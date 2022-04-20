Sales growth of 13.8 percent; organic sales growth of 17.5 percent Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $3.3 billion in the first quarter Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, first-quarter reported sales growth of 3.9 percent and organic sales growth of 7.7 percent GAAP diluted EPS growth of 37.0 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 31.1 percent Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product ...

ABT