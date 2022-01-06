Life Science News Investing News
Making CES history, Abbott presented a keynote at the most influential tech event in the world, the first healthcare company ever to do so. Abbott Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford headlined the event, "Human-Powered Health: Unlocking the Possibility of You." "Technology gives us the power to digitize, decentralize and democratize healthcare, create a shared language between you and your doctor – ...

Making CES history, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) presented a keynote at the most influential tech event in the world, the first healthcare company ever to do so.

Abbott Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford headlined the event, "Human-Powered Health: Unlocking the Possibility of You."

"Technology gives us the power to digitize, decentralize and democratize healthcare, create a shared language between you and your doctor – and put more control of your health in your hands," Mr. Ford said. "We're creating a future that will bring you and your loved ones care that's more personal and precise. It's happening right now. And its potential is no less than incredible."

Lingo – Speaking Your Body's Unique Language

During the keynote, the company announced it's developing a new category of consumer biowearables called Lingo i . These biowearables are being designed to translate your body's unique language into actionable data to help you track and measure your general health and wellness. The sensor technology is being designed to track key signals in the body such as glucose, ketones and lactate, and could also be used one day to track alcohol levels.

"This will be like having a window into your body," Mr. Ford said. "It's science that you will be able to access any time so you can understand what your body is telling you and what it needs. Our vision is that Lingo will go far beyond today's wearables for consumers to help you proactively manage your health, nutrition and athletic performance."

Lingo extends the Abbott sensing technology platform that Abbott pioneered in 2014 for people with diabetes, allowing people to continuously monitor their glucose levels with a small sensor on the back of the upper arm. Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd shared live on the CES stage how FreeStyle Libre 2 changed her life, giving her glucose readings, right on her smartphone ii , unique to her body so she can make healthier decisions.

Abbott then built this technology platform to develop a product designed for athletes with the 2020 launch of Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biowearable iii in Europe . Elite athletes, like marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, use this biowearable to optimize how they fuel their bodies for rigorous training. Lingo aims to expand glucose monitoring to people looking to manage their weight, sleep better, improve energy and think clearer.

Abbott is designing Lingo to measure other biomarkers beyond glucose in the future. A ketone biowearable is being developed to track ketones continuously, see how fast you are getting into ketosis, and understand exactly what keeps you there by providing insights on dieting and weight loss. A lactate biowearable is in development to track continuous lactate build up during exercise, which can be used as an indicator of athletic performance.

A Human Focus

Beyond those who demonstrated the human impact of Abbott's sensors, Mr. Ford was joined on stage by people whose lives were impacted by Abbott devices, partners who rallied to provide seamless and safe travel experiences and other visionaries in the industry.

  • Tyrone Morris , a heart failure patient who was given six months to live, shared his story of how he beat the odds thanks to three separate Abbott devices: HeartMate 3 iv , CardioMEMS v and an implantable defibrillator. Today, Morris owns a barbecue catering business and food trucks in Humble, Texas , where he specializes in low-sodium recipes.
  • United Airlines' Managing Director of Hospitality & Planning Aaron McMillan and Dr. Patrice Harris , co-founder and CEO of eMed, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through its Digital-Point-of-Care platform, described how they came together with Abbott to help people fly confidently and conveniently with BinaxNOW COVID-19 Home Tests vi . United customers can take the proctored tests when traveling and have those results seamlessly confirmed by Abbott's NAVICA app and verified through United's Travel Ready Center.
  • Dr. Fiona Gupta of Mount Sinai Health System in New York highlighted how she uses the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a first-of-its-kind technology in the U.S., that provides people with deep brain stimulation remotely, so physicians can optimize and adjust treatments over cellular or Wi-Fi while Parkinson's and chronic pain patients consult with them from the comfort of their living rooms.
  • The head of the University of Southern California's Center for Body Computing Dr. Leslie Saxon shared her vision of "Lifecare," which addresses everything from preventing sudden deaths to enhancing human performance.
  • Dr. Mary Rodgers , an Abbott virus hunter, shared how a first-of-its-kind network called the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition – stretching from Brazil to Senegal to Thailand – is working to identify new viruses and help stop them before they can spread.
  • Dr. Hakim Bouzamondo, head of Nutrition research and development at Abbott , shared how the science behind the microbiome can optimize overall health with personalized nutrition.

Indications and Important Safety Information
FreeStyle Libre 2 system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

i The Lingo portfolio of products are under development and are not intended for medical use. They are not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases. Lingo Portfolio of products are not for sale in the U.S.

ii The FreeStyle Libre 2 app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using the app. Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 app requires registration with LibreView.

iii The Libre Sense Biosensor is not available in the United States and not intended for medical use.

iv The HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist System is indicated for providing short- and long-term mechanical circulatory support in adult and pediatric patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure and with an appropriate body surface area. Prior to using this device, please review the Instructions for Use at https://www.cardiovascular.abbott/us . Views expressed are the patient's own.

v The CardioMEMS™ HF System is indicated for wirelessly measuring and monitoring pulmonary artery (PA) pressure and heart rate in New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class III heart failure patients who have been hospitalized for heart failure in the previous year. The hemodynamic data are used by physicians for heart failure management and with the goal of reducing heart failure hospitalizations. Prior to using this device, please review the Instructions for Use at https://www.cardiovascular.abbott/us . Views expressed are the patient's own.

vi The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-announces-future-of-biowearables-at-consumer-electronics-show-301455745.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott Laboratories ABT Medical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Keep reading... Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading... Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading... Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading... Show less

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Facilities to Serve New York and Northeastern US Regional Clients

New Bloom location will serve as a hub on the Eastern Seaboard to provide operational health services to wide array of organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces the opening of new facilities in New Jersey to allow central access to surrounding metropolitan centers such as New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC.

Keep reading... Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. Announces Approval of Halaven® in Colombia

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") announced today that its Colombian affiliate, Biotoscana Farma S.A. has obtained INVIMA approval for Halaven® (eribulin) injection.

Halaven® (eribulin) injection is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer which has continued to spread after at least two previous treatment for advanced cancer. Previous treatment should have included anthracyclines and a taxane in either the adjuvant or metastatic setting, unless these treatments were not suitable. Halaven®(eribulin) injection is also used to treat patients with advanced or metastatic liposarcoma that cannot be surgically removed. It is used in patients who have already been treated with an anthracycline, unless deemed unsuitable.

Keep reading... Show less

Tactile Medical Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Valerie L. Asbury and D. Brent Shafer to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"), effective January 5, 2022. Ms. Asbury will serve as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Compliance & Reimbursement Committee. Mr. Shafer will serve as a member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation & Organization Committee, and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. Three long-standing directors will be retiring from the Board ahead of the May shareholder meeting: Peter Soderberg, Richard Nigon and Kevin Roche.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Valerie and Brent to our Board; both experienced leaders, adding depth of expertise in the treatment of chronically ill patients and channels to access and support them," said Bill Burke, Chairman of the Board of Tactile Medical. "I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Peter, Dick and Kevin for their dedicated years of service. Their counsel and oversight played an important role in helping Tactile Medical become a successful company, eclipsing $200 million in annual revenue."

Keep reading... Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of PeproTech, a Leader in Recombinant Proteins

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, and PeproTech, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins, today announced that Thermo Fisher completed its acquisition of PeproTech on December 30, 2021 for a total cash purchase price of approximately $1.85 billion .

Based in Cranbury, New Jersey , PeproTech is a privately held provider of bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins, including cytokines and growth factors. Recombinant proteins are used in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies as well as in broader cell culture applications, especially for use in cellular research models. PeproTech's recombinant proteins portfolio complements Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products and will enable Thermo Fisher to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering.

Keep reading... Show less

BAUSCH HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) today announced that Joseph C. Papa chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET .

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022 .

Keep reading... Show less
Beyond Medical Technologies

Beyond Medical Technologies

Overview

Beyond Medical Technologies (CSE:DOCT,FWB:7FM2)is a Canadian manufacturing company working to deliver essential safety equipment to protect citizens from airborne pathogens. The company’s flagship manufacturing facility is located in Delta, British Columbia, offers a fully-stable environment where it can produce technologically-enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE). Beyond Medical Technologies has invested significantly in the latest production and sterilization technology that it hopes will enable the production of high-grade protective medical equipment.

The COVID-19 crisis around the world has Beyond Medical Technologies focusing its manufacturing capacity on three core groups of users in need: hospitals, consumers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The company’s aim is to leverage technology to rapidly develop and produce masks and other protective equipment capable of protecting against common pathogens.

Mask use is recommended by public health authorities around the world as one of the leading means of preventing the spread of airborne viruses and diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the widespread use of masks has been effective in reducing the “reproductive number” of the virus to below 1.0, a critical threshold.

“Societal norms and government policies supporting the wearing of masks by the public, as well as international travel controls, are independently associated with lower per-capita mortality from COVID-19,” concluded Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Ophthalmology in one study concerning mask use and global mortality rates.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia is located close to major shipping hubs connected by rail, air and sea. The company anticipates this access to international distribution channels could allow it to quickly service regions around the world. Beyond Medical Technologies is targeting the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market, which is expected to grow to a total of US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research.

The company intends to continue to build out its manufacturing facility while developing proprietary products and increasing its existing portfolio through innovations and further acquisitions.

Beyond Medical Technologies prides itself on being a Canadian company with the goal of first protecting and satisfying the needs of Canadian citizens. Considering the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to advance and scale its operations in order to support the global need for protective equipment as well.

The next catalyst for Beyond Medical Technologies is to secure a NIOSH N95 certification, while also exploring the potential of establishing a sterilization service for mask re-use.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Company Highlights

  • State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers
  • Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research
  • Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens
  • Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus
  • Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production
  • The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies achieves the Amazon Choice designation and begins to accept bitcoin payments for its Canada made face masks.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Manufacturing Facility

Through its subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc, Beyond Medical Technologies has established its flagship 5,078-square foot manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia. The facility has been designed to leverage cutting-edge manufacturing technology in order to provide effective medical safety equipment to the hospitals, NGOs and consumers that need them most. The facility benefits from nearby distribution channels with the potential to quickly distribute Beyond Medical Technologies’ product by air, rail and sea.

Beyond Medical Technologies has begun acquiring mask-making equipment and materials needed for production, including an FLK120 surgical mask-making machine and over five tonnes of raw material. Through its subsidiary, Beyond Medical Technologies has secured an interim MEDL Licence (Medical Device Licence) and is working towards the production of Class 1 Protective 3ply Surgical masks, including the ASTM F2100 and F2101, neither of which require a license to manufacture.

Beyond Medical Technologies intends to begin with the development and production of surgical masks that can be used as PPE. As of Q2 2020, the company has begun the initial acquisition stage of mask filter production. Moving forward, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to acquire a melt-blown machine line capable of producing up to at least 3,200 kilograms of melt-blown polypropylene fabric per day. Beyond Medical Technologies hopes to be able to manufacture N95 Respirators and is awaiting a license from NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Management Team

Kulwant Malhi “Kal”—Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Before becoming the CEO of Beyond Medical, Mr. Malhi founded five different companies, including Patriot One Technologies, Inc., BullRun Capital, Inc. (Canada), and Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc.

Mr. Malhi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who previously lead 11 different companies and occupied the position of Chairman for First Responder Technologies, Inc., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Cairo Resources, Inc., President & Director at Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principal at Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc. (he founded the company), Chairman for Micron Waste Technologies, Inc. (he founded the company) and Member of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Zara Kanji — Chief Financial Officer

Zara Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA (est. 2004). Ms. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Ms. Kanji has served as director and officer for listed issuers providing reporting compliance services for financing and acquisitions. Additionally, Ms. Kanji is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (Previously Certified General Accountants of B.C.) since August, 2003.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×