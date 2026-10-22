Abcourt Reports its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2026

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2026. All monetary values in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Summary of financial results

(In dollars) Three months ended
June 30 		Years ended
June 30
  2026   2025   2026   2025  
Revenues 3,869,969     16,636,672    
Costs of sales 18,155,825     42,387,818    
Tax credit resources (2,949,561 )   (6,013,329 )  
Loss from mining operations (11,336,295 )   (19,737,817 )  
Administration expenses 726,679   1,157,694   4,373,409   3,657,276  
Care and maintenance expenses 31,802   606,511   353,118   3,350,461  
Exploration expenses 1,047,468   3,164,288   2,590,012   8,322,676  
Finance costs 2,246,994   110,389   5,856,242   (50,954 )
Deferred income and mining taxes (3,421,369 ) (338,673 ) (4,052,210 ) (1,611,673 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss (11,732,575 ) (4,664,039 ) (28,103,267 ) (14,421,015 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 )


(In dollars) June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025  
Cash 1,583,023   2,578,587  
Total assets 52,227,619   21,408,153  
Non-current liabilities 47,928,141   14,175,891  
Shareholders' equity (13,928,075 ) (599,534 )
Working capital (non-IFRS measurement) * 7,512,813   2,952,725  

* Working capital is a non-IFRS measurement with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information, please see section "Non-IFRS Measure".

  • Beginning of the development phase at Sleeping Giant property.
  • Conclusion of a financing agreement with our partner Glencore AG during the fiscal year.
  • An increase in working capital for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, resulting in working capital of $7,512,813, compared to working capital of $2,952,725 as of June 30, 2025.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, said: "Fiscal year 2026 was a significant year in terms of achievements at the Sleeping Giant property. Following the financing completed with Nebari on July 3, 2025, the Sleeping Giant property has moved into development mode. With preparations for production having begun in August 2025, the Company is gradually continuing the development of the property."

Non-IFRS Measure
This press release presents working capital as a performance measure which is non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) performance measure. The Corporation believes that this measure provides investors with an improved ability to evaluate the performance of the Corporation. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore, such measures may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Corporation determines working capital as follows: current assets less current liabilities.

Abcourt Mines Inc.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold company developing the Sleeping Giant mine and in exploration for its other properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the 100% owned Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin exploration property, where it focuses its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert
President and Chief Executive Officer VP Communications & Corporate Development
T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com  Email: ir@abcourt.com


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of these words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "would", "occur" or "be achieved" or other expressions Similar. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt's public filings, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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