Abbott's Aveir single chamber pacing system is the world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement Aveir VR has an increased projected battery life that can be up to two times longer than other commercially available leadless pacemakers when using the International Organization for Standardization standard settings Aveir VR is specifically designed to ...
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Aveir™ single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. This marks significant advancement for patient care and brings new, never-before-seen features to patients and their physicians.

The Aveir leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant the device or cardiac leads to deliver therapy.

The device has a unique mapping capability designed to allow physicians to measure electrical signals within the heart and determine the correct placement of the device before final implantation. It has an increased projected battery life that can be up to two times longer than other currently commercially available leadless pacemakers when using International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard settings. 1 In addition, the device is the only leadless pacemaker designed to be retrieved if therapy needs evolve.

"The Aveir leadless pacemaker offers an exciting option for the treatment of people with cardiac arrhythmias. Leadless pacemakers address known complications associated with traditional pacemakers. In addition, the Aveir leadless pacemaker brings unique innovations we've been seeking, such as the ability to ensure electrical performance before we commit to placement," said Rahul Doshi , M.D., Director of Electrophysiology, Honor Health. "Abbott's leadless pacemaker addresses the need for a single-chamber device that accommodates any therapy path for a patient through Aveir's retrieval capability and extended battery longevity."

This approval is supported by data from the global LEADLESS II phase 2 investigational device exemption (IDE) study evaluating Aveir VR in patients with certain abnormal heart rhythms. The results showed the device met its pre-specified primary endpoints. The findings were presented at the annual Scientific Sessions of the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) in November 2021 and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Clinical Electrophysiology .

"The Aveir VR leadless pacemaker was designed to make the implantation and retrieval processes as seamless as possible for physicians and provide improvements over existing options," said Randel Woodgrift , senior vice president, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Abbott. "Our goal is to continue to build on the success of Aveir to provide more first-of-their-kind products in the future, revolutionizing how abnormal heart rhythms are treated."

About Aveir VR
Abbott's Aveir™ single chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker is approved for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. The world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement, Aveir VR is specifically designed to be retrieved if therapy needs evolve.

For U.S. important safety information on the Aveir VR leadless pacemaker, visit https://www.cardiovascular.abbott/us/en/hcp/products/cardiac-rhythm-management/pacemakers/aveir-vr/important-safety-information.html

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 Tested at VVIR 60 bpm, 2.5 V, 0.4 ms, 600 ohms at 100% pacing

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

abt stock

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The current report, Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS Now, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population in the past year ( February 2021 February 2022 ), including insights on diagnosis and symptom management. Most notably, almost half (49%) of respondents found their IBS or CIC symptoms have been more challenging to manage during the last 12 months. The report, which was developed based on a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with the Farleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU Poll), also addresses gaps in symptom management and reporting, and barriers to effective treatment.  The survey also reveals trends in patient-provider communications.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9017851-salix-pharmaceuticals-survey-living-with-ibs-now/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott and LISC Team Up to Address Diversity and Equity Gaps in the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain

- Abbott and LISC invest more than $37 million to empower and grow diverse small businesses that provide manufacturing and essential products for healthcare companies

- Initiative supports Abbott and LISC's commitment to increase diversity in healthcare and generate jobs and strengthen economies in underinvested communities

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Will Reduce Debt By $200 Million

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it will reduce debt by $200 million through the pay down of its senior secured term loans on March 31, 2022 using cash generated from operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ANZ Innovators Alimetry and The Clinician Among Five Winners In Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge

Medtronic Australasia, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) — a global leader in healthcare technology — has announced that New Zealand digital health innovators Alimetry and The Clinician were among the five winners in the inaugural Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge (MAIC).

Auckland-based Alimetry is a digital healthcare and medical device startup that develops breakthrough solutions for diagnosing disorders of gastrointestinal function.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Catalytic Data Science Joins Integrated DNA Technologies Align Program

Partners in science unite to deliver cutting-edge next generation sequencing solutions (NGS) to researchers

Global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) welcomes Catalytic Data Science to its Align Program, bolstering IDT's roster of preferred sequencing providers working collectively to advance genomics research. As an Align Program partner, Catalytic Data Science will help drive awareness of IDT's rhAmpSeq™ CRISPR Analysis System to support the scientific community in quantifying the full array of on- and off-target genome editing events in their research. The system, which combines IDT's leading Alt-R™ CRISPR genome editing reagents with innovative data analysis technology, was recognized with a 2021 Life Science Industry Award in the "Most Innovative New Product — Genomics" category by Bioinformatics Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical Announce the U.S. Commercial Launch of XIPERE® For Suprachoroidal Use for the Treatment of Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis

XIPERE ® is the First and Only FDA-Approved Therapy for Delivery via Suprachoroidal Injection

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) ("Clearside"), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS ® ), today announced the U.S. commercial launch of XIPERE ® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), the first and only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, a form of eye inflammation. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

