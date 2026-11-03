Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and following the recent Share Capital Reorganisation, Great Western announces that as at 3 November 2026 the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) is 447,553,378. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC
Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides
Ed Loye, CEO +44 20 7236 1177
J&E Davy (Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Listing Sponsor & Joint Broker)
Brian Garrahy
+353 1 679 6363
Shard Capital Partners (Joint Broker)
Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar
+44 20 7186 9008
St Brides Partners (PR advisers)
Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis
+44 20 7236 1177

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM: GWMO / Euronext Growth: 8GW / OTCQB: GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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