AbbVie to Invest $380 Million in North Chicago to Further Expand Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing in the United States

  • Investment marks continued progress against AbbVie's $100 billion commitment to U.S. research and development (R&D) and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade
  • Two new facilities will be built to add advanced manufacturing capabilities to support the production of next-generation neuroscience and obesity medicines
  • Construction will begin in spring 2026, with the site fully operational in 2029

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a new $380 million investment to build two new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities at its current North Chicago, Illinois, campus. These new state-of-the-art facilities will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) to support the production of AbbVie's next-generation neuroscience and obesity medications.

Construction will begin in spring 2026, with both new facilities expected to be fully operational in 2029. To support these new facilities, AbbVie plans to hire 300 people in North Chicago, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians.

"This milestone demonstrates further progress against our $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments over the next decade," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "By strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our investment in innovation and enhance our ability to deliver next-generation medicines to patients."

Active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing is a complex, multi-step process that involves producing the active components responsible for a medication's therapeutic effects. Over the past six months, AbbVie has announced plans to significantly expand its API manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the U.S. In September 2025, AbbVie broke ground on the first phase of this investment, a new chemical synthesis facility that will enable the return of API production for select neuroscience, immunology and oncology products from Europe and Asia to the U.S.

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its U.S. manufacturing sites. This investment helps to advance AbbVie's long-term commitment to Illinois, where it is headquartered and employs more than 11,500 people.

In addition to its planned investments in Illinois, AbbVie recently announced plans to acquire a device manufacturing facility in Arizona and to make significant investments at its manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. AbbVie is currently in discussions with multiple U.S. states about potential manufacturing investments and anticipates announcing additional investments in 2026.

About AbbVie 

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, FacebookInstagramX and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements  

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law. 

