant value for our shareholders.

As a pharmacist by education and training, my entire career has been firmly rooted in medicine, alternative treatments, cannabis production, sales and entrepreneurship. Joining Adastra, I have brought this expertise and multi-faceted, strategic focus to grow our business in areas such as sales volume, production output and capabilities, partnerships, market share and investor engagement. We have made meaningful progress, and we believe this is just the beginning.

Executing on Our Growth Strategy

Over the past twelve months we have achieved the following:

  • Corporate rebrand from Phyto Extractions Inc. back to our original name – Adastra Holdings Ltd. to position us as a trusted leader in cannabis and ethnobotanical extraction, processing, formulation and product development.
  • Acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach.
  • Developed and launched in-house brand, Endgame Extracts, starting with a strategic initial SKU drop to British Columbia . Unique crossed flavour and strain profiles, priced in line with customer and retailer expectations to ensure sell-through alongside a quality experience.
  • Introduced several hydrocarbon extracts, novel full spectrum vape formulations, additional product SKUs for our wholly owned brand Endgame, and brands leveraging our extraction expertise via co-manufacturing complex concentrates, like THCA diamonds and high terpene full spectrum extract products.
  • Expanded our market share by branching into new domestic markets including British Columbia , with Endgame Extracts, with Alberta and Ontario to follow. Brought Phyto Extractions to the Northwest Territories and Yukon .
  • Executed marketing and sales initiatives to heighten brand awareness among consumers and retailers.
  • Restructured and reduced costs across the organization to ensure a solid foundation as we move forward. This includes adding production shifts to meet processing demand for provincial distributors for Endgame and our co-manufacturing partners' product SKUs, automating processes with new equipment and refining our practices.
  • Received our organoleptic testing license in June 2021 , enabling us to test product formats and formulations with a consumer audience. This reduces risk and cost associated with the "guess work" involved in product SKU launches, as consumption is heavily restricted by regulations.

By improving the delivery of our many capabilities, today we are a trusted processor and co-manufacturing partner to many Canadian brands who share our commitment for quality and innovation.

Our Key Areas of Focus

As we move forward, our strategic key areas are as follows:

  1. Medical product development and formulation – Manufacturing alternative plant-medicine treatments for sale in the medical market (i.e., capsules, tinctures). Adastra's wholly-owned PerceiveMD platform assesses patients seeking alternative treatments and remedies and provides documentation to enable access. Maximizing the full potential of PerceiveMD will bolster Adastra's future business and add additional revenue. Additionally, we have submitted a Medical Sales Licence application to Health Canada which will allow us to manufacture and sell medical cannabis product formats to the Canadian medical market. We believe PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market today for a patient access platform. Having this online platform in-house provides us with an advantage over many of our peers to meet the existing demand that we believe is underserved today.

  2. New premium cannabis extract product innovations – We are committed to maintaining our edge by staying ahead of trends and consumer preferences including:
  • THCA diamonds (high potency extracts) – commissioned equipment to develop diamonds for our Endgame brand and for our co-manufacturing partners.
  • Single-source shatter – this is a growing product category that we are pleased to serve with our institutional knowledge and expertise.
  • Full-spectrum vape cartridges – the market is maturing, with customer preferences refining and we are pleased to deliver on preferred flavour notes and quality experience.
  • Dried Flower Products – Pre-rolls are currently the fastest growing segment of the Canadian cannabis market. Infused pre-rolls is a category that has outpaced dried flower-only pre-rolls in legal US markets. On December 17, 2021 , we received Health Canada approval for the amendment of our sales licence to include dried flower. We see significant opportunity to continue to grow our pre-roll business (pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and larger quantity flower) for our Endgame and Phyto brands.

  • Market Trends and Other Alternative Treatments – We have demonstrated our ability to stay ahead of consumer trends by proactively amending our licences and expanding our capabilities to meet the ever-evolving preferences of consumers and the companies we partner with. In particular, we are seeing a significant movement towards alternative medicine. Having been involved in the cannabis industry for more than a decade, combined with my experience running pharmacies and wellness clinics, I have seen firsthand the positive impact and efficacy of cannabis for certain patients, as well as the increasing popularity of alternative treatments and remedies. We are committed to staying ahead of the game. We have submitted a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence application to Health Canada to include psilocybin and, following approval thereof, we can begin formulating and developing alternative treatments for patients.

    • We are enjoying continued growth in the demand for high quality cannabis concentrates and products by continually adapting to changing consumer preferences.

    From a recreational lens, cannabis is an increasingly adopted alternative to alcohol, particularly when available in CPG formats (i.e., vapes and beverages) and presents far less opportunity for harm and undesirable side effects. The mainstream shift to "West Coast Sober" is happening, and we are here to stay at the forefront.

    We believe we have established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders.

    We are here for the future and the long run and maintain our commitment to growing and innovating."

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: creating long-term significant value for the Company's shareholders; the expectation that progress in sales volume, production output, market share and partnerships will continue in the future; the expectation that maximizing PerceiveMD will bolster the Company's future business and add additional revenue; the belief that PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market for a patient access platform; the expectation that the Company's pre-roll business represents a significant growth opportunity; the belief that the Company has established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace and the intention to leverage this to create sustainable value for stakeholders; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Reports First Quarter Results

    • Generated record gross revenues of $2,286,721 in Q1 2022, representing 288% growth compared to Q1 2021
    • Maintained a strong capital position in Q1 2022 with $28,176,801 in assets, and $6,712,176 in liabilities

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 both of which are available at www.sedar.com.

    Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "The year is off to a record-breaking start with strong momentum for the year ahead. We have achieved record revenues and gross profit, while maintaining a strong capital position."

    "Our team has made significant progress on many fronts, including bringing new brands to market, adding to our co-manufacturing portfolio and increasing production capacity and output. Our focus remains on implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams and creating market expansion strategies. We have made proactive advances in all of these areas, which has ultimately resulted in a strong foundation for further continued growth of our business. We recently commissioned automated pre-roll hardware for infused pre-roll production to meet the demand for this product category."

    "To augment our revenue stream, we launched the Endgame Extracts brand, with four initial SKUs, at the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, which sold out within 48 hours of product launch," added Mr. Forbes. "We submitted applications for our Medical Sales Licence and Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, in line with our market expansion strategy. Our objective is to strategically position ourselves for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market."

    "We look forward to building on our reputation as a leader in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to deliver on our commitment to create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

    Key Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
    • Achieved record revenues of approximately $2.3 million in Q1 2022, compared to approximately $0.6 million in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 288%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
    • Achieved gross profit of $827,713 in Q1 2022, compared to $105,411 in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 685%.
    • Operating expenses for Q1 2022 increased to $1,695,682 when compared to $467,771 during Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 263%.
    Key Q1 2022 Corporate and Business Highlights
    • Launched Endgame Extracts SKUs in British Columbia , which was 100% sold out within 48 hours.
    • Submitted applications for a Medical Sales Licence and a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence.
    • Commissioned automated pre-roll equipment for infused pre-roll production.
    • Shatter production increased to 106.6 kg in Q1 2022 compared to 20.7 kg in Q1 2021.
    • Commercialized additional full spectrum extract SKUs for in-house brands and co-manufacturing partners, ex: THCA Diamonds, Sugar Wax, Shatter, Full Spectrum vaporizer cartridges.
    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's goals of implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams, and creating market expansion strategies; further continued growth of the Company's business; the Company's ability to meet the demand for infused pre-roll production; the Company's objective to position itself for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market; and the Company's goal of building on its reputation in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Smoke Wallin to the Company's board of directors.

    "We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," said Michael Forbes , CEO of Adastra. "Mr. Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries. Mr. Wallin is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of knowledge in the cannabis industry. I am confident that he will be an important contributor to our Company's long term success."

    Mr. Wallin added, "I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD. I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

    Mr. Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries. He is a partner and Managing Director for STS Capital Partners; has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses; has been directly involved in $1.7 billion in mergers and acquisitions and financings; and has acquired, created, or sold 50+ brands and companies. He has been recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award, and the Vanderbilt Business "Distinguished Alumni Award." He was also named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the cannabis industry by High Times Magazine. Smoke earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the Company's long-term success; (ii) the Company building on production assets in the Canadian cannabis market and additional therapeutic areas including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD; and (iii) the Company's execution of its growth plan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

    • Generated record gross revenues of $5.6 million in 2021, representing 124% growth YOY
    • Maintained a strong capital position with $28.8 million of assets, and $6.4 million of liabilities

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

    Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "2021 was a transformative year for Adastra. Having joined in May of 2021, I have seen considerable progress being made on many fronts – we acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach; introduced several new, innovative cannabis products; entered new domestic markets; and created marketing and sales initiatives that have raised brand awareness among consumers and retailers. The team has worked diligently in restructuring and reducing costs giving us a solid foundation as we move forward."

    "Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical product development and formulation; premium branded extraction products; dried flower products; drug formulation; sales force expansion; and global opportunities. One of the fastest growing cannabis product categories in both Canada and the U.S. is infused pre-rolls. We are excited to be launching these types of pre-rolls shortly. As we are succeeding with shatter SKU expansion, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell to the provincial distributors and anticipate this category being a big contributor to our success."

    "Combined, our production rollout and market expansion strategies give us optimism for 2022 and beyond," added Mr. Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

    Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Financial Highlights
    • Achieved record revenues of approximately $5.6 million in 2021, compared to approximately $2.5 million in 2020 - an increase of 124%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
    • Achieved revenues of approximately $2.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q4 2020 - an increase of 67%.
    • Achieved gross profit of approximately $1.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately $0.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 - an increase of 138%, noting that the current year included approximately $0.4 million of inventory write-downs.
    • Reduced operating expenses to approximately $4.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $7.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 due to a reduction in non-cash share based payment expenses, advertising and promotional costs and professional fees.
    Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Corporate and Business Highlights
    • Completed a full corporate rebrand of "Phyto Extractions Inc." to "Adastra Holdings Ltd." to better align the Company's name and image as a comprehensive leader in cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturing.
    • Acquired PerceiveMD, which opened the door for Phyto and Adastra to break new ground as providers of cannabis and psychedelic therapies to Canadians and people around the world.
    • Launched Phyto Extractions Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Line.
    • Completed the acquisition of Phyto Extractions to drive accelerated growth and profitability through a comprehensive strategy of product innovation and enhanced retail engagement.
    • Entered the market with the creation of THC-Free 99% Pure CBD Isolate.
    • Expanded Phyto Extractions product line distribution into Yukon and Northwest Territories .
    • Received licensing by Health Canada that will enable the Company to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.
    • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity allowing Adastra to expand production capabilities for future growth.
    • Distillate production increased by 134 kg, or 90% in Q4 2021 from Q4 2020.
    • Distillate production increased from 150kg in Q4 2020 to 284kg in Q4 2021.
    • Shatter production increased to 50 kg in Q4 2021 – no shatter was produced in Q4 2020.
    Results of Operations

    For the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020


    Q4 2021

    Q4 2020

    YTD 2021

    YTD 2020

    Revenue

    $

    $

    $

    $

    Cost of sales

    1,989,604

    1,245,097

    5,628,616

    2,499,355

    Gross profit

    (1,712,154)

    (625,053)

    (3,684,925)

    (1,713,77)

    Operating expenses

    277,450

    620,044

    1,943,691

    785,581

    Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

    (2,292,255)

    (426,180)

    (4,335,429)

    (7,950,595)


    (1,668,673)

    90,473

    (2,749,939)

    (7,615,864)

    As of December 31, 2021 and 2020




    2021

    2020




    $

    $




    28,775,450

    13,736,950




    1,041,467

    60,000

    The above number have been subject to audit and reflect the consolidated results of the Company.

    Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

    The Company is also pleased to announce that it has cancelled 10 million shares that were voluntarily returned to treasury for no valuable consideration by certain founders of the Company. The share cancellation was effective April 29, 2022 .

    As a select number of founders voluntarily surrendered the shares for no valuable consideration, the share cancellation did not constitute an "issuer bid" or an "offer to acquire" as defined in National Instrument 62‐104 – Take‐Over Bids and Issuer Bids . The total number of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adastra has been reduced from 65,970,547 to 55,970,547, or a decrease of approximately 15%.

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's plans to grow in the following areas: medical product development and formulation, premium branded extraction products, dried flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion and global opportunities; the expected benefits of the Company's plan to leverage its shelf space to sell its pre-rolls to the provincial distributors and any expected revenue growth therefrom; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in

    regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward looking statements.

    Adastra Announces Submission of Medical Sales License Application and Engagement of IR Labs Inc. to Provide Investor Relations Services

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the submission of its Medical Sales License application to Health Canada on April 1, 2022 .

    A Medical Sales License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

    • Sell cannabis extracts to medical cannabis patients and licensed health practitioners;
    • Develop products classified as cannabis extracts:
      • Inhaled (vaporizer cartridge and shatter),
      • Ingested (tincture, oil, capsule, soft gel and oral spray),
      • Other (suppository);
    • Sell dried cannabis

    On August 31, 2021 , Adastra announced its acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD , a lean digital patient care platform providing complimentary assessments for alternative treatments of medical cannabis and other breakthrough therapies, such as psychedelics.

    "I am particularly excited about the future of cannabinoid-based medical treatments, especially the pharmaceutical distribution of these remedies," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Adastra. "Having strong ties to the medical community, I am confident that CBD, CBN and CBG specifically will play a significant role in the Canadian medical market in the near future. Adastra's ability to sell to the growing and established medical market positions the Company to leverage its existing clinics for direct-to-patient sales and pharmacy sales soon. We are also uniquely positioned to tap into my pharmacy retail network in order to provide Adastra's medical cannabinoid products to patients across Canada ."

    Engagement with irlabs

    Adastra is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter dated effective April 8, 2022 (the "Agreement") with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), whereby irlabs has agreed to provide the Company with certain investor relations services (the "Services") in the areas of: (i) capital markets advisory, including strategic advisory and introductions to investors and investment bankers; and (ii) the development and management of an investor relations and communications program, including public relations/media, social media and stakeholder relations.

    Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time by providing the other party with 30 days' prior written notice of termination. In consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay irlabs a monthly fee of $10,000 in cash, plus applicable taxes (the "Monthly Fee"), due and payable on the last day of each month. The first payment will be $15,000 in cash, plus applicable taxes, due and payable on April 30, 2022 . The Company has also agreed to reimburse irlabs for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with irlabs performing the Services. In addition, irlabs will bill a monthly charge totalling 3% of the Monthly Fee to cover subscription fees for market intelligence platforms, media monitoring, certain information retrieval services, and other ordinary course items that will not be billed to the Company on an itemized basis. irlabs has agreed not to incur any aggregate disbursements greater than $500 a month without the Company's approval. irlabs' contact person, address, email and telephone number are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400 - 22 E 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca , 604-997-0965.

    irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with team members located across North America , irlabs is industry and sector agnostic and supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca .

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca .

    About PerceiveMD

    PerceiveMD has created the first of its kind, research-based, multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and other forward-thinking therapies such as psychedelics. It offers a holistic, team-based approach that focuses on the patient. Its team of nurses, pharmacists, physicians, practitioners, specialists, and educators will all work together to ensure that you are properly assessed, informed, and prescribed where appropriate. For more information, visit: www.perceivemd.ca .

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the anticipated grant of the Medical Sales License by Health Canada; (ii) the activities that the Company could conduct with a Medical Sales License; (iii) the effect of CBD, CBN and CBG on the Canadian medical market in the near future; (iv) the ability of the Company to leverage its existing clinics for direct-to-patient and pharmacy sales through its ability to sell to the growing and established medical market; (v) the Company's ability to benefit from a pharmacy retail network to provide Adastra's medical cannabinoid products to patients Canada -wide; and (vi) the Agreement with irlabs including the Services irlabs has agreed to provide to the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

