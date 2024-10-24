- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting the delivery of Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement (“Equity Placing”) of new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.23 (equivalent to 11.73 pence) per New Share (“Issue Price”).
Highlights of the Equity Placing
- The Equity Placing will be undertaken by an institutional placement utilising the Company’s existing share authorities, launching today, to raise a minimum of A$9.0 million (£4.6 million/US$6.0 million). As part of the Equity Placing, the Company reserves the ability to accept oversubscriptions for up to A$3.0 million (£1.5 million/US$2.0 million).
- As part of the Equity Placing, the Company has received a signed commitment letter from Assore International Holdings Limited (“Assore”), the Company’s largest shareholder, to invest up to US$5 million (A$7.5 million/£3.9 million) through the purchase of up to 32,608,695 New Shares at the Issue Price (the “Assore Participation”).
- In addition, Executive Chairman Neil Herbert, Chief Executive Officer Keith Muller, and Non-executive Director Edward Koranteng, all Directors of the Company (the “Directors”), have provided an indication to invest up to A$290,000 in aggregate in the Equity Placing (the “Director Participation”). The Assore Participation and Director Participation are conditional on shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).
- Net proceeds from the Equity Placing will be used to contribute to funding the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana towards the Project Final Investment Decision (“Project FID”) and working capital requirements.
- The Equity Placing will be undertaken at a fixed issue price of A$0.23 (equivalent to 11.73 pence) per New Share, which represents a 11.5% discount to the last closing price of A$0.26 on 24 October 2024 on the ASX.
- Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited has been appointed as Lead Manager (“Lead Manager”) in connection with the Equity Placing. Wilsons Advisory & Stockbroking is acting as Co-Manager (“Co-Manager”).
Proposed Use of Proceeds
- Project Expenditure
- Optimisation and technical refinement of the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”);
- Expenditure related to advancing the Project through the remaining permitting activities to Project FID;
- Operational activities to achieve shovel readiness, including site preparation, relevant health and safety reports, the establishment of the Community Development Fund and the implementation of measures to manage and monitor Project impacts.
- Exploration
- Exploration of the highly prospective Rubino and Agboville licences in Côte d’Ivoire, as required under the terms of the licences.
- Working capital
- General working capital requirements.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“With significant recent progress made at Ewoyaa, despite having been impacted by the delay in the parliamentary ratification of the Mining Lease, this institutional Equity Placing will see the Company funded to advance the Project towards FID and shovel-readiness.
“Funds will be allocated towards the optimisation of the Ewoyaa DFS, the advancement of the Project through the key permitting and operational activities before we can break ground at the Project.
“We warmly welcome Assore’s commitment to participate in the Equity Placing. As a cornerstone investor in Atlantic Lithium since its AIM listing, Assore’s participation further underscores its belief in the Company achieving its goal of delivering spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
“Alongside CEO Keith Muller and Non-executive Director Edward Koranteng, I am proud to also be participating in the Equity Placing. As Directors, we believe in the importance of putting our money where our mouth is. We have done so on many occasions to date and, at such a pivotal moment for the Project, we are proud to take the opportunity to extend our belief in the Company’s ambitions.
“We look forward to the completion of the Equity Placing, which will facilitate our next steps towards delivering Ghana’s first lithium mine.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Atlantic Lithium
OverviewAtlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11,GSE: ALLGH, OTCQX:ALLIF) is an African-focused lithium exploration and development company advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium project through to production as Ghana’s first lithium mine. Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location, between Europe, the Americas and Asia, to serve the global battery metals market. Ghana is also home to an abundance of mineral wealth, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated lithium resources.
Atlantic Lithium intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. After drilling at the new Dog-Leg target, with high-grade assay results, the JORC mineral resource estimate at Ewoyaa now stands at 36.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, 81 of which is now in the higher confidence measured and indicated categories (3.7 Mt at 1.37 percent in the measured category, 26.1 Mt at 1.24 percent in the indicated category, and 7 Mt @ 1.15 percent in the Inferred category).
Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS (also considering the fiscal terms agreed upon the grant of the Mining Lease for the project in October 2023) outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.3 billion and an internal rate of return of 94 percent.
The project is expected to deliver nameplate production from its plant as early as 2026.
As of October 2024, Atlantic Lithium has secured all the regulatory approvals to take the company closer to mine construction at the Ewoyaa project, including a granted mining lease, the Environmental Protection Agency permit, introduction and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange, and finally, the receipt of the mine operating permit.
The mining lease for the Ewoyaa project has been submitted to the Ghana parliament to undergo a ratification process.
Project Funding
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total development expenditure indicated by the DFS.
In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont has completed funding of US$25 million towards studies and exploration, and will sole fund an initial US$70 million, plus 50 percent of costs thereafter (shared 50:50 between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont), towards the total development expenditure for the project, as indicated by the DFS.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla.
The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s minerals sovereign wealth fund, has also agreed to invest a total of US$32.9 million in the company and at the project-level to expedite the development of the project.
Representing the first part of the Strategic Investment, MIIF completed a Subscription for US$5 million Atlantic Lithium shares in January 2024, to become a major strategic shareholder in the company.
Representing the second part of the Strategic Investment, MIIF has agreed to invest, subject to the company reaching a binding agreement with MIIF, US$27.9 million in the company's Ghanaian subsidiaries to acquire a 6 percent contributing interest in the project. The US$27.9 million project-level investment and the contributing interest are expected to take the form of funding for development, exploration and studies expenditure to support the advancement of the project.
In addition, Atlantic Lithium is in the final stages of a competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50 percent available feedstock from Ewoyaa.
The objective of the process is to attract funding offers to sufficiently cover the Company's allocation of development expenditure for the Project, to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure a well-credentialled partner that will support the company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global electric vehicle market.
The company has indicated its preferred terms of up to 500,000 tons of spodumene concentrate to be contracted over a 3- to 5-year period, using a favourable market-based pricing mechanism, for a consideration of up to US$100 million in the form of a pre-payment arrangement, which is expected to sufficiently cover the company’s allocation of development expenditure.
Ghana
Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to over 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund, whereby 1 percent of profits will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and Ghana.
Through its proven lithium discovery, exploration and evaluation methodologies, Atlantic Lithium has the potential to capitalise on its extensive exploration portfolio and deliver upon its objectives of becoming a leading producer of lithium in West Africa.
Company Highlights
- A lithium exploration and development company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver its flagship Ewoyaa lithium project as Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study for the project indicates the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life (steady state production of 365,000 tonnes per annum), making it one of the largest mines by production capacity globally.
- The Ewoyaa project has an updated mineral resource estimate of 36.8 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
- The DFS confirms Ewoyaa as one of the lowest capital and operating cost hard rock lithium projects globally, with strong commercial viability and exceptional profitability potential.
- The Ewoyaa lithium project was awarded a mining lease in October 2023, an EPA permit in September 2024, and a mine operating permit in October 2024. The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium. The Ghana Environmental Protection Agency granted the EPA permit
- Atlantic Lithium holds a portfolio of lithium projects within 509 sq km and 774 sq km of granted and under-application tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa lithium project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.
Atlantic Lithium has been granted a mining lease, an EPA permit and a mine operating permit in respect of the project in October 2023, September 2024 and October 2024, respectively. The company is currently advancing the project towards production.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.3 billion
- Life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million development expenditure
- Robust US$675/t All in sustaining cost and US$377 C1 cash cost.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate (as of July 2024) at is 36.8 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, of which 81 percent is now in the higher confidence measured and indicated categories (3.7 Mt at 1.37 percent lithium oxide in the measured category, and 26.1 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide in the indicated category, and 7 Mt @ 1.15 percent lithium in the inferred category).
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 1 percent of Atlantic Lithium's total tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem, and has an agreed with Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund to expedite the development of the Project.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits for the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ over 800 personnel and deliver approximately US$4.9 billion in value to Ghana, including through taxes, royalties, employment and local procurement.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within 100 kilometres of the country's economic capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies, both as an executive and as an investor, for over 25 years.
Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company. Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia and, prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec.
Muller holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked in several sectors, including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services, across Asia, Europe and the U.S. Harsas holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of Growth and Strategic Development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec, prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the Global Head of Strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and is involved with the strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng - Non-executive Director
Edward Koranteng is a lawyer and an experienced corporate and investment banker with over 23 years of experience. He has served as the chief executive officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, since 2021.
Prior to joining MIIF, Koranteng held the role of Business Head for East, Central and Southern Africa for Ghana International Bank plc ("GHIB"), where he was responsible for GHIB's energy and mining portfolio. He also worked with the Chase Bank Group (Kenya), now SBM Bank of Mauritius, as group head for energy, oil, gas and mining. Koranteng currently sits on the boards of Asante Gold Corporation, MIIF and Glico General Insurance Ltd.
Koranteng holds a BA (Hons) from the University of Ghana, a Master of Laws in International Banking and Finance from the University of Leeds in the UK, a Postgraduate Diploma from BPP Law School in the UK and the Ghana School of Law. He has practiced as a barrister in both the UK and Ghana and holds various executive and postgraduate certifications, including in oil, gas and mining from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford in the UK.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is an experienced Non-Executive Director, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry has significant expertise working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement, and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives. Henry has a wealth of experience projects towards production and commercialisation to deliver shareholder value.
Henry also serves as non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals Corporation, a battery development company advancing its portfolio of manganese oxide projects in Botswana, having previously held the role of executive chair. His previous roles include as executive chair and non-executive director at Ormonde Mining plc, non-executive director at Ashanti Gold Corporation, president, director and chief executive officer at Gabriel Resources Limited and various roles, including chief executive officer and managing director, at Avocet Mining PLC. He holds a BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Dublin.
Michael Bourguignon – Head of Capital Projects
Michael Bourguignon is a distinguished project management professional with a rich history of leading significant initiatives in the mining and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as the COO at Evolution Energy Minerals in Tanzania, where he managed the optimisation and update of the Definitive Feasibility Study, managed the Front-End Engineering Design package, and oversaw the completion of the Relocation Action Plan and other community-related works.
Prior to this, Bourguignon worked with Rio Tinto in Australia as a consulting construction manager, as well as Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia, where he was the project director for the Mopani Synclinorium Concentrator, and Syrah’s Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique, where he was project director. He has also previously worked in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire with Perseus Mining.
Bourguignon holds an MBA from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Project Management.
Andrew Henry – General Manager, Commercial and Finance
Andrew Henry is an accomplished General Manager with over a decade’s experience in the operational mining sector, specialising in strategy, planning and analysis, contracts, large-scale project development and site operations.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Henry held the role of commercial manager at global lithium chemicals company Allkem and, prior to that, he spent over four years with major gold mining company Newcrest Mining.
Henry holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Australia and is a member of CPA Australia.
Ahmed-Salim Adam – General Manager, Operations
Ahmed-Salim Adam is an experienced mining general manager with over 15 years of experience leading various large-scale projects in Ghana across all stages of mine development, production, and closure, with a focus on safety and sustainability.
Adam has previously held a number of leadership roles, including as senior consultant of Metallurgy at GEOMAN Consult Ltd, as a director for FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd’s Refractory Project and as general manager at Golden Star Resources Ltd.
He holds a MPhil Minerals Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mineral Engineering, both from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. He is also a member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) in the United Kingdom and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) in Australia.
Simone Horsfall - General Manager, People
Simone Horsfall joins Atlantic Lithium as General Manager, People with over 25 years of experience working across a broad range of industries, with a focus on the mining sector. Previously, Horsfall spent over a decade at AngloGold Ashanti Australia as human resources manager and, more recently, at 29Metals as group manager of human resources.
Horsfall holds a diploma in Human Resource Management, a university certificate in Psychology from Edith Cowan University, Sydney, and a post-graduate diploma in Human Resources from Deakin University.
Belinda Gethin – General Manager, Corporate Finance and Company Secretary
Belinda assumed the role of general manager, corporate - finance and company secretary in January 2024, having initially joined the company as financial reporting manager in June 2023. To her role at Atlantic Lithium, Gethin brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of statutory, financial and corporate reporting, including the preparation of financial statements and accounting for complex transactions. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Gethin worked as the chief financial officer for Lumus Imaging and, prior to that, as the group reporting manager at Healius. Gethin is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UNSW in Sydney, Australia.
Iwan Williams – General Manager, Exploration
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak – Exploration Manager, Ghana
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Atlantic Lithium Limited (‘A11’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of A11, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024
Atlantic Lithium secures key permits to advance flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards full permitting
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 September 2024.
Highlights
Project Development:
- Post-period end, significant progress made towards the permitting of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “the Project”) in Ghana:
- Granted a Mine Operating Permit, representing the final regulatory approval required prior to commencing construction of the Project.
- Issued a Land Use Certificate, detailing the approval of the land within the Project’s Mining Area to be rezoned for mining purposes, as required prior to commencing construction and mining activities.
- Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) environmental permit granted in respect of the Project.
- Ewoyaa Mining Lease submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary ratification process.
- Completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) package for the Project, undertaken with DRA Projects.
Exploration:
- Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate increased to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O1, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
- Completion of baseline soil and stream sediment sampling across the Rubino and Agboville exploration licences in Côte d’Ivoire.
- Completion of soil geochemical sampling across the Senya Beraku prospecting licence area in the eastern portion of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
Corporate:
- Ongoing delay of parliament’s ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease combined with the subdued lithium market environment continues to impact Final Investment Decision timing, Minerals Income Investment Fund’s (“MIIF”) Project-level investment and the Company’s competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding to sufficiently cover the Company’s allocation of development expenditure for the Project.
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$7.5m.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Important steps have been made over recent months in line with our efforts to advance Ewoyaa towards full permitting. Signifying the support of the Minerals Commission, the EPA and our local stakeholders, the grant of the EPA permit and Mine Operating Permit, respectively, represent critical approvals in the permitting process and major de- risking milestones for the Project.
“The delay in ratification has impacted the offiake process and MIIF’s investment already and has forced us to make cuts to staff numbers and expenditure across various non-essential departments. Nevertheless, we remain confident in our ability to drive the Project through these headwinds towards construction and operation. We now await the ratification of the Mining Lease by Ghana’s parliament, which will enable us to move the Project towards Project FID.
“The parliamentary process is playing out in the public domain as we speak, and we appreciate shareholders’ patience as these developments unfold. We are prepared for all eventualities and will update shareholders as appropriate. In the meantime, we are continuing activities within our control to advance the Project.
“We are also pleased to have reported an increase to the Ewoyaa Mineral Resource to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O1 during the period. Despite the drilling programme being focused on supporting our mine build activities, we identified the Dog- Leg target, which contributed an additional circa 891,000 tonnes to the enlarged Resource1. We believe that Ewoyaa holds significant potential for further resource increases. Our current focus, however, remains firmly on bringing the Project to production, which we consider to be the greatest driver of value for shareholders.
“With significant milestones in the advancement of the Project ahead, the coming period is set to be hugely important for the Company.
“We look forward to providing further updates in due course.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 3 ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024
Global demand for lithium-based power presents a significant opportunity for Australia, the top lithium-producing nation.
As countries and companies establish their positions in the battery value chain, Australia has the ability to leverage its strong output and vast reserves to shape the industry landscape into the 2030s.
The future of lithium demand relies heavily on the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, and in recent years its rapid expansion has led to much higher mining of the commodity — so much so that the market has entered a surplus.
This oversupply kept lithium prices subdued in the first half of 2024, but experts continue to forecast a bright long-term outlook for the essential battery material as countries around the world pursue net-zero goals.
Continued consolidation through Q3 2024 led many analysts to declare that the market bottomed in July. Late in the 90 day session the lithium market began to see some price growth amid better than expected September EV sales.
Here the Investing News Network looks at the top three ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on October 18, 2024, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities over the past year.
1. Ioneer (ASX:INR)
Year-to-date gain: 73.33 percent
Market cap: AU$572.84 million
Share price: AU$0.26
Australia-listed Ioneer owns the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada, US. The project is considered the “sole lithium-boron deposit in North America.”
As part of the permitting process for the Rhyolite Ridge project, Ioneer completed and submitted the administrative draft environmental impact statement (EIS) to the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in mid-January. In mid-September, Ioneer announced that the BLM published the final EIS, moving the company closer to building its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
According to the company, the milestone now makes Rhyolite Ridge the first lithium project under the Biden Administration to reach the advanced stage of the environmental permitting process.
“Since Ioneer’s work at Rhyolite Ridge began in 2016, we have listened to members of the community and adapted our plans to maximize the project’s many economic benefits while minimizing indirect impacts to the community and environment. Rhyolite Ridge is stronger because of the extensive collaboration and input from all involved stakeholders,” said Bernard Rowe, managing director at Ioneer.
2. Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL)
Year-to-date gain: 63.45 percent
Market cap: AU$920.24 million
Share price: AU$4.74
Europe-focused Vulcan Energy Resources aims to support a carbon-neutral future by producing lithium and renewable energy from geothermal brine. The company is currently developing the Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan is utilising a proprietary alumina-based adsorbent-type direct lithium extraction process to produce lithium with an end goal of supplying sustainable lithium for the European EV market.
On April 11, Vulcan announced the commencement of lithium chloride production at its lithium extraction optimisation plant in Germany. According to the company, the milestone marks the first lithium chemical production in Europe using local supply. The plant consistently exhibited over 90 percent lithium extraction efficiency.
Vulcan will now prepare the 40 million euro facility for commercial production. The company already has binding lithium offtake agreements in place with major automakers and battery manufacturers, and expects to supply enough lithium for 500,000 EVs during the first phase of production.
During the third quarter, Vulcan received its first licenses for lithium and geothermal exploration in Alsace, France. The permits cover 463 square kilometres, expanding Vulcan's total licensed area in the Upper Rhine Valley to 2,234 square kilometres across France and Germany.
In early August, Vulcan began commissioning its downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant (CLEOP) near Frankfurt.
“In the coming months, Vulcan will begin to transport the first LiCl parcels from our upstream facility through to CLEOP for production of the first battery-grade lithium hydroxide products in Europe, all from a European lithium resource,” Vulcan CEO and Managing Director Cris Moreno said.
A mid-October release from Vulcan outlined a memorandum of understanding with industrial software designer AVEVA. The partnership will see AVEVA build a digital framework for Vulcan’s Zero Carbon lithium project.
3. Cygnus (ASX:CY5)
Year-to-date gain: 3.7 percent
Market cap: AU$53.17 million
Share price: AU$0.14
Cygnus Metals is an exploration company focused on advancing its Pontax, Auclair and Sakami lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay lithium district of Québec, Canada. The company also owns rare earth element, lithium and base metal projects in Western Australia.
In July, Cygnus reported the completion of geophysical survey work at the Auclair lithium project. The resulting data “identified significant potential for growth” in the Pegasus zone.
Most recently, Cygnus entered into an agreement to a merger of equals with Canadian copper company Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF), which owns several copper assets in Québec. The statement says the merger creates “a Québec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer with high-grade copper and lithium resources."
“By combining the proven exploration and management skills of the Cygnus team with the high-grade copper resources and immense upside potential at the Chibougamau properties, we have the potential to unlock substantial value,” said David Southam, Cygnus’ executive chairman.
FAQs for investing in lithium
What is lithium?
Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table, and it is used in a wide variety of applications, including lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications like glass and steel.
How do lithium-ion batteries work?
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries work by using the flow of lithium ions in the battery's cell to power a device.
A lithium-ion battery has one or more cells, depending on the amount of energy storage it is capable of, and each cell has a positive electrode and negative electrode with an electrolyte separating them. When the battery is in use, lithium ions flow from the negative electrode to the positive electrode, running out of power once all have transferred. When the battery is charging, ions flow the opposite way.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined from two types of deposits, hard rock and evaporated brines. Most of the world's lithium production comes out of Australia, which hosts the Greenbushes hard-rock lithium mine. The next-largest producing country is Chile, which like Argentina and Bolivia is located in South America's Lithium Triangle.
Lithium in this famed area comes from evaporated brines, including the Salar de Atacama. Lithium can also be found in sedimentary deposits, but currently none are producing.
Where is lithium found in Australia?
Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, and its lithium mines are all located in Western Australia except for one, which is Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) Finniss mine in the Northern Territory. Western Australia accounts for around half of global lithium production, and the state is looking to become a hub for critical elements.
Who owns lithium mines in Australia?
Several companies own lithium mines in Australia, including some of the biggest ASX lithium stocks. In addition to the entities discussed above, others include: Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) with its Pilgangoora operations; Arcadium Lithium with the Mount Cattlin mine; Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:0358), which owns the Mount Marion mine alongside Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF); and Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466), which is a partial owner of Greenbushes via its stake in operator Talison Lithium.
Who is Australia’s largest lithium producer?
Australia’s largest lithium producer is Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), which has interests in both the Greenbushes and Wodgina hard-rock lithium mines. Greenbushes is the world’s largest lithium mine, and Albemarle holds 49 percent ownership of operator Talison Lithium’s parent company.
Albermarle also has 60 percent ownership of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina mine, and owns the Kemerton lithium production facility as part of a 60/40 joint venture with Mineral Resources.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Pursuit Secures Funding for $1 Million of Convertible Loan Notes
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into commitment letters that will secure $1 million in immediate funding for Pursuit through the issue of Loan Notes totalling (“Loan Notes”) to Pursuit. The Loan Notes will automatically convert into shares and options, subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Company’s annual general meeting on 28 November 2024 (“AGM”).
- Pursuit has mandated Alpine Capital Pty Ltd (Alpine) to act as Lead Manager in placing $1 million of Convertible Loan Notes.
- Commitment letters for $1 million of loan notes have been received with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors.
- Pursuit has recently completed two diamond drillholes from the Stage 1 Drill Program and is currently targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/Li1 with resutls expected over the coming weeks.
- 250tpa Pilot Plant works continue to progress toward first production of Lithium Carbonate products. Product samples to be sent to prospective off-take partners.
- Following Rio Tinto and BHP spending >$13.2 billion on Lithium and Copper projects in Argentina throughout 2024, Pursuit continues to review potential value creating acquisitions complementary to the Rio Grande Sur Project.
The principal terms of the Loan Notes are set out below.
Proceeds from the Loan Notes will be principally used by the Company to fund the ongoing works at the Rio Grande Sur Project. In particular, the Company intends to apply the funds to progressing towards first production of Lithium Carbonate from its 250tpa plant in Salta, feasibility studies for the larger commercial operation and assessment of complementary acquisitions opportunities in the critical metals’ asset classes of Lithium and Copper.
Pursuit has proceeded with this relatively small raising with a view to securing sufficient funding to enable the Company to finalise significant value creating events over the coming months, including final assay results from the DDH-2 drill hole and an expected material resource upgrade at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.
Importantly, the Company’s cash burn over the next 6 to 9 months is anticipated to be significantly lower than the last 6 to 9 months following drilling activities having ceased and crews demobilised from the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In a show of support for the Company, Pursuit Chairman, Mr Peter Wall, has agreed to subscribe for Loan Notes with an aggregate face value of $30,000 (subject to shareholder approval at the AGM).
Managing Director & CEO Aaron Revelle commented,“The past months have been a transformational period for the Company as we have completed the first two diamond drill holes at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With lithium intercepts at grades above 600mg/L at DDH-1 and 500mg/L at DDH-2, the project continues to exceed expectations with potential scale.”
Following on from this success, we continue to advance our 250tpa Lithium Carbonate plant towards first production with a now significantly reduced cash burn and capital commitments lower than previous quarters. Achieving this milestone places Pursuit well in its ability to move toward a small-scale continuous operation at Rio Grande, which we believe will be viewed favourably in the heightened M&A climate in the Lithium sector.”
As the global search for new copper and critical metals discoveries intensifies, we continue to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in both Lithium and Copper following Argentina being further validated by major miners BHP and Rio Tinto with BHP’s USD $2.1 billion acquisition of Copper assets and Rio Tinto’s USD $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium. Both companies are continuing to develop these projects, highlighting the potential for world-class discoveries and mines in Argentina only further complemented by the RIGI legislation implemented by the Milei Government.”
We would like to thank our existing shareholders and appreciate the support of the new Loan Note holders."
In addition, pursuant to section 254H of the Corporations Act, the Company intends to undertake a consolidation of capital of the company at a ratio of 50:1 ("Consolidation"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the AGM to be held at the updated time of 10am on Thursday, 28th November 2024. The consolidation will apply to all Shares, Options, Performance Rights and Performance Shares issued by the Company. Where this Consolidation results in a fraction of a Security being held, the Company will be authorised to round that fraction up to the nearest whole number.
The Consolidation is proposed by the Company to reduce its total issued capital to a more appropriate and effective capital structure and a resultant share price that is more appealing to a wider range of investors.
In accordance with Listing Rule 7.21 and 7.22 all Convertible Notes, Performance Rights and Options currently on issue by the Company be consolidated in the same ratio as Shares. The exercise price of the Convertible Notes, Performance Rights and Options will be amended in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules.
An anticipated timetable for the Consolidation is set out at the end of this announcement. Further details on the Consolidation, including the information required to be provided to shareholders of the Company under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the ASX Listing Rules will be set out in the notice of meeting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 4 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024
Continued surpluses in the lithium market continued weighing down prices and impeding the sector’s growth during the third quarter of 2024.
A broad consolidation prompted analysts to declare that pries have bottomed, signaling a potential recovery ahead.
According to a Sprott Insights report from late July, a lithium shortage could materialize in 2025 and will be exacerbated by the lack of new production able to ramp up quickly.
“There are currently only 101 lithium mines in the world, and even as more mines and exploration projects come online, the added supply may likely not be able to keep up with demand,” Jacob White wrote.
Demand from China alone is projected to climb by nearly 20 percent annually over the next decade.
The impact of lithium shortages may also be heightened by the low-price environment that has plagued the market in 2024.
“This is especially evident given that the current unsustainably low lithium prices have led to project curtailments and driven some miners to reduce capital expenditures and investments in future supply,” White noted. “We believe that the lithium price may have bottomed, and higher lithium prices may be necessary to incentivize the required future production.”
The Investing News Network has created an overview of the top 5 Canadian lithium stocks listed on the TSX, TSXV and CSE. This list was created on October 17, 2024, using TradingView‘s stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million for TSX and TSXV and above C$5 million for CSE are included.
1. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Year-to-date gain: 408 percent
Market cap: C$174.5 million
Share price: C$1.27
Exploration firm Q2 Metals is exploring its flagship Mia lithium property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The property contains the Mia trend, which spans over 10 kilometers. Also included in Q2 Metals' portfolio is the Stellar lithium property, comprised of 77 claims and located 6 kilometers north of the Mia property.
This year, Q2 Metals has also focused on exploring the Cisco lithium property, which is situated in the same region. On February 29, the company entered into three separate option agreements to gain a 100 percent interest in Cisco, news that caused its share price to skyrocket; it reached a year-to-date high of C$0.54 on March 4. Q2 Metals closed the acquisition of Cisco in June and now wholly owns the project.
In mid-May, Q2 Metals released re-assayed results from 2023 drilling conducted at Cisco by the property's vendors. The company used the analytical method it has applied to its Mia drill cores.
“We are pleased with the positive outcome of the re-analysis of the Cisco drill results,” said Q2 Metals Vice President of Exploration Neil McCallum. “A thorough review of the quality control measures has solidified that the new results are more accurate than the original results previously announced. It’s not an unexpected change as the analytical methods now used are more accurate at higher grades above roughly 1.5 percent Li2O and we have several samples above that range.”
Later that month, the company announced the start of a summer drill program at the Cisco property. It has since released multiple significant updates, including the confirmation of eight new mineralized zones on July 8.
Company shares rose to a year-to-date high of C$1.48 on October 10, shortly after Q2 released drill results and core assays from the Cisco property. As of October 1, 17 holes covering 6,360 meters in total have been drilled.
Additionally, each drill hole encountered pegmatite with visible signs of spodumene mineralization, a key lithium-bearing mineral.
“These assays continue to validate the potential and scale of the Cisco Property as that of a larger mineralized system,” said Neil McCallum, VP exploration. “One important observation of these results is the higher-grade nature of the larger mineralized system as we test and track the system progressing to the south.”
On the corporate side, Q2 announced a C$7.5 million private placement on July 10. The placement, which was divided into two tranches, was successfully closed on August 9, 2024.
2. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Year-to-date gains: 78.26 percent
Market cap: C$57.44 million
Share price: C$0.41
Volt Lithium is a lithium development and technology company aiming to become a premier North American lithium producer utilizing its unique technology to extract lithium from oilfield brine.
Shares of Volt reached a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on September 26.
On April 29, Volt announced a strategic investment of US$1.5 million by an unnamed company operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. This investment is earmarked for the deployment of a field unit to produce lithium hydroxide monohydrate using Volt's proprietary direct lithium extraction technology.
The company's share price retreated in the second half of Q2, but July 17 news that Volt increased its processing capacity at its operations in Alberta, Canada, by 100 fold to 96,000 liters per day caused its price to shoot up more than C$0.08 during trading that day.
An August announcement from Volt highlighted the deployment and subsequent production scale up of Volt’s DLE technology in the Permian Basin. The field unit has the capacity to process 200,000 liters (1,250 barrels) of oilfield brine per day on location in West Texas.
3. Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH)
Year-to-date gains: 30.19 percent
Market cap: C$140.03 million
Share price: C$0.69
South America-focused Lithium Chile owns several lithium land packages in Chile and Argentina. Presently, the explorer is working to delineate the deposit at its Salar de Arizaro property in Argentina.
On April 9, Lithium Chile announced a 24 percent increase in the resource estimate for Salar de Arizaro. The new total for the project is 4.12 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent, categorized as follows: 261,000 MT in the measured category, 2.24 million MT in the indicated category and 1.62 million MT in the inferred category.
Not long after, on April 18, the company reported the creation of two wholly owned Canadian subsidiaries — Lithium Chile 2.0 and Kairos Gold — as part of a spinout to separate its Chilean and Argentinian assets.
Lithium Chile will retain its Argentinian lithium projects, and transfer its 111,978 hectares of Chilean lithium properties to Lithium Chile 2.0 and its portfolio of gold assets in Chile to Kairos Gold.
In a July operational update for the Salar de Arizaro project the company highlighted high grade intercepts from hole ARGENTO-06.
4. Foremost Lithium (CSE:FAT)
Year-to-date gains: 10.98 percent
Market cap: C$20.88 million
Share price: C$3.74
Foremost Lithium is an exploration company with several hard rock lithium properties, which it calls the Lithium Lane projects, in the Snow Lake district of Manitoba, Canada, as well as the Lac Simard South project in Québec, Canada.
In January, Foremost received its third C$300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. The funds have been earmarked for continued exploration and drilling at the Snow Lake property.
Shares of the company hit a year-to-date high of C$4.51 in late February, when Foremost released promising intercepts from its winter drill program at its Zoro lithium project in Manitoba.
In May, the company completed the winter drill program at the Zoro project, which encompassed 21 diamond drill holes. According to the statement, the preliminary results “demonstrated the continuity of lithium mineralization along Dyke 1.”
In early June, Foremost announced plans to spin out its Winston gold-silver project in New Mexico, US, into a new wholly owned subsidiary, Rio Grande Resources. Winston includes three historic mine sites.
A mid-August release from Foremost included an update on drill activities at Zoro that highlighted strong results from three holes.
“We are pleased to announce these strong drill results, reflecting the significant upside potential in our Zoro property and in the entirety of our Lithium Lane projects,” Jason Barnard, president and CEO of Foremost, stated.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.