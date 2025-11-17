Accenture Invests in Alembic to Reinvent Marketing Measurement with Data and Causal AI

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures , in Alembic , a leading AI-powered causal marketing intelligence platform that can determine which marketing campaigns deliver a return on investment (ROI). As part of this investment, Accenture and Alembic are entering into a strategic partnership to help clients dynamically measure marketing effectiveness and use AI-driven insights to boost revenue.
Recent research from Gartner found that two-thirds of marketing leaders reported moderate to significant challenges demonstrating the impact of marketing campaigns on business outcomes to key stakeholders 1 . Alembic's AI-powered causal platform collects and analyzes data across multiple marketing channels—including broadcast, social, site traffic and direct-to-consumer communications—and couples this with sales data. The platform identifies links between actions and outcomes, assigning an impact score for each channel or marketing event. The result is real-time insights that can be used to guide marketing spend, and tangible connections between marketing campaigns and revenue impact.
"Our clients are not just implementing AI; they are undergoing total enterprise reinvention, which hinges on trust and intelligence at the digital core," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "Alembic's Causal AI provides exactly that by moving the enterprise beyond correlation to deliver the verifiable, cause-and-effect insights leaders need to act with decisive speed."
While other measurement mechanisms are often constrained to siloed data sets, Alembic can analyze complex data patterns as well as traditionally difficult-to-track channels such as brand campaigns, sponsorships, events and the influence of organic social posts – even as customer data grows at an exponential pace. Additionally, recent market changes and events such as changing public policy can be modelled for a cause-and-effect impact, so that quick adjustments can be made to safeguard marketing spend or identify new paths to revenue.
Tomás Puig, founder and CEO of Alembic, added: "This investment and collaboration with Accenture will help us reach more companies that want to understand what really drives their results. Most companies are not short on data. They are short on answers, and that is where our NVIDIA SuperPOD backbone makes the difference. It gives us the compute power to uncover cause and effect in real time and show what truly drives growth. Together we are turning that data into concrete insights leaders can act on."
Arun Kumar, global customer AI and data lead, Accenture Song, said: "This partnership between Accenture and Alembic is a paradigm shift in measurement. Alembic's capabilities complement existing approaches, such as market mix modelling, but now with seemingly limitless variables that can be analyzed. Where measurement has often been seen as an afterthought, Alembic lets us see both the big picture and the details."
Accenture Song is committed to making marketing more accountable and measuring return on investment. This includes building deep, strategic relationships with best-in-class emerging AI companies to realize this opportunity. Accenture offers clients a suite of complementary partnerships that cover the entire marketing workflow. For instance, Aaru assists with upfront marketing strategy, Writer enhances content creation, AI Refinery helps create and run smarter campaigns faster, and now with Alembic, clients have an answer to scaling and enhancing marketing attribution and analytics. Accenture's marketing and communications function is piloting Alembic's technology to measure the effectiveness of its own campaigns.
Alembic's Series B funding round was led by Prysm Capital and Accenture, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, Liquid 2 Ventures, NextEquity, Friends & Family Capital, and WndrCo.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
About Alembic
Alembic is a next-generation Causal AI platform that provides enterprises with unprecedented intelligence around the effects of their actions. While the initial focus is on helping marketers connect how every dollar spent on advertising leads to revenue, Alembic's ambition is to provide Causal inference analysis across the enterprise. Its proprietary Causal AI and graph neural-network architecture enable deterministic attribution, revenue forecasting, and insight generation across brand, performance, and omnichannel budgets.
Backed by institutional investors including Prysm Capital, NextEquity, WndrCo, and SLW, with NVIDIA as the founding enterprise customer and exclusive supercomputing partner, Alembic is recognized as one of the world's leading AI labs. Through its Causal AI engine, Alembic is on a mission to make blind, guess-based analysis obsolete by helping global enterprises act with clarity and confidence in the intelligence era.
