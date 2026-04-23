Accenture Invests in Iridius to Accelerate Compliance-First AI Adoption in Life Sciences

Collaboration will bring embedded regulatory compliance and auditability to enterprise AI solutions for life sciences companies
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Iridius , an enterprise AI infrastructure company that designs compliant-by-design AI solutions for highly regulated industries, including life sciences and pharmaceuticals sectors. As part of this investment, Accenture and Iridius will also form a strategic partnership to support life sciences organizations in scaling AI adoption while ensuring compliance, traceability, and auditability are integrated at every stage.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423837486/en/
Accenture has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Iridius, an enterprise AI infrastructure company that designs compliant-by-design AI solutions for highly regulated industries, including life sciences and pharmaceuticals sectors.
The collaboration will combine Accenture's deep industry knowledge and delivery scale with AI-powered regulatory and compliance capabilities from Iridius, enabling clients to move beyond isolated AI pilots and achieve enterprise-wide, compliant AI transformation. Together, Accenture and Iridius will build end-to-end compliance workflows across the life sciences value chain, from regulatory submissions and pharmacovigilance to clinical and manufacturing operations. This will help speed up regulatory and clinical timelines, reduce manual compliance work, and maintain ongoing audit readiness.
Life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to accelerate the journey from research to bringing new health treatments to patients. Success in this highly regulated sector depends on the ability to harmonize rapid AI adoption with rigorous frameworks for patient safety and data integrity. To unlock the potential of AI across the value chain, organizations must prioritize solutions that provide traceability and transparency essential for maintaining trust in an evolving, global regulatory landscape. Iridius' platform will address these challenges by transforming complex regulations and standard operating procedures into machine-readable logic, embedding compliance directly into enterprise workflows.
"Our investment in Iridius is about giving life sciences organizations the ability to innovate without hesitation," said Ray Pressburger, global life sciences lead at Accenture. "By embedding compliance into the core of AI, we're helping accelerate clinical development, improve decision-making, and bring therapies to patients faster, all while meeting the rigorous expectations of regulators worldwide."
Iridius' technology includes a knowledge engine that will translate regulatory standards and procedures into structured, machine-readable logic, and an intelligent solution factory that will help orchestrate compliant workflows across the pharmaceutical value chain. This architecture will enable organizations to apply compliance as part of system design and continuously monitor it during execution.
Mike Kropp, Co-Founder and CEO of Iridius, said, "Together, we're helping customers reimagine complex workflows with AI, turning it from a risk to manage into a trusted capability that strengthens compliance, enables innovation with confidence, and makes compliance a strategic advantage."
This investment underscores Accenture's commitment to helping clients in regulated sectors unlock the full potential of AI, ensuring that compliance and auditability are built into every solution from the start.
Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Iridius
Iridius is a compliance-by-design AI platform that enables enterprises to design, build, and operate AI systems that are continuously compliant. By transforming regulatory standards into executable logic and embedding them directly into workflows, Iridius ensures compliance is enforced and evidence is generated as systems run, enabling AI to scale in regulated environments. For more information, visit https://iridius.ai/ .
Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423837486/en/
Keerthi Goutham
Accenture
+91 99000 94099
keerthi.goutham@accenture.com
Kamil Krzywanski
Accenture
kamil.krzywanski@accenture.com