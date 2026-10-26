Abcourt Mines Produces 740 Ounces of Gold in September

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its mining and gold milling operations for the month of September. This latest update demonstrates accelerating progress across all production indicators compared to the results presented in the previous report.

Operating Highlights:

  • Feed Volume: A total of 7,253 tonnes of ore was crushed, and 6,739 tonnes were milled during the period.

  • Average Grade: The overall average mill feed grade reached 3.42 g/t gold.

  • Gold Production: The mill generated 740 oz of gold, supported by a strong recovery rate of 94.1%.

  • Metal Pours: A total of 545 oz of gold was officially poured during the month of September.

  • In-Circuit Inventory: At the end of the period, 741 oz of gold remained in the mill circuit (work-in-progress inventory), representing significant latent value for upcoming pours.

Detailed Feed Sources:

The Company optimized its mill feed by blending higher-grade ore from underground workings with surface stockpiles:

  1. Underground Production: 5,582 tonnes extracted directly from the underground deposit, averaging 3.62 g/t gold.

  2. Low-Grade Stockpile: 1,157 tonnes sourced from the historical low-grade stockpile, successfully reclaimed and converted into mill feed at an average of 2.41 g/t gold.

The comparative table below highlights the operational performance growth between August and September:

Operational Indicator August September Net Progress
Milled Tonnes 6,209 tonnes 6,739 tonnes + 530 tonnes (+ 8.5%)
Grade 1.94 g/t Au 3.42 g/t Au + 1.48 g/t Au (+ 76.3%)
Recovery Rate 88.9%   94.1%   + 5.2%  
Gold Production 344 oz 740 oz + 396 oz (+ 115.1%)


With the month of October well underway, the Company is also proud to announce its progress across various development faces:

Sector Progress Planned Production Period
295-DAC5 512 m / 790 m Mining underway; completion expected in February 2027 for the West 1 ore zone.
235-Zone 20 524.9 m / 516 m (Completed) September – January 2027
235-Zone 3 266.9 m / 405 m Upcoming (post-development)
355-Zone 3N Development started +13.9 m, ore drift completed Upcoming
235-Zone 4_5 Ore drift completed. Haulage drifts (south side) completed. Sub-level #1 started + 48.85 m of development. Multi-year


Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, stated: "September's results show solid progress in our operations and confirm that our mill is gaining efficiency. Doubling our gold production in a single month, while achieving a 94.1% recovery rate, is a testament to the quality of our operational planning and the constant efforts of our teams on the ground. Optimizing our mill feed by blending higher-grade underground ore with reclaimed surface stockpiles is clearly paying off and validates our gradual growth model. Furthermore, with a second mill crew currently in training this week, we will be able to process more ore starting in November."

Qualified Person: Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with strategic properties located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property where it concentrates its activities.

For further information on Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website www.abcourt.ca and the documents filed under our profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert
President and Chief Executive Officer VP Communication and Corporate Development
T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, ext. 456
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: ir@abcourt.com


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "could", "should" occur, "will occur" or "will be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements, including relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ABI:CCtsxv:abigold investing
ABI:CC
The Conversation (0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Gold bars rest on overlapping Canadian banknotes, including denominations of 5, 10, 50, and 100 dollars.

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

Singapore-based Boroo has agreed to acquire Victoria Gold Corp. for up to C$140 million and plans to invest more than C$1.5 billion in the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon, according to a Thursday (October 22) news release.The company will invest in environmental remediation, mine restart activities and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on scale over red digital currency background. Text reads "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Slips Below US$4,000, Expert Says US$3,600 Could be Next

It was a week of downward momentum for gold, which tumbled from above US$4,100 per ounce to below US$4,000 by the end of the period. Silver took a hit as well, sinking from close to US$58 per ounce to below US$54. Those prices represent important levels for both metals. Investors tend to focus... Keep Reading...
Gold bars arranged in rows.

Russia’s Gold Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since 2019

Russia’s gold reserves continued to shrink in September, with central bank holdings falling by approximately 62 metric tons since December 2025. The country’s gold holdings declined by 6.2 metric tons last month to approximately 2,264 metric tons, reaching their lowest level since 2019,... Keep Reading...
A gold house-shaped puzzle piece stands on a plain light gray background.

Infographic: A New US Home Now Costs Under 100 Ounces of Gold

From late 2025 through mid-2026, a median-priced new US home cost less than 100 ounces of gold in every quarter, the first time that’s happened since data collection began in 1963. The previous low came in 1980, at the end of gold’s 1970s run, when the figure bottomed out at exactly 100... Keep Reading...
The Brazilian flag on a green background overlays numerous gold bars; text reads: FINE GOLD 999.9 NET WT 1000g.

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF) is in the midst of another legal challenge at its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil, where the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the installation license pending approval of a settlement agreement.In a Wednesday (October 21) news release, the company... Keep Reading...
Craig Tindale, mining truck.

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector. "I think we're heading into a very... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

base metals investing

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

precious metals investing

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement With Ocean Partners

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Receives Permit for Surface Drilling Program at El Potrero and Provides Update on Other Permits for Production Restart