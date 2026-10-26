Abcourt Mines Produces 740 Ounces of Gold in September

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its mining and gold milling operations for the month of September. This latest update demonstrates accelerating progress across all production indicators compared to the results presented in the previous report.
Operating Highlights:
- Feed Volume: A total of 7,253 tonnes of ore was crushed, and 6,739 tonnes were milled during the period.
- Average Grade: The overall average mill feed grade reached 3.42 g/t gold.
- Gold Production: The mill generated 740 oz of gold, supported by a strong recovery rate of 94.1%.
- Metal Pours: A total of 545 oz of gold was officially poured during the month of September.
- In-Circuit Inventory: At the end of the period, 741 oz of gold remained in the mill circuit (work-in-progress inventory), representing significant latent value for upcoming pours.
Detailed Feed Sources:
The Company optimized its mill feed by blending higher-grade ore from underground workings with surface stockpiles:
- Underground Production: 5,582 tonnes extracted directly from the underground deposit, averaging 3.62 g/t gold.
- Low-Grade Stockpile: 1,157 tonnes sourced from the historical low-grade stockpile, successfully reclaimed and converted into mill feed at an average of 2.41 g/t gold.
The comparative table below highlights the operational performance growth between August and September:
|Operational Indicator
|August
|September
|Net Progress
|Milled Tonnes
|6,209 tonnes
|6,739 tonnes
|+ 530 tonnes (+ 8.5%)
|Grade
|1.94 g/t Au
|3.42 g/t Au
|+ 1.48 g/t Au (+ 76.3%)
|Recovery Rate
|88.9%
|94.1%
|+ 5.2%
|Gold Production
|344 oz
|740 oz
|+ 396 oz (+ 115.1%)
With the month of October well underway, the Company is also proud to announce its progress across various development faces:
|Sector
|Progress
|Planned Production Period
|295-DAC5
|512 m / 790 m
|Mining underway; completion expected in February 2027 for the West 1 ore zone.
|235-Zone 20
|524.9 m / 516 m (Completed)
|September – January 2027
|235-Zone 3
|266.9 m / 405 m
|Upcoming (post-development)
|355-Zone 3N
|Development started +13.9 m, ore drift completed
|Upcoming
|235-Zone 4_5
|Ore drift completed. Haulage drifts (south side) completed. Sub-level #1 started + 48.85 m of development.
|Multi-year
Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, stated: "September's results show solid progress in our operations and confirm that our mill is gaining efficiency. Doubling our gold production in a single month, while achieving a 94.1% recovery rate, is a testament to the quality of our operational planning and the constant efforts of our teams on the ground. Optimizing our mill feed by blending higher-grade underground ore with reclaimed surface stockpiles is clearly paying off and validates our gradual growth model. Furthermore, with a second mill crew currently in training this week, we will be able to process more ore starting in November."
Qualified Person: Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Abcourt Mines Inc.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with strategic properties located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property where it concentrates its activities.
For further information on Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website www.abcourt.ca and the documents filed under our profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca.
|Pascal Hamelin
|Dany Cenac Robert
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|VP Communication and Corporate Development
|T: (819) 768-2857
|T: (514) 722-2276, ext. 456
|Email: phamelin@abcourt.com
|Email: ir@abcourt.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "could", "should" occur, "will occur" or "will be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements, including relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise.
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