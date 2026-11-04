Mining Industry Veteran Bill Trenaman Joins Spartan Metals Board

Mining Industry Veteran Bill Trenaman Joins Spartan Metals Board

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Trenaman as an independent non-executive director, effective today. In connection with this appointment, Kosta Tsoutsis will step down from the Board as part of a planned transition.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO stated, "We are excited to welcome Bill to Spartan. His decades of experience with Ivanhoe Mines and other resource companies, combined with his extensive industry and investor relationships, strengthen our team as we advance our Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum and Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Projects. Bill's understanding of mining capital markets complements our technical expertise. His connections and experience communicating major mineral projects can help us reach a broader investor audience and engage with potential strategic partners. Spartan sincerely thanks Kosta for his contributions and support during an important period for the Company."

Bill Trenaman brings extensive capital-markets and investor-relations experience spanning decades in the mining industry. He has held senior investor-relations roles with Ivanhoe Mines and Ivanplats, supporting investor communications surrounding major international mineral projects, including Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's significant copper-gold deposits, and Kamoa-Kakula, one of the world's largest high-grade copper mines. His experience also includes roles with junior miners such as Jinshan Gold Mines and Treminco Resources, providing broad exposure to the exploration, development and capital-markets cycle. Mr. Trenaman brings Spartan deep expertise in investor relations, capital markets, corporate positioning and communicating the value proposition of resource companies to shareholders and institutional investors.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

1 Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1988, Bulletin 105 p213-217

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of strategic defense minerals including tungsten, rubidium, antimony, bismuth and arsenic.

Spartan holds an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and owns 100% of the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio is an advanced-stage tungsten-molybdenum project located approximately 45 kilometers west of Deming in Luna County, New Mexico. Spartan holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Project, which comprises 222 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 15.8 km², with beryllium and fluorspar present as additional critical minerals.

The updated MRE, effective August 3, 2026, reports 84.54 million short tons of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.10% WO₃ and 0.09% Mo (0.15% WO₃Eq or 0.25% MoEq), and 101.84 million short tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.09% WO₃ and 0.06% Mo (0.13% WO₃Eq or 0.22% MoEq). These figures use a US$50 per short ton GMV cutoff and US$30/lb WO₃ and US$18/lb Mo prices. Equivalents are calculated with 75% recovery for both Mo and WO3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Eagle Project is a district-scale exploration opportunity containing three past-producing tungsten mines (Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket and Rees/Antelope) with reported historic production grades of 0.6-3.51% WO31, and rubidium and silver mineralization identified in Spartan's 2025-2026 sampling. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 short ton units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO31.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG | President, CEO & Director | 1-888-535-0325 | info@spartanmetals.com

Jeff Walker | VP, The Howard Group | 403-221-0915 | jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, regulatory, policy and executive action developments, including the implementation, amendment or rescission of Executive Order 14415 and any regulations promulgated thereunder; changes in government procurement policy or defense spending; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322374

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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