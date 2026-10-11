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October 11, 2026
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update September 2026
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Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift
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Blade Resources Commences MT Survey at Hot Breccia
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Silver Drill Results from Agadir Melloul
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16 September
West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project
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