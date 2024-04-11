Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Acne Vulgaris Treatment PrARAZLO Now Available to Patients Through British Columbia PharmaCare Public Drug Plan

Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that its topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, PrARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% ww), is now available to patients through BC PharmaCare, the public drug program of British Columbia

ARAZLO is the only tazarotene lotion treatment approved by Health Canada for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 10 years of age and older.1 The listing by BC PharmaCare means ARAZLO is now available to patients on all public drug plans across Canada.

"We are very pleased that British Columbia residents who rely on BC PharmaCare now have access to ARAZLO, a retinoid lotion with a unique vehicle technology for the treatment of acne vulgaris," Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health said. "It is an important part of our large dermatology portfolio to help meet Canadians' skin care needs."

ARAZLO is the only tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion formulated with PRISMATREXTM technology (formulation with known hydrating and moisturizing effects, which may alleviate dryness of skin).1 Retinoids like tazarotene are a core component of acne treatment. Providing the treatment in a lotion form helps limit the dryness and irritation that has historically been a barrier to the long-term use of tazarotene by patients.2

"The technology in ARAZLO lotion can help with patient tolerability of their acne treatment which can lead to better effectiveness and results for the patient, so it is very positive that ARAZLO is now available to patients through BC PharmaCare," said Dr. Christina Han, a dermatologist practicing in Vancouver and Clinical Assistant Professor with the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia. "In treating acne, it's important to have a variety of treatment options to find the right one for each patient."

Approximately 5.6 million Canadians are impacted by acne3 and often need to try different treatment options to find one that is effective for them.

"It's encouraging and useful for people with acne to have new treatment options available to them through our public drug plans as acne can have a negative impact on their lives," said Sue Sherlock, Executive Director of the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada. "It is good news when a new treatment becomes accessible to everyone."

ARAZLO is produced by Bausch Health, Canada for Canadian patients and for export at the company's manufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec.

About Acne Vulgaris
Acne vulgaris ("vulgaris" means "common") is the most common skin problem seen by doctors in Canada. It occurs when the pores of the skin become plugged with oil and skin cells, often causing whiteheads, blackheads, pimples or cysts to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. Acne affects about 5.6 million Canadians, or nearly 20 per cent of the population and causes emotional distress and can cause permanent scarring1 or pigmentation changes.4 Acne affects about 90 per cent of adolescents and about 25 per cent of teens will still have acne at age 25.3

About ARAZLO
ARAZLO tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w is a topical prescription indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. ARAZLO can be used on affected areas in patients 12 years and older and on affected areas of the face only of those aged 10 and 11. The safety and efficacy of ARAZLO in children below the age of 10 years has not been established.1

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, healthcare professionals, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Bausch Health Canadian prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

REFERENCES

1. PrARAZLO® (Tazarotene Lotion, 0.045% w/w) Product Monograph, July 7, 2021.

2. "Targeted Topical Delivery of Retinoids in the Management of Acne Vulgaris: Current Formulations and Novel Delivery Systems." Pharmaceutics. Gemma Latter et al, October 2019, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6835300/, accessed Nov. 1, 2022.

3. Canadian Dermatology Association, Acne, Quick Facts, https://dermatology.ca/public-patients/skin/acne/#:~:text=Acne%20affects%205.6%20million%20Canadians,adults%20ages%2020%20to%2040, accessed Nov. 1, 2022.

4. "What to Know about Hyperpigmentation Acne." Medical News Today, Jessica Caporuscio, April 28, 2021, https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/hyperpigmentation-acne, accessed Nov. 1, 2022.

Investor Contact:

ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Appoints CRO to Manage U.S. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of international Contract Research Organization (CRO), Lindus Health, as a key partner for its U.S. clinical trials program.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic unveils the future of AI in GI: Genius Summit 2024 reveals innovations and collaborations that advance endoscopic care

AI-driven solutions and strategic alliances showcase Medtronic's promise to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of endoscopy

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for endoscopic care by unveiling ColonPRO™, the latest generation software for the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy system, along with a strategic collaboration designed to enhance patient care.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.knighttx.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Documentary Released by Medtronic: "A Voice for Health"

Join us on a journey to Kenya and discover how Medtronic LABS is expanding access to essential healthcare.

Yesterday was World Health Day, and the theme this year is ‘My health, my right'. Over half the world's population can't access essential health services. The mission of Medtronic LABS is to change that. Watch as the team travels to Kenya to capture the everyday stories from people who utilize LABS' technology to better track their health

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Medtronic Sphere-360 Pulse Field Ablation catheter, a new paradigm in single-shot ablation, demonstrates impressive results in treating paroxysmal atrial fibrillation

EHRA late-breaking data: Results highlight efficacy, safety, and durability of the novel PFA catheter that is fully integrated with Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced positive clinical trial safety and efficacy results for Sphere-360™, an investigational single-shot mapping and ablation catheter using pulsed field (PF) energy, for treatment of patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib). Interim findings from the first-in-human Sphere-360 study were presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) 2024 Annual Meeting .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SMART trial one-year data demonstrates Medtronic Evolut TAVR platform as optimal treatment for severe aortic stenosis in patients with small annulus, which is primarily women

New data from largest head-to-head randomized control TAVR trial demonstrates non-inferior clinical outcomes and superior valve performance for Evolut TAVR compared to Sapien™ at one year

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced new data from the largest head-to-head comparative trial of transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), were presented as a late breaking clinical trial at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine . The one-year results of the SM all A nnuli R andomized T o Evolut or SAPIEN (SMART) Trial in individuals with aortic stenosis (AS) with small aortic annuli (SAA) demonstrated noninferior clinical outcomes and superior valve performance as measured by bioprosthetic valve dysfunction performance for the Evolut™ TAVR platform compared to the SAPIEN™ platform.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

