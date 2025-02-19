Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reach Resources

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the first two (2) of fourteen (14), RC drill holes at the Company’s 100% owned Murchison South gold project, near Payne’s Find, in the gold rich Murchison Mineral Field W.A (see Figure 1). The initial results broadly support the interim mineralisation model developed by Mining Plus, with high-grade mineralisation consistently associated with quartz veins within hornblende gneiss.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RC drilling from the first two (2) holes at the Murchison South gold project has intersected high grade gold, providing initial validation of historical drilling results
  • Significant assay results include (down hole widths):
    • 25PFRC001 (Hole 1)
      41m @ 2.01 g/t from surface; including 15m @ 2.01 g/t from 2m, and
      5m @ 10.01 g/t from 36m
    • 25PFRC002 (Hole 2)
      22m @ 0.70 g/t from 33m; including 10m @ 1.05 g/t from 33m, and
      1m @1.61 g/t from 45m
  • A total of fourteen holes were drilled for 1463m at an average depth of 104m, at the Blue Heaven deposit
  • Results from the first two drill holes align with the interim mineralisation analysis completed by Mining Plus, with the holes having intercepted the main rock types and showing a well- defined weathering profile
  • Assays from the remaining 12 holes are due next week

Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:

“These fantastic initial results give us a great start towards validation of the historic drilling and resource model at our Blue Heaven deposit. We have hit some high-grade shallow gold intervals, which align with the model, which is very encouraging, and we now eagerly await assays from the remaining 12 holes so we can get a complete understanding of our project.”

Figure 1: Murchison South Gold Project showing the Blue Heaven deposit with current and historic drilling.

The drill program comprised 14 RC holes for a total of 1463m at an average depth of 104m and collection of 1588 samples for assay. This announcement relates to the first two (2) drill holes only (Refer to JORC Table 1 Appendix A for full results and collar table from holes 25PFRC001 & 25PFRC002).

Figure 2: Cross Section.

The weathering zone is not intercepted in this cross-section but appears further south from Section 3 (Figure 1). Cross-Section 1 (Figure 2) displays multiple high-grade zones that broadly align with the existing model. Low-grade zones (yellow) envelop the high-grade mineralisation and correlate well with the new drilling.

Once all the drilling results have been received, Mining Plus will have sufficient data to interrogate the results before integrating them into their model. This will guide the next steps in optimizing pit designs at the Blue Heaven deposit and additionally will help determine the number and locations of planned diamond drill holes, which will be the source of sample material for the required metallurgical testing and geotechnical analysis.

Key Next Steps

  • Receipt of remaining assay results
  • Mining plus continue their independent mining review
  • Metallurgical test work
  • Negotiations with mining contractors and processors


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

RR1:AU
×