VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Abbott and New Global Consortium Partnership Address Viral Outbreaks Caused by Climate Change

  • Abbott is joining the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, which will use data science to predict, track and control diseases that may be amplified by climate change
  • A changing climate may increase the spread of both known and unknown viruses, particularly those transmitted by water or animals carrying diseases
  • CLIMADE's initial work will start with disease surveillance in Africa and expand to countries often impacted by infectious disease outbreaks caused by climate change

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it is partnering with the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics ( CLIMADE ) consortium, a group of more than 100 global scientists in public health agencies, academia and industry focused on using data science technology and diagnostic testing to assess and potentially mitigate the impact climate change has on disease outbreaks.

A changing climate, such as warmer temperatures and a rise in extreme weather events like droughts and floods, has the potential to accelerate the spread of disease, which could fuel a new era of pandemics. Research has found that climate change could impact more than half of known infectious diseases, which commonly spread via water or animals carrying diseases, such as West Nile virus and malaria. 1

As part of the consortium, scientists trained in infectious diseases, bioinformatics and data science will develop technologies that can aggregate environmental, weather and viral sequencing data sets to predict if conditions could cause a disease outbreak. If a potential outbreak is identified, resources and rapid surveillance testing can be sent to that location to prevent further spread.

"Imagine being able to track weather patterns to determine if rising floods may lead to a water-borne disease outbreak," said Gavin Cloherty , Ph.D., head of infectious disease research and the Pandemic Defense Coalition in Abbott's diagnostics business. "Abbott's work with CLIMADE is focused on tracking and predicting events so testing and medical resources can be deployed to prevent the spread of disease – making a real impact in communities and people's lives."

The CLIMADE consortium will be focused on improving surveillance tools and expanding access to resources to decrease the impact of climate amplified diseases and epidemics. The global group of scientists is led by Tulio de Oliveira , Ph.D., a professor at Stellenbosch University and Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa as well as Luiz Carlos Alcantara , Ph.D., a professor at the Fundação Osvaldo Cruz (FIOCRUZ) in Brazil and Edward Holmes , Ph.D., an evolutionary biologist and virologist and professor at the University of Sydney . CLIMADE members include public health agencies, like the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that bring decades of experience in genomics surveillance and epidemic response, as well as academic organizations such as the Broad Institute, University of Washington and University of Oxford .

Abbott and its partners in the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition will provide viral sequencing and testing data as part of the technology being developed and can provide diagnostic testing for potential outbreaks.

"We are bringing together the best minds in the medical, scientific and public health communities to help the world create a robust surveillance system that quickly identifies pathogens and tracks their evolution and spread," said Oliveira. "This collaboration across the private and public sectors is critical to pandemic preparedness and to our ability to go from responding to outbreaks to predicting them before they occur."

CLIMADE's initial work will start with disease surveillance in Africa and expand to countries around the world that are often impacted by infectious disease outbreaks.

Protecting Health in an Evolving Climate
Safeguarding a healthy environment is a longstanding part of Abbott's purpose to help people live fuller lives through better health. Building on our longstanding commitment to minimize our environmental footprint and protect precious resources, we're also focused on taking action to protect people's health in the face of climate change. At Abbott, our work focuses in two areas: tracking and finding solutions for emerging health threats and preparing frontline systems and communities. Across our business and in collaboration with others, we'll work to identify and address emerging health issues, strengthen underlying health systems and help build more resilient communities in a warming world. For more information, visit abbott.com/sustainability.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

About CERI
The Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) is an academic and research entity located within the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking in the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University and the laboratories are situated at the state-of-the art facilities at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences based at the Tygerberg Medical Campus. CERI's goal is to strengthen Africa's capacity to quickly identify and control its own epidemics and pandemics before they become a global problem.

Connect with us at www.ceri.org.za and on Twitter @ceri_news

References :

  1. Mora, Camiloet al. Nature Climate Change 8 Aug 2022 . https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01426-1

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-and-new-global-consortium-partnership-address-viral-outbreaks-caused-by-climate-change-301802831.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
The Conversation (0)
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Begins New Phase with CEO Appointment

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Karl Trudeau as the President and CEO effective immediately. Trudeau will be replacing Jean Labrecque, Chairman of the Board, who has been serving as President and CEO since 2005. Trudeau will also continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business

  • Sales of $9.7 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
  • Reported sales decreased 18.1 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year
  • Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 10.0 percent, led by Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

  • First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.75 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03 , which excludes specified items.
  • Projected full-year 2023 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 remains unchanged.
  • Projected full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 remains unchanged and now reflects an increased outlook for the underlying base business offset by a lower forecasted earnings contribution from COVID-19 testing-related sales.
  • Abbott now projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , of at least high single-digits 2 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.5 billion .
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Navitor ® , its second-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation system, for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.
  • In March, data was presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions showing Abbott's TriClip ® system was superior to current medical therapy in treating patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation, or a leaky tricuspid heart valve.
  • In March, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system received U.S. FDA clearance for integration with automated insulin delivery systems. Abbott is partnering with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 as soon as possible.

"Our first-quarter results reflect a very strong start to the year," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Growth in our underlying base businesses accelerated, including particularly strong results in Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Accelerates Growth Through Acquisition of Tennessee Based Home Medical Products, Inc.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tennessee based Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), a large regional provider of respiratory focused home medical solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to complement our strong history of organic growth by combining great teams through accretive transactions" said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "The purchase of HMP will launch our acquisition growth initiatives with a stellar organization that has an extraordinary reputation with patients, payors, and physicians. Above all, the team at HMP shares our same driving passion for innovative patient-focused care."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:  GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

BetterLife To Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Positive Roasting And Leaching Testwork Results

×