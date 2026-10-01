ACLARA 2026 INVESTOR DAY

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF) is pleased to announce that it will host an investor event (the "Investor Day") in New York on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The Investor Day will feature presentations from Aclara's senior leadership team and provide a comprehensive update on the Company's strategy and progress. As Aclara advances toward construction and operation, the presentations will highlight the Company's vertically integrated heavy rare earths platform, spanning its ionic clay projects in Chile and Brazil through rare earth separation and metals and alloys production in Louisiana, United States.
The Investor Day will be held in person and webcast live. Registration to attend either in person or virtually is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v6dm5xmq/. The live webcast will also be accessible through the registration link.
Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.aclara-re.com prior to the start of the Investor Day. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA,OTC:ARAAF), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. The Company also operates a rare earth separation pilot plant at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg, Virginia. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the date, format and content of the Investor Day and the pilot plant site visit; the availability of the webcast, replay and presentation materials; the operation and objectives of the pilot plant; and the Company's plans for the development of its mineral resource projects and its planned commercial separation facility in the United States and its alloy-making capabilities. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes to the timing or logistics of the Investor Day and the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
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SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.