Life Science NewsInvesting News

Medtronic adds to its robust clinical program with long-term data demonstrating the continued blood pressure lowering effect of the Symplicity renal denervation procedure Medtronic also completes enrollment in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the ...
  • Medtronic adds to its robust clinical program with long-term data demonstrating the continued blood pressure lowering effect of the Symplicity renal denervation procedure
  • Medtronic also completes enrollment in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71 st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet . 1

In the first 80 patients of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, the data demonstrated that patients who were prescribed anti-hypertensive medications and treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System continued to show durable, clinically significant blood pressure reductions through three years. At three years:

  • 18.7 mmHg reduction in RDN patients versus 8.6 mmHg in sham for 24-hour systolic ambulatory blood pressure (ABPM)
  • 20.9 mmHg reduction in RDN patients versus 12.5 mmHg in the sham arm for office systolic blood pressure (OSBP)

"Across the latest trials, consistent blood pressure reductions have been observed in patients with uncontrolled hypertension treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral RDN system," said Felix Mahfoud , M.D., cardiologist at Saarland University Hospital in Homburg, Germany , and member of the SPYRAL HTN executive committee. "For the first time, we now have randomized data that demonstrates that in a typical patient population – hypertension patients who are on anti-hypertensive medications and treated with RDN – we are seeing the continued, long-term blood pressure lowering effect. Lowering blood pressure can have meaningful clinical results for patients, including a decrease in the risk of cardiovascular events."

The trial also demonstrated procedural and long-term safety with the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter, with zero major device or procedural safety events through three years. 1

"With the ON MED randomized data presented and published today, Medtronic has now demonstrated the long-term benefit of renal denervation against a backdrop of an anti-hypertensive medication, with continued demonstration of a safe procedure," said Jeffrey Popma , M.D., chief medical officer for the Coronary & Renal Denervation business and the Structural Heart & Aortic business, which are part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "This highlights the importance of additional treatment options such as renal denervation."

Approved for commercial use in more than 60 countries around the world, the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system is limited to investigational use in the United States , Japan , and Canada .

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED is a global, randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the blood pressure lowering effect and safety of RDN with the radiofrequency-based Medtronic Symplicity Spyral system in hypertensive patients prescribed one to three anti-hypertensive medications. The long-term ON MED data presented at ACC.22 studied the same cohort of patients as the six-month primary endpoint analysis that was previously published in The Lancet in 2018. 2

Medtronic completes randomization in the full cohort of its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED Trial
Medtronic also announced it recently completed randomization for the full cohort of its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial and closed enrollment. The full analysis cohort targets up to 340 randomized patients. Medtronic expects the six-month post procedure follow-up for the full cohort will be complete in the second half of calendar year 2022.

"The data presented at ACC underscores Medtronic's confidence in RDN as a solution for the millions of people who suffer from uncontrolled high blood pressure. These new data will be important to regulatory officials, clinicians and payers as we look to bring a new treatment option to market for patients with uncontrolled hypertension," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary & Renal Denervation business unit, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on the anticipated six-month follow up for the full cohort of the ON MED trial in the second half of this calendar year."

The SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial is part of the SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program, adding to the safety and efficacy data for RDN. Along with the real-world data from the Global Symplicity Registry, when combined with commercial experience, there have been more than 20,000 procedures performed with Medtronic RDN technology. The clinical program is backed by the most rigorous and extensive patient experience studied in the presence 2 and absence 3 of medication and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk. 4

About the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation System
The Medtronic RDN procedure uses a minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to specific nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and cause high blood pressure.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Mahfoud F, Kandzari D, Kario K, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of renal denervation in the presence of antihypertensive drugs (SPYRAL HTN-ON MED): a randomised, sham-controlled trial. Lancet . 2022; https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)00455-X/fulltext
2 Kandzari D, Bӧhm M, Mahfoud F, et al. Effect of renal denervation on blood pressure in the presence of antihypertensive drugs: 6-month efficacy and safety results from the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED proof-of-concept randomised trial. Lancet 2018 ; 391: 2346-55.
3 Bӧhm M, Kario K, Kandzari D et al. Efficacy of catheter-based renal denervation in the absence of antihypertensive medications (SPYRAL HTN-OFF MED Pivotal): a multicentre, randomised, sham-controlled trial. Lancet 2020; 395:1444–51.
4 Mahfoud F, Mancia G, Schmieder R, et al. Renal denervation in high-risk patients with hypertension. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020 ; 75: 2879-88.

Contacts:


Krystin Hayward Leong

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-508-298-8246

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acc22-medtronic-renal-denervation-system-demonstrates-significant-blood-pressure-reduction-through-three-years-301516923.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c2761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
10am mdt

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker System to Treat Patients with Slow Heart Rhythms

  • Abbott's Aveir single chamber (VR) pacing system is the world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement
  • Aveir VR has an increased projected battery life that can be up to two times longer than other commercially available leadless pacemakers when using the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard settings
  • Aveir VR is specifically designed to be retrieved when therapy needs evolve or the device needs to be replaced

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Aveir™ single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. This marks significant advancement for patient care and brings new, never-before-seen features to patients and their physicians.

The Aveir leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant the device or cardiac leads to deliver therapy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The current report, Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS Now, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population in the past year ( February 2021 February 2022 ), including insights on diagnosis and symptom management. Most notably, almost half (49%) of respondents found their IBS or CIC symptoms have been more challenging to manage during the last 12 months. The report, which was developed based on a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with the Farleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU Poll), also addresses gaps in symptom management and reporting, and barriers to effective treatment.  The survey also reveals trends in patient-provider communications.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9017851-salix-pharmaceuticals-survey-living-with-ibs-now/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and LISC Team Up to Address Diversity and Equity Gaps in the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain

- Abbott and LISC invest more than $37 million to empower and grow diverse small businesses that provide manufacturing and essential products for healthcare companies

- Initiative supports Abbott and LISC's commitment to increase diversity in healthcare and generate jobs and strengthen economies in underinvested communities

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Will Reduce Debt By $200 Million

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $200 million through the pay down of its senior secured term loans on March 31, 2022 using cash generated from operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ANZ Innovators Alimetry and The Clinician Among Five Winners In Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge

Medtronic Australasia, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) — a global leader in healthcare technology — has announced that New Zealand digital health innovators Alimetry and The Clinician were among the five winners in the inaugural Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge (MAIC).

Auckland-based Alimetry is a digital healthcare and medical device startup that develops breakthrough solutions for diagnosing disorders of gastrointestinal function.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Catalytic Data Science Joins Integrated DNA Technologies Align Program

Partners in science unite to deliver cutting-edge next generation sequencing solutions (NGS) to researchers

Global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) welcomes Catalytic Data Science to its Align Program, bolstering IDT's roster of preferred sequencing providers working collectively to advance genomics research. As an Align Program partner, Catalytic Data Science will help drive awareness of IDT's rhAmpSeq™ CRISPR Analysis System to support the scientific community in quantifying the full array of on- and off-target genome editing events in their research. The system, which combines IDT's leading Alt-R™ CRISPR genome editing reagents with innovative data analysis technology, was recognized with a 2021 Life Science Industry Award in the "Most Innovative New Product — Genomics" category by Bioinformatics Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×