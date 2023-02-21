ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America
“As we grow this incredible business, we want to make sure that we advance our company and our projects in the spirit of partnership with commodity and technology companies from around the world," said ACME Lithium President and CEO Stephen Hanson.
Strong domestic lithium supply will secure a clear path towards energy transformation and North America’s future, according to ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQX:ACLHF) President and CEO Stephen Hanson.
Through its prospective lithium projects in the US and Canada, ACME Lithium is aiming to become a domestic supplier of lithium in light of government and industry initiatives to boost production in the region.
“What some people may not know is that most lithium is currently produced in only four countries — Chile, Argentina, Australia and China — and the rest of the world really has been behind when it comes to critical minerals. And the push really now is on, obviously, to reduce carbon emissions,” said Hanson.
“We've been behind in North America in developing these critical resources,” added Hanson. “The good news is that recognition is finally starting to take place at the federal level, the provincial level, the state level and even at the municipal level in a variety of stakeholders. The US government has been actively moving to ensure that we have domestic supply.”
According to Hanson, the Canadian government has also come out with its own strategy that outlines the need to make sure there is security for critical minerals in the country for the benefit of all Canadians.
“The good news is that there's a huge push at the federal, provincial and state level, and a massive amount of capital that's being invested in our sector. And so ACME Lithium's goal here, and vision when I founded the company, is to be a domestic supplier of lithium. As we grow this incredible business, we want to make sure that we advance our company and our projects in the spirit of partnership with commodity and technology companies from around the world.”
Following ACME's lithium brine discovery during its Phase 1 drill program, where lithium was detected from all brine samples at concentrations ranging between 38 and 130 milligrams per liter, the company has since launched a Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.
Watch the full interview with ACME Lithium President and CEO Steve Hanson.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQX:ACLHF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by ACME Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. ACME Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with ACME Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
