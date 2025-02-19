- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the first two (2) of fourteen (14), RC drill holes at the Company’s 100% owned Murchison South gold project, near Payne’s Find, in the gold rich Murchison Mineral Field W.A (see Figure 1). The initial results broadly support the interim mineralisation model developed by Mining Plus, with high-grade mineralisation consistently associated with quartz veins within hornblende gneiss.
HIGHLIGHTS
- RC drilling from the first two (2) holes at the Murchison South gold project has intersected high grade gold, providing initial validation of historical drilling results
- Significant assay results include (down hole widths):
- 25PFRC001 (Hole 1)
41m @ 2.01 g/t from surface; including 15m @ 2.01 g/t from 2m, and
5m @ 10.01 g/t from 36m
- 25PFRC002 (Hole 2)
22m @ 0.70 g/t from 33m; including 10m @ 1.05 g/t from 33m, and
1m @1.61 g/t from 45m
- 25PFRC001 (Hole 1)
- A total of fourteen holes were drilled for 1463m at an average depth of 104m, at the Blue Heaven deposit
- Results from the first two drill holes align with the interim mineralisation analysis completed by Mining Plus, with the holes having intercepted the main rock types and showing a well- defined weathering profile
- Assays from the remaining 12 holes are due next week
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“These fantastic initial results give us a great start towards validation of the historic drilling and resource model at our Blue Heaven deposit. We have hit some high-grade shallow gold intervals, which align with the model, which is very encouraging, and we now eagerly await assays from the remaining 12 holes so we can get a complete understanding of our project.”
Figure 1: Murchison South Gold Project showing the Blue Heaven deposit with current and historic drilling.
The drill program comprised 14 RC holes for a total of 1463m at an average depth of 104m and collection of 1588 samples for assay. This announcement relates to the first two (2) drill holes only (Refer to JORC Table 1 Appendix A for full results and collar table from holes 25PFRC001 & 25PFRC002).
Figure 2: Cross Section.
The weathering zone is not intercepted in this cross-section but appears further south from Section 3 (Figure 1). Cross-Section 1 (Figure 2) displays multiple high-grade zones that broadly align with the existing model. Low-grade zones (yellow) envelop the high-grade mineralisation and correlate well with the new drilling.
Once all the drilling results have been received, Mining Plus will have sufficient data to interrogate the results before integrating them into their model. This will guide the next steps in optimizing pit designs at the Blue Heaven deposit and additionally will help determine the number and locations of planned diamond drill holes, which will be the source of sample material for the required metallurgical testing and geotechnical analysis.
Key Next Steps
- Receipt of remaining assay results
- Mining plus continue their independent mining review
- Metallurgical test work
- Negotiations with mining contractors and processors
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Musk Proposes DOGE Audit of Fort Knox Gold Reserves
Elon Musk has signaled interest in auditing US gold reserves stored at Fort Knox, a Kentucky-based army installation, suggesting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) take on the task.
Musk, known for his frequent social media interactions, replied on Saturday (February 15) when an X user said it would be "great" to have Musk make sure Fort Knox's 4,580 metric tons of gold are really there.
"Surely it’s reviewed at least every year?" questioned Musk.
His comment prompted a response from Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has advocated for increased transparency regarding the gold at Fort Knox for years. He signaled support for an audit with his reply, “Nope. Let’s do it."
Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Paul said he has been trying to visit Fort Knox to verify its gold reserves for a decade. He added that he was initially granted permission during the first Trump administration, but the visit never took place.
Paul emphasized to the news outlet that verifying the existence of the site's gold reserves is critical.
"I think some of them may not think it needs to be audited all the time, but I think the more sunlight, the better, more transparency, the better. And also, it brings attention to the fact that gold still has value and implicitly, not explicitly, but implicitly, gold still gives value to the dollar," Paul said during the interview, highlighting gold's role in global finance.
Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has weighed in as well, claiming he too has been denied access to Fort Knox.
Musk added in a further X post:
“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox? Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there."
The tech billionaire also drew further attention to the debate by posting a meme.
Looking for the gold at Fort Knox … pic.twitter.com/YVGQvBfwVt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025
The last-known full audit of Fort Knox's gold reserves occurred in 1953.
A partial review took place in 1974 when treasury officials and journalists were allowed to inspect a small portion of the gold. Since then, the facility has maintained strict no-visitor policies, with limited oversight of its holdings.
The US has the largest gold reserves in the world, with over 8,100 metric tons, according to the World Gold Council.
Fort Knox alone houses approximately 147 million troy ounces of gold, currently worth about US$426.3 billion.
While the US Department of the Treasury maintains that the gold remains intact, the absence of recent independent audits has led to speculation. The issue gained renewed attention after Australia discovered counterfeit gold in the Bank of England’s reserves, raising concerns about the authenticity of stored bullion worldwide.
Some financial analysts argue that a lack of transparency at Fort Knox could erode confidence in US gold reserves, particularly at a time when central banks worldwide are increasing their gold holdings.
As mentioned, Musk has indicated that DOGE could be tasked with conducting the audit.
The recently formed department has been involved in reviewing various government agencies, including the US Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Musk has not provided specific details on how DOGE would carry out the audit, or whether government approval would be required. However, his involvement has generated significant public interest, with some speculating that private sector oversight could push for more transparency in government gold reserves.
The discussion over Fort Knox's gold reserves comes as the gold price continues to rise.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has boosted its year-end gold price forecast to US$3,100 per ounce, and worries over inflation and economic instability have increased demand for the metal.
At the same time, the debate has drawn comparisons to Bitcoin, with some arguing that digital assets provide a more transparent alternative to traditional gold reserves.
Musk’s comments have fueled speculation over whether missing or mismanaged gold reserves could drive further interest in cryptocurrency as a store of value.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investor Presentation
Cleansing Notice
Application for quotation of securities - AUE
Sarama Corporate Presentation - February 2025
AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well
SensOre consultants have applied artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other processing techniques using both public and proprietary datasets over the Music Well Project.
- Cutting edge AI/ML algorithms targeting areas with minimal outcrop or under cover.
- Integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical data sets into the AI process to define digital mineralisation fingerprints and generate AI-enhanced gold discovery predictions.
- The AI SensOre study concluded that “Application of ML algorithms were found to model +1m oz Au potential with a high degree of predictability, and a total of 18 targets were identified within the Music Well project”:
- Target 1 has the highest priority and is in the central north of the project with a strike length of 8km.
- Target 1 trends NNW parallel to the general geological fabric as well as being intersected by several WNW trending cross structures.
- Target 2 is located 4km east of the Wonder Deeps mine of Northern Star and is adjacent to a parallel WNW trending structure hosting Vault Minerals Great Western mine.
- Target 2 is 1.4km in strike and 800m wide.
- No historic drilling has been recorded at any of the target areas, highlighting the underexplored nature of the Music Well project.
- Next Steps
- Geological mapping and sampling over these new targets are scheduled for the next two weeks to gain further insight into the new targets.
- Results from the January rock chip sampling program are expected shortly.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The work by SensOre has focussed our attention from areas of outcrop, toward regional targets which are obscured in many cases by thin cover and sheetwash. By applying groundbreaking technologies such as artificial intelligence has enabled the rapid prioritization of multiple targets. The definition of targets reflecting a specific geophysical and geochemical response which also focuses on key mineralised structural trends provides encouragement as to the robust nature of the targeting process”.
Figure1: Regional Tenement Packages and Gold Projects
Background:
Augustus Minerals Limited( ASX: AUG) holds the exploration licenses and applications comprising the Music Well Gold Project (“Project”) located 35km north of Leonora in the Leonora/Laverton Greenstone Belt of Western Australia.
Music Well comprises ten exploration licences covering an area of 1,345km2, making the Project one of the largest exploration packages in the region (Figures 1 and 2).
The outstanding gold endowment of the Leonora-Laverton District of >28M ounces3 is illustrated by the numerous operating gold mines including the Darlot Gold Mine (~12km to the north), the King of the Hills Mine (~20km to the west), the Leonora Gold Camp (~30km to the southwest), and the Thunderbox Gold Mine (~20km to the west).
AI Enhanced Gold Exploration
The Company commenced a gold targeting exercise with SensOre_X Pty Ltd (SensOre) in November 2024, using their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to allow predictive analytics to generate targets for discovery of gold systems at the Music Well project.
SensOre is an industry leading technology services provider of AI/ML applications to the minerals exploration and mining industry. SensOre’s technologies have been developed over many years and involve the application of new computer assisted statistical approaches and ML techniques across the mineral cycle to provide the next generation of exploration discoveries. SensOre aims to become the top global minerals targeting company through deployment of big data, AI/ML technologies and geoscience expertise.
The Company committed to this new technological approach to gold exploration at Music Well to reinforce the existing generative exploration undertaken by the Company and deliver new “out of the box” targets for gold mineralisation over the project area, which has minimal historic exploration and limited outcrop.
In addition, the Company has inherited a large and impressive database of geological, geochemical, and geophysical information since acquiring Music Well Gold Mines Pty Ltd in late 2024. Having a variety of good quality datasets is considered a key attribute for the application of the AI/ML technology to accelerate the discovery process. The data layers used in the AI/ML processing include results from 2,478 Ultra fine fraction soil samples, 18,042 soil samples and 155 rock chip samples, in addition to detailed aeromagnetic and gravity data.
The Music Well project is contained within an area of influence (AOI) where a “data cube” was constructed covering the four 100k scale regional map sheets containing 80m x 80m cells. This data cube contains 1,440,000 cells x 1,618 variables where the AI/ML technology was applied.
Figure 2: SensOre geophysical predictions identifying multiple intrusion types and an area of probable mafic/ultramafic rocks in the SE of the project
The application of the machine learning approach applied by SensOre to the database of geochemical, geological and geophysical information compiled over the Company’s AOI has demonstrated the highly gold prospective nature of the Music Well project. Application of the machine learning algorithms modelled the probability of gold systems within the AOI and more specifically the Music Well project. This required 107 variables for discrimination that were applied to the 80m by 80m cells within the AOI.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
