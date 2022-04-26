Abbott received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 1,000,000 Abbott common shares, representing approximately 0.06% of the company's outstanding shares. TRC's offer price of $112.38 per share in cash is approximately 4.5% lower than the $117.69 closing price of Abbott common shares on April 14, 2022 the last closing price prior to commencement of the ...

