Adastra Holdings Ltd. has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market. This brings Adastra closer to exceeding its goal of $5 Million per month in sales by Summer 2022. Facility Expansion Adastra is ...

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market.

Adastra Labs Facility Expansion (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

This brings Adastra closer to exceeding its goal of $5 Million per month in sales by Summer 2022.

Facility Expansion

Adastra is rapidly scaling its production facility to meet growing demand for hydrocarbon-based products and to capitalize on its recently announced dried flower sales license. Adastra has committed to purchase critical equipment that will effectively quadruple its hydrocarbon extraction capabilities.

"Improvements to our post-processing capabilities, and expanding production operations to include multiple shifts, seven days a week, will allow us to rapidly increase our hydrocarbon capacity and product offerings to include Diamonds, full-spectrum cartridges and other highly sought-after premium cannabis extracts. Not only will this help us to diversify our product offering under Phyto Extractions but also offer these in-demand products to our growing list of B2B customers," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Adastra.

Further, in April 2022 , Adastra is expected to commission a high-capacity automated pre-roll machine. Once commissioned, this equipment will enable Adastra to produce upwards of 10 million dried flower and infused pre-rolls a quarter, allowing the company to tap into an extremely fast-growing market segment. Adastra intends to market pre-rolls and infused pre-roll products under the Phyto Extractions brand and offer contract manufacturing services to other high impact brands in the Canadian market.

Insider Open Market Purchases of Adastra Common Stock

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer have recently purchased shares of the Company on the open market, the details of which have been set out in their respective SEDI reports. Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, said, "This is another opportunity to show investors that Adastra management is committed to creating long-term shareholder value. We believe the current share price does not reflect the true value of Adastra and the incredible growth we have coming in the near future."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult‐use and medical markets and forward‐looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult‐use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural‐scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis‐derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N‐Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5‐ MeO‐DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to obtaining a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada; statements regarding anticipated new products, the adoption thereof, the intention to schedule additional shifts to meet consumer demand, and goal of $5 million a month in sales by Summer 2022 and the timelines set out herein. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

XTRX:CNX
Adastra Holdings Receives Flower Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Holdings Receives Flower Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. ("Adastra Labs") has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective December 17, 2021 (the "Flower Sales License"). The Flower Sales License will allow Adastra Labs to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

"Receiving our flower sales license is a significant milestone and provides Adastra with an additional pathway to pursue higher-margin revenue growth within the Canadian cannabis market," said Donald Dinsmore , COO & Director. "With the ability to be a direct supplier, we are now even better positioned to leverage the strong awareness and existing shelf space of our popular Phyto Extractions brand, as well as our national inside sales force, by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the cost-conscious and the premium craft consumers that will include pre-rolls and dried flower offerings."

Dried cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and medical clients. According to Statistics Canada, dried flower sales accounted for nearly three-quarters of legal recreational cannabis sales in the first half of 2021, worth over $1.3 billion in sales. 1

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "Adastra is in a great position to maximize profits through the continued reduction in biomass costs and the little need for capital expenditure. I am particularly excited about the upcoming launch of infused pre-rolls, as they are the fastest-growing segment in the flower category. With national shelf space to leverage, the facility, and the team to execute, these new flower SKUs will propel Adastra into record sales and profitability."

_____________________________________
1 MJBizDaily, October 20, 2021 ( article )

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Lumiera, Fsd Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Lumiera, Fsd Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Lumiera, FSD Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has today filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Q3 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of approximately $1.8 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q2 2021, representing a 46% sequential increase. On a year-to-date basis, revenue increased $2.4 million , or 190%, versus last year.
  • Distillate production (grams) increased 275 kg, or 190%, year-to-date and 56 kg, or 86%, in Q3 2021 compared to last year.
  • Shatter production (grams) increased 124 kg year-to-date and 52 kg in Q3 compared to last year.
  • Gross profit of approximately $934,000 in Q3 2021 nearly doubled from approximately $546,000 in Q2 2021, with gross margins expanding to 52% from 44% over the same period.
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss narrowed to approximately $208,000 compared to approximately $510,000 in Q2 2021. This operating loss was driven by professional fees incurred in relation to the two acquisitions completed in the quarter and is expected to narrow further in Q4 2021.
  • Net increase in cash of approximately $62,000 in the first nine months of 2021, despite spending over $1 million on inventory.
  • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity to the Company.

Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "I am very excited about the future of Adastra and how hard the team has worked in restructuring and reducing costs. We are hitting our stride in Q4, positioning us for rapid growth and positive cash flow in the upcoming quarter. We have a large national sales footprint that we are leveraging into new products, particularly infused pre-rolls, which we believe we can quickly turn newly introduced products into high revenue generators. I am confident that our sales will be brisk and help us achieve $5 million in monthly sales by the end of 2022."

"Our business is showing strong momentum sequentially from Q2 2021 to Q3 2021," added Forbes. "This is highlighted by an 18% increase in sales to provinces, including 107% growth in Ontario , and the entrance during the quarter into Yukon , our sixth province. In addition, after introducing a new line of shatter vaporizer cartridges over the summer, we have taken this category from no revenue in Q1 to over $400,000 in Q3 2021, growth we believe is due to our dominant shelf space across Canada ."

"Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical extraction, premium branded extraction products, flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion, and global. We are particularly excited about the upcoming launch of infused pre-rolls, one of the fastest growing categories of cannabis products in both Canada and the U.S. As we are doing with shatter, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell into the provinces, and expect that this category to ultimately be a larger contributor."

"Combined, these efforts and financial results give us optimism as we approach 2022," concluded Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this platform over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Adastra Holdings Provides Product Growth Update and Announces Insider Open-Market Stock Purchases

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (formerly Phyto Extractions Inc.) (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced positive operational and financial developments as the Company continues to pursue its mission to be a leader in the development and manufacture of pharma-quality, cannabis API and derivative products. These developments include record shipments in September, product portfolio expansion, and continued progress with Health Canada regarding its Controlled Substances Dealers License application.

Record September Shipments
Adastra shipped 68,272 consumer-packaged units and 20,000g of bulk extract in September compared to 41,571 units in September 2020 , a 64% increase year over year.

Adastra Announces Supply & Purchase Agreement with Sitka Weed Works

Adastra Announces Supply & Purchase Agreement with Sitka Weed Works

Adds High-Quality Craft Flowers, Including Unique Genetics Previously Unavailable in Canada , to Adastra Portfolio

Sitka is Canada's largest micro park with 51 micros specializing in quad craft cannabis which, according to internal testing, recently achieved one of the highest THC percentages at 34%. (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Sitka Adds High-Quality Craft Flowers, Including Unique Genetics Previously Unavailable in Canada, to Adastra Portfolio (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Sitka Weed Works Inc. ("Sitka") regarding the supply of premium craft cannabis grown by Sitka.

Sitka is a cultivator and operator of craft cannabis flower in Sooke, British Columbia , including new strains grown from unique genetics. Sitka is Canada's largest micro park with 51 micros specializing in quad craft cannabis which, according to internal testing, recently achieved one of the highest THC percentages at 34%. Sitka is positioned to maximize the market opportunity in B.C. by creating exciting new products for domestic and global cannabis markets, featuring veteran growers and a vast genetics portfolio.

"Adastra is committed to building a portfolio of cannabis products consisting of the highly cultivated and curated strains available in the market, giving consumers access to unique experiences and promoting the exceptional market and talent in Western Canada ," said Donald Dinsmore , Chief Operating Officer at Adastra. "Our partnership with Sitka assures the supply of high-quality biomass, enabling us to manufacture and sell premium strain-specific cartridges derived from Sitka Cannabis. The business arrangement is more than a supply agreement; it represents an important step as Adastra seeks to build upon the already popular Phyto Extractions brand, which we now own outright. Strong partnerships with organizations like Sitka are key to delivering on our innovation strategy for premium products, which are highly sought after by Canadian consumers. In Sitka's case, its unique micro-cultivation park is home to some of British Columbia's best legacy growers' crops, which aligns well with the Company's in-house brand Phyto Extractions' institutional knowledge of the industry and product landscape.

Under this arrangement, Sitka has agreed to provide cannabis to Adastra, and Adastra has agreed to package, excise, and sell finished goods directly to provincial wholesalers. The Company expects initial shipments in the following months.

"Adastra is increasingly recognized as an emerging leader in premium cannabis distribution and commercialization, and we expect our relationship with them to help us grow our presence in this expanding market," commented Stuart Leith , Facility Manager of Sitka.

The definitive agreement with Sitka is a "related party transaction" as defined within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") as Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, is also a director and controlling shareholder of Sitka. Product payments from the Company to Sitka under the agreement will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101, but it is expected that such payments will be exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the product payments to be paid to Sitka are not anticipated to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Adastra Holdings LTD. (CSE: XTRX)

Financial and business information regarding Sitka has been provided by Sitka and has not been independently verified by the Company as of the date hereof.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

www.adastraholdings.ca (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

