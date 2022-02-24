ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson: Advancing Projects with the Right Market, Location and People
ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson said it is the right market, location and people that drive the advancement of the company's projects.
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQB:ACLHF) just closed a US$3 million funding agreement, fueling the company’s advancement of its battery-grade lithium projects.
Yet aside from the financing, ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson believes that being in the right market, having the right people and being in the right place secures the company's place in the lithium supply chain.
“We're seeing needs for battery storage for alternative energy and grid storage,” Hanson said. "This is an incredible mega-trend that's been happening for some time and is going to continue, certainly for years to come. And that's really why we're in the right market right now to be in the lithium business."
According to Hanson, he explored four continents looking for lithium projects before focusing on Clayton Valley in Nevada, which has a long history of lithium production. The company acquired a project that is contiguous to Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak project in the northwest.
“We didn't want to rest on our laurels here and have just projects in Nevada,” Hanson added. "We felt that there are opportunities in Canada, and we focused on the southeast area of Manitoba. The Tanko mine has been producing lithium, cesium and tantalum there since 1968. So there has been a long history of this type of metal production in Canada. We had boots on the ground last summer. We secured close to 12,000 acres in that region. We're really excited about the opportunity and it’s going to be an exciting project for us in 2022."
ACME Lithium recently received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent to Drill" from the US Bureau of Land Management for a near-term drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.
“We've got a capable team that has decades of experience in advancing these types of projects. So proud of what we built here to date. I believe it's the right market, we've got the right address for these projects and we've got the right people to advance them.”
Watch the full interview of ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson above.
