ABx Group and Ucore Rare Metals Sign MoU for Australia-USA Rare Earths Supply Chain

Key Objectives:

  • Work to establish a binding offtake agreement for the supply of mixed rare earth carbonates from Australia to the USA through enhanced collaboration

  • Establish an investment pathway for Ucore into ABx

  • Bolster relationships between the United States and Australia as both countries strive to enhance critical minerals and clean energy projects

ABx Group (ASX: ABX) ("ABx") and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore") are pleased to announce the September 3, 2024, execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that describes the collaborative pathway ABx and Ucore will embark on to advance to:

  • a binding offtake agreement for the supply of a mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") by ABx to Ucore, and;

  • an opportunity for Ucore to invest in the ABx rare earths project in Tasmania.

ABx is an Australian public company headquartered in South Melbourne, Victoria, that has established an ionic adsorption clay rare earth element ("REE") resource in northern Tasmania. The grades of the two key heavy rare earths, dysprosium and terbium, are the highest of any clay-hosted rare earths resource in Australia and comparable to the highest in the world. Metallurgical testing by the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation ("ANSTO") has confirmed that samples from the resource have the highest ionic proportion of any clay-hosted rare earths resource in Australia.

Ucore is a Canadian public company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with a patent-pending rare earth separation technology, RapidSX™. Ucore is currently undertaking heavy and light rare earth element separation at demonstration scale at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. Participants include the US Department of Defense and the Canadian Government as Ucore implements its technology transfer plan from demonstration scale to commercial scale at its developing Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana, USA.

Key Features of the MOU:

  • ABx and Ucore will work toward an arrangement for the preferred annual volume of intermediate rare earth product, which is envisaged to be a MREC, to be supplied by ABx to Ucore.

    • The intent is for Ucore to obtain 'first right of refusal' for 50% of ABx annual volume for a minimum period of five years, subject to the agreement of commercial terms.

  • The parties will explore potential investment by Ucore into the ABx rare earth project as well as project finance opportunities for the ABx and Ucore projects, which may involve joint approaches to companies active in the rare earth value chain, governments, institutional funds, and private investors.

  • ABx and Ucore will collaborate to develop and optimise:

    • a comprehensive product flowsheet considering where best to implement collective project efficiencies; and

    • a total project development strategy, including laboratory, pilot, and demonstration plant testing.

  • ABx and Ucore will share information on global rare earth markets, particularly for the permanent magnet rare earths, with the objective of identifying opportunities for and mitigating risks to the ABx and Ucore projects.

Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ucore, stated:

"Ucore is excited to engage with ABx as we continue our efforts to establish a Western supply chain comprising diverse global projects. The prospect of securing a stable supply of MREC with high heavy rare earth content from Australia is very appealing to Ucore. This partnership builds on our commitment to establish relationships within the Australian private sector and between US and Australian government agencies as we work to establish rare earth manufacturing in the United States and across the West."

Mark Cooksey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ABx, stated:

"ABx is delighted to be partnering with Ucore, who are rapidly progressing towards commercial rare earth separation and form a critical element in the establishment of a North American rare earths supply chain. Ucore's progress and strategic importance is evidenced by their demonstration plant in Canada and significant financial support from both the Canadian and US governments.

"This agreement is further validation of the prospects for the ABx rare earth project in northern Tasmania. We are passionate about bringing our project into production as soon as possible to supply the rare earth elements required for the energy transition."

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the Ucore content in this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

About ABx Group Limited

ABx Group Limited (ABx) is a uniquely positioned Australian company delivering materials for a cleaner future.

The two areas of focus are:

  • Creation of an ionic adsorption clay rare earth project in northern Tasmania
  • Establishment of a plant to produce hydrogen fluoride and aluminium fluoride from recycled industrial waste, to replace imports (ALCORE)

There is also a niche business of mining and enhancing bauxite resources for cement, aluminium and fertiliser production.

ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land and strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.

This announcement is approved for release by the ABx board of directors.

For further information please contact:

Dr Mark Cooksey
MD & CEO
ABx Group
+61 447 201 536
mcooksey@abxgroup.com.au
www.abxgroup.com.au		Media
Chapter One Advisors
David Tasker / Alex Baker
+61 433 112 936 / +61 432 801 745
dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au / abaker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

 

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes

This announcement includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" by either ABx or Ucore (the "Companies"). All statements in this announcement (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development and/or acquisition activities (including any related commercial production activities), timelines, events or developments that the Companies expect, are forward looking statements. Although the Companies believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

For additional risks and uncertainties regarding Ucore, its CDF, its planned commercial activities, and its ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in Ucore's MD&A for Q1-2024 (filed on SEDAR on August 27, 2024) (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222083

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Turkey flag.

Turkey Eyes Chinese Partnership to Develop Rare Earths Deposits

Turkey is looking to collaborate with China on rare earths processing as part of a broader initiative to bolster the country’s presence in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery markets.

According to Bloomberg, the initiative is a strategic move that Turkey hopes will enhance its appeal to Chinese manufacturers, including major companies like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594), the world's largest EV producer.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government has been proactive in seeking Chinese involvement in the exploitation and processing of rare earth elements.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Grants Incentive Stock Options and Provides Corporate Updates

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") advises that an aggregate of 965,000 options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.70 per share and the options expire five years from September 2, 2024, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after six months, with one third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

The Company further reports that an aggregate of 960,000 restricted share units have been granted to officers and employees of the Company. The restricted share units will vest over a three-year period, with the first third vesting 12 months from the date of grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rare earth magnets with a globe behind them.

Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production (Updated 2024)

Rare earth metal production was on the rise again in 2023, jumping to 350,000 metric tons (MT) worldwide — that’s up significantly from 190,000 MT in 2018, just five years prior.

Demand for rare earth metals is increasing as renewable energy becomes more important across the globe. Rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are important in clean energy applications and high-tech industries, are in the spotlight, particularly as electric vehicles and hybrid cars gain further popularity.

Ongoing tensions between the US and China, along with other geopolitical factors, are impacting the outlook for rare earths investing. Since China is the world’s largest producer of rare earths by far, the fraught relationship between the countries is directing attention to global supply chain disruption in the rare earths industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

Exploring Canada’s Rich Niobium Resource

It’s only mined in Brazil and Canada, with three mines producing 90 percent of the world’s niobium. There’s significant potential for growth in Canada, offering an opportunity for investors to help expand the availability of an in-demand mineral.

Supply chain resilience, plus the geopolitical stability and favourable environmental and labour conditions in Canada, make it appealing for the expansion of niobium mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Arafura Signs Rare Earths MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) said on Monday (August 26) that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Canada’s Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC).

The MOU “brings together capabilities and interests in processing and supply of rare earths elements,” and is geared at allowing Arafura to process products from its Nolans project at the SRC’s facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The MOU will allow Arafura and the SRC to put together a framework and timetable for the toll processing of samarium-europium-gadolinium/heavy rare earths (SEG/HRE) product from Nolans into a dysprosium and terbium oxide.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered a binding term sheet for the disposal of:

(a) 100% of its rights, title and interest in the Iron Ore Rights;

(b) the rights and obligations under all associated contracts, authorisations and permits required to operate the JWD mine;

(c) the benefit of all contributions made by CuFe and/or WFE to the rehabilitation fund established for the purpose of satisfying the rehabilitation obligations pertaining to mining at the JWD mine; and

(d) all of its rights, title and interest in certain stockpiles of iron ore, overburden and waste material located at the JWD mine, (together, the Assets).

Keep reading...Show less

×