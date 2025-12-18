Accenture Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture delivers strong new bookings and revenue growth at the top of the company's guided range, with strong profitability and free cash flow; Confirms outlook for fiscal 2026 revenue growth, and adjusted operating margin and EPS
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended November 30, 2025.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218755982/en/
All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2025, unless noted otherwise.
Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet
"I am very pleased with our $21 billion in new bookings, including 33 clients with quarterly bookings greater than $100 million. We delivered revenue growth of 5% in local currency, at the top of our guided range, while continuing to gain market share. We also strengthened our leadership in advanced AI and deepened our ecosystem partnerships to help clients realize value. These results reflect our strategy to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients. On behalf of our leadership team, I want to thank our clients, ecosystem partners and people who make these results possible."
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Key Metrics
- New bookings of $20.9 billion, an increase of 12% in U.S. dollars and 10% in local currency
- Advanced AI new bookings of $2.2 billion
- Revenues of $18.7 billion, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency
- GAAP operating margin of 15.3%, a decrease of 140 bps compared to operating margin of 16.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025; adjusted 1 operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 17.0%
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.54, a 1% decrease from GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.59 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025; adjusted earnings per share increased 10% to $3.94
- Free cash flow of $1.5 billion
- Total cash returned to shareholders of $3.3 billion, reflecting $2.3 billion in repurchases or redemptions of 9.5 million shares, and cash dividend payments of $1.0 billion, or $1.63 per share, a 10% increase
Fiscal 2026 Business Outlook Highlights
- Company continues to expect full-year revenue growth to be 2% to 5% in local currency. Excluding an estimated 1% impact from its U.S. federal business, company continues to expect revenue growth to be 3% to 6% in local currency
- Now expects GAAP operating margin to be 15.2% to 15.4%, an expansion of 50 to 70 basis points; continues to expect adjusted operating margin to be 15.7% to 15.9%, an expansion of 10 to 30 bps
- Now expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.12 to $13.50, an 8% to 11% increase; continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $13.52 to $13.90, a 5% to 8% increase
1 Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 as further described in this release.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST today to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 1422495 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at Accenture.com. A replay will be available on this website following the call.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218755982/en/
Rachel Frey
Accenture Media Relations
+1 917 452 4421
rachel.frey@accenture.com
Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com