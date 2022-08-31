Company NewsInvesting News

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce that the Company has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms

"This is another significant step forward in the next phase of Adastra's goal to become a leader in alternative, plant-based treatments and remedies for physical, mental health and optimal functioning," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "The medically regulated psychedelics market is just beginning to lay its foundation in North America; receiving this license enables us to process, formulate and perform scientific tests to verify the active ingredient and its stability for use in products once the market matures."

Under the Dealer's License, Adastra can possess up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin at any time and can transfer the extracted material to other companies who hold a valid Dealer's License. Adastra intends to utilize its in-house analytical testing lab, Chemia Analytics, to validate and develop its extraction processes, to optimize and enhance efficiency ahead of any future potential regulatory modifications to the existing psychedelics framework. As the market matures to include regulations for other compounds, such as MDMA, LSD, 5-MeO-DMT and Ketamine, Adastra plans to include these substances in future Dealer's License amendments, positioning itself to leverage clinic and patient demand. When approved, the Company will be permitted to process and formulate a variety of psychedelic compounds, increasingly used and sought-after by patients and healthcare practitioners to combat a variety of physical and mental ailments.

"We believe our Dealer's License offers Adastra a preemptive advantage over our peers, by having our processes for the extraction and formulation of psilocybin validated before any future potential changes in regulations, enabling us to stay ahead," added Forbes. "Having foresight over what we can control today - standardization of our processes and training of our personnel - we believe positions Adastra for continued growth as we expand our capabilities and revenue streams."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use, medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada. Adastra acquired 100% of the legacy-built brand Phyto Extractions in September 2021. The brand is well-known for its cannabis concentrate products, available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, British Columbia, focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin and Psilocin, by receiving its Controlled Substances Dealer's License on August 24, 2022. Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, the acquisition of 1225140 B.C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary manufacturer for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside practitioners and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Michael Forbes, CEO, Corporate Secretary & Director
(778) 715 5011
michael@adastraholdings.ca

Stephanie Martens, Investor Relations
ir@adastraholdings.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: Adastra's goal to become a leader in alternative, plant-based treatments and remedies for physical, mental health and optimal functioning; the intention to utilize its testing lab to validate and develop its extraction processes, to optimize and enhance efficiency; the plan to include additional substances in future Dealer's License amendments; the belief that the Company's Dealer's License offers it a preemptive advantage over the Company's peers by having its processes for the extraction and formulation of psilocybin validated before any future potential changes in regulations; and the belief that the new license positions Adastra for continued growth as it expands the Company's capabilities and revenue streams. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; patients' access to products containing controlled substances and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Momentum Accelerating in Second Half of the Year

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Momentum Accelerating in Second Half of the Year

  • Record gross revenues of $5.34M YTD 2022, representing 192% growth compared to YTD 2021.
  • Q2 2022 gross revenues of $3.05M, representing an increase of 33% over last quarter (Q1 2022).

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

"Adastra experienced a record-breaking first half of the year, demonstrating growth and gaining strong momentum as we continued to execute on our transformational strategy," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "Building on our first quarter achievements, we are once again reporting record revenues and gross profit levels in Q2 2022. In the first six months alone, our gross revenues are close to what we achieved for the entire twelve months last year."

Adastra Expands Market Footprint Through Receipt of Medical Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Expands Market Footprint Through Receipt of Medical Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, product development, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it has received its Medical Sales License from Health Canada which now authorizes Adastra to sell cannabinoid-containing products that are formulated for and distributed to the medical cannabis market

With its Medical Sales License, Adastra is now authorized to:

Adastra Holdings Continues to Execute on Transformational Strategy; New Product Launches; Outlines Growth Strategy

Adastra Holdings Continues to Execute on Transformational Strategy; New Product Launches; Outlines Growth Strategy

  • Endgame Extracts brand launched in BC in Q1 2022 with a 100% case sell-through achieved in 48-hours; Endgame is currently ranked #3 and #4 for its shatter sales in BC – with launches planned for other large Canadian markets ( Alberta and Ontario ) to follow
  • Adastra continues to add new revenue streams, including the addition of new co-manufacturing contracts for several well-known Canadian brands to start in 2022
  • Continued expansion for product sales and distribution across Canada – Phyto Extractions is now available in the Northwest Territories and Yukon
  • Expanded capabilities and automation: pre-roll machine installed to meet anticipated consumer demand for this sought-after product category
  • Added extraction and processing shifts to increase end-product output and fulfill demand

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from Michael Forbes Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adastra:

"Dear Shareholders,

I joined Adastra in May 2021 as Director and CEO and embarked on a journey to transform the business. Over the last twelve months, I have optimized all major aspects of our business to set Adastra up for long term success. Running a "good" business is not good enough for me. My goal is to lead a "great" business, by actively adapting all aspects to create long-term significant value for our shareholders.

As a pharmacist by education and training, my entire career has been firmly rooted in medicine, alternative treatments, cannabis production, sales and entrepreneurship. Joining Adastra, I have brought this expertise and multi-faceted, strategic focus to grow our business in areas such as sales volume, production output and capabilities, partnerships, market share and investor engagement. We have made meaningful progress, and we believe this is just the beginning.

Executing on Our Growth Strategy

Over the past twelve months we have achieved the following:

  • Corporate rebrand from Phyto Extractions Inc. back to our original name – Adastra Holdings Ltd. to position us as a trusted leader in cannabis and ethnobotanical extraction, processing, formulation and product development.
  • Acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach.
  • Developed and launched in-house brand, Endgame Extracts, starting with a strategic initial SKU drop to British Columbia . Unique crossed flavour and strain profiles, priced in line with customer and retailer expectations to ensure sell-through alongside a quality experience.
  • Introduced several hydrocarbon extracts, novel full spectrum vape formulations, additional product SKUs for our wholly owned brand Endgame, and brands leveraging our extraction expertise via co-manufacturing complex concentrates, like THCA diamonds and high terpene full spectrum extract products.
  • Expanded our market share by branching into new domestic markets including British Columbia , with Endgame Extracts, with Alberta and Ontario to follow. Brought Phyto Extractions to the Northwest Territories and Yukon .
  • Executed marketing and sales initiatives to heighten brand awareness among consumers and retailers.
  • Restructured and reduced costs across the organization to ensure a solid foundation as we move forward. This includes adding production shifts to meet processing demand for provincial distributors for Endgame and our co-manufacturing partners' product SKUs, automating processes with new equipment and refining our practices.
  • Received our organoleptic testing license in June 2021 , enabling us to test product formats and formulations with a consumer audience. This reduces risk and cost associated with the "guess work" involved in product SKU launches, as consumption is heavily restricted by regulations.

By improving the delivery of our many capabilities, today we are a trusted processor and co-manufacturing partner to many Canadian brands who share our commitment for quality and innovation.

Our Key Areas of Focus

As we move forward, our strategic key areas are as follows:

  1. Medical product development and formulation – Manufacturing alternative plant-medicine treatments for sale in the medical market (i.e., capsules, tinctures). Adastra's wholly-owned PerceiveMD platform assesses patients seeking alternative treatments and remedies and provides documentation to enable access. Maximizing the full potential of PerceiveMD will bolster Adastra's future business and add additional revenue. Additionally, we have submitted a Medical Sales Licence application to Health Canada which will allow us to manufacture and sell medical cannabis product formats to the Canadian medical market. We believe PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market today for a patient access platform. Having this online platform in-house provides us with an advantage over many of our peers to meet the existing demand that we believe is underserved today.

  2. New premium cannabis extract product innovations – We are committed to maintaining our edge by staying ahead of trends and consumer preferences including:
  • THCA diamonds (high potency extracts) – commissioned equipment to develop diamonds for our Endgame brand and for our co-manufacturing partners.
  • Single-source shatter – this is a growing product category that we are pleased to serve with our institutional knowledge and expertise.
  • Full-spectrum vape cartridges – the market is maturing, with customer preferences refining and we are pleased to deliver on preferred flavour notes and quality experience.
  • Dried Flower Products – Pre-rolls are currently the fastest growing segment of the Canadian cannabis market. Infused pre-rolls is a category that has outpaced dried flower-only pre-rolls in legal US markets. On December 17, 2021 , we received Health Canada approval for the amendment of our sales licence to include dried flower. We see significant opportunity to continue to grow our pre-roll business (pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and larger quantity flower) for our Endgame and Phyto brands.

  • Market Trends and Other Alternative Treatments – We have demonstrated our ability to stay ahead of consumer trends by proactively amending our licences and expanding our capabilities to meet the ever-evolving preferences of consumers and the companies we partner with. In particular, we are seeing a significant movement towards alternative medicine. Having been involved in the cannabis industry for more than a decade, combined with my experience running pharmacies and wellness clinics, I have seen firsthand the positive impact and efficacy of cannabis for certain patients, as well as the increasing popularity of alternative treatments and remedies. We are committed to staying ahead of the game. We have submitted a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence application to Health Canada to include psilocybin and, following approval thereof, we can begin formulating and developing alternative treatments for patients.

    • We are enjoying continued growth in the demand for high quality cannabis concentrates and products by continually adapting to changing consumer preferences.

    From a recreational lens, cannabis is an increasingly adopted alternative to alcohol, particularly when available in CPG formats (i.e., vapes and beverages) and presents far less opportunity for harm and undesirable side effects. The mainstream shift to "West Coast Sober" is happening, and we are here to stay at the forefront.

    We believe we have established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders.

    We are here for the future and the long run and maintain our commitment to growing and innovating."

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: creating long-term significant value for the Company's shareholders; the expectation that progress in sales volume, production output, market share and partnerships will continue in the future; the expectation that maximizing PerceiveMD will bolster the Company's future business and add additional revenue; the belief that PerceiveMD addresses the gap that exists in the market for a patient access platform; the expectation that the Company's pre-roll business represents a significant growth opportunity; the belief that the Company has established a diversified platform for profitable growth and differentiation in the marketplace and the intention to leverage this to create sustainable value for stakeholders; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Reports First Quarter Results

    Adastra Holdings Reports First Quarter Results

    • Generated record gross revenues of $2,286,721 in Q1 2022, representing 288% growth compared to Q1 2021
    • Maintained a strong capital position in Q1 2022 with $28,176,801 in assets, and $6,712,176 in liabilities

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 both of which are available at www.sedar.com.

    Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "The year is off to a record-breaking start with strong momentum for the year ahead. We have achieved record revenues and gross profit, while maintaining a strong capital position."

    "Our team has made significant progress on many fronts, including bringing new brands to market, adding to our co-manufacturing portfolio and increasing production capacity and output. Our focus remains on implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams and creating market expansion strategies. We have made proactive advances in all of these areas, which has ultimately resulted in a strong foundation for further continued growth of our business. We recently commissioned automated pre-roll hardware for infused pre-roll production to meet the demand for this product category."

    "To augment our revenue stream, we launched the Endgame Extracts brand, with four initial SKUs, at the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, which sold out within 48 hours of product launch," added Mr. Forbes. "We submitted applications for our Medical Sales Licence and Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, in line with our market expansion strategy. Our objective is to strategically position ourselves for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market."

    "We look forward to building on our reputation as a leader in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to deliver on our commitment to create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

    Key Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
    • Achieved record revenues of approximately $2.3 million in Q1 2022, compared to approximately $0.6 million in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 288%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
    • Achieved gross profit of $827,713 in Q1 2022, compared to $105,411 in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 685%.
    • Operating expenses for Q1 2022 increased to $1,695,682 when compared to $467,771 during Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 263%.
    Key Q1 2022 Corporate and Business Highlights
    • Launched Endgame Extracts SKUs in British Columbia , which was 100% sold out within 48 hours.
    • Submitted applications for a Medical Sales Licence and a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence.
    • Commissioned automated pre-roll equipment for infused pre-roll production.
    • Shatter production increased to 106.6 kg in Q1 2022 compared to 20.7 kg in Q1 2021.
    • Commercialized additional full spectrum extract SKUs for in-house brands and co-manufacturing partners, ex: THCA Diamonds, Sugar Wax, Shatter, Full Spectrum vaporizer cartridges.
    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's goals of implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams, and creating market expansion strategies; further continued growth of the Company's business; the Company's ability to meet the demand for infused pre-roll production; the Company's objective to position itself for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market; and the Company's goal of building on its reputation in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

    Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

    Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

    Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Smoke Wallin to the Company's board of directors.

    "We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," said Michael Forbes , CEO of Adastra. "Mr. Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries. Mr. Wallin is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of knowledge in the cannabis industry. I am confident that he will be an important contributor to our Company's long term success."

    Mr. Wallin added, "I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD. I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

    Mr. Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries. He is a partner and Managing Director for STS Capital Partners; has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses; has been directly involved in $1.7 billion in mergers and acquisitions and financings; and has acquired, created, or sold 50+ brands and companies. He has been recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award, and the Vanderbilt Business "Distinguished Alumni Award." He was also named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the cannabis industry by High Times Magazine. Smoke earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

    About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

    Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the Company's long-term success; (ii) the Company building on production assets in the Canadian cannabis market and additional therapeutic areas including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD; and (iii) the Company's execution of its growth plan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

