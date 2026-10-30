CoTec Holdings Corp. Comments on Share Trading

CoTec Holdings Corp. Comments on Share Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material changes in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

Please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to Ciebo and it progress relating to copper production and future success, as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

cth:cctsxv:cthbase metals investing
CTH:CC
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing

(TheNewswire) October 28th, 2026 Muskoka, Ontario TheNewswire Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces the closing of the 1st tranche of their non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds $530,000 CAN (the "Offering) at a price of $0.10 cents... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Samples High Grade Gold at Traxxin Highlights Ring of Fire Progress

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce preliminary results of the Fall channel sampling program at its Traxxin Project located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is also pleased to provide an update on Ring... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) provides the following update in relation to its scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) relating to the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Cygnus by Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant new hydrothermal gold system at its 100%-owned Fauro Property in the Solomon Islands. Systematic reconnaissance mapping and rock sampling in the northern portion of the property... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued yesterday October 26, 2026, by its joint venture, HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), announcing the completion of an independent... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Break Announces $550,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Flow-Through Shares

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Edgewater Wireless Announces Payments of Debenture Interest

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

Related News

precious metals investing

New Break Announces $550,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Flow-Through Shares

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

antimony investing

Nova Minerals Wins Final Permits for Alaska Antimony Project

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2026

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report