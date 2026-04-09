Accenture Invests in Replit to Advance AI-Driven Software Development for Enterprises

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures , in Replit , an AI-powered software creation platform company, to help enterprises accelerate the creation of new digital platforms using AI-driven software development. As part of this investment, the two companies are also entering into a strategic partnership.

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Accenture has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Replit, an AI-powered software creation platform company, to help enterprises accelerate the creation of new digital platforms using AI-driven software development.

Accenture has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Replit, an AI-powered software creation platform company, to help enterprises accelerate the creation of new digital platforms using AI-driven software development.

As organizations across industries pursue AI-driven reinvention, the way software is built is beginning to shift. Traditional development cycles—often slowed by complex environments, infrastructure setup, and lengthy coding processes—are giving way to AI-native approaches that enable teams to move from idea to working application in significantly less time using natural language prompts and agentic AI—an approach increasingly referred to as "vibe coding."

As part of this partnership, Accenture will collaborate with Replit to explore how AI-driven development can be applied to enterprise environments. The teams will work together to identify practical use cases and new development workflows that can be scaled to Accenture's clients globally.

"Every enterprise wants to move faster—from idea to working application, and from prototype to production," said Ram Ramalingam, global lead for Software and Platform Engineering at Accenture. "Our collaboration with Replit puts that capability in the hands of more teams, breaking down the barriers between business vision and technical execution."

Replit provides a cloud-based platform that combines coding environments with AI-powered development assistance, collaboration tools, and hosting infrastructure in a single workspace. With AI agents capable of generating and modifying code from natural language prompts, teams can rapidly build prototypes, iterate ideas, and deploy applications without the traditional complexity of configuring development environments.

"Our mission has always been to make software creation accessible to anyone with an idea," said Ghazi Masood, Chief Revenue Officer at Replit. "Partnering with Accenture will allow us to bring AI-driven software development to more enterprises and jointly help teams move from ideas to production faster than ever."

By combining Accenture's expertise in scaling emerging technologies for large organizations with Replit's cloud-based software creation platform, this partnership aims to help enterprises adopt AI-driven development safely while integrating it into existing engineering practices and technology ecosystems.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. The company, founded in 2016, has over 50 million users worldwide, including users at 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. Teams at enterprises including Atlassian, Adobe, Databricks and Zillow use Replit to build apps, and the company has partnerships with Google, Stripe and Slack among others. Replit, headquartered in San Francisco, United States, recently introduced Agent 4, its most powerful product yet. For more information, visit https://replit.com/ .

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Keerthi Goutham
Accenture
keerthi.goutham@accenture.com

Julie Bennink
Accenture
+1 312 693 7301
julie.l.bennink@accenture.com

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