Adastra Holdings Ltd. has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market. This brings Adastra closer to exceeding its goal of $5 Million per month in sales by Summer 2022. Facility Expansion Adastra is ...

XTRX:CNX