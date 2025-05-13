Reach Resources

Murchison South Increases to 67koz Gold Across Two Pits

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Pansy Pit deposit at its Murchison South Gold Project. The estimate, prepared by independent consultants Mining Plus, reported above a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t Au, confirms a near-surface inferred resource of 72kt @ 2.5g/t Au for 5,800 oz. This adds to the existing 61,300 oz gold resource at the nearby Blue Heaven deposit, bringing the total gold resource inventory at Murchison South to approximately 67,100 oz.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pansy Pit: Mining Plus confirms Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Pansy Pit Deposit at Murchison South:
    From Surface 72kt @ 2.5g/t Au for 5,800 oz Gold (Table 1)
  • Blue Heaven: Mining Plus confirms MRE for the Blue Heaven deposit at Murchison South: From Surface 681kt @ 2.8 g/t Au for 61,300 oz Gold (Table 1) (ASX Announcement 9 April 2025)
  • Blue Heaven and Pansy Pit MRE, together total ~67,100 oz Gold
  • Pansy Pit MRE is based solely on review by Mining Plus of historical drilling
  • Historical drilling was only to 60m, mineralisation open at depth and along strike north and south (Figure 2)
  • The Pansy Pit has the potential to be a shallow, open pit mining operation, with mineralisation observed from surface
  • Strong Gold Market: Spot gold price of ~A$5,000/oz offers significant upside versus the A$3,500/oz price used in the MRE to model pit shells
  • The Pansy Pit sits within granted Mining lease M59/662 and is just over 2km from the Company’s Blue Heaven deposit and on the south side of the Great Northern Highway (Figure 3)
  • The Pansy Pit provides evidence of the expansion potential along the Primrose Fault, notably to the south at the Shamrock deposit and to the north at the Pansy North and Jacamar deposits (Figure 3)

The Pansy Pit MRE is shown in Table 1 on page 3.

Figure 1. Pansy Pit rotated and unclipped longsection view looking north with the optimised pit shell in grey, drill traces as black lines and the block model coloured by classification.

Figure 2. Pansy Pit rotated cross section view looking south at ~6,762,078mN +/- 10m with the optimised pit shell in black, drill traces as black lines and the block model coloured by estimated Au grade.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rr1gold investingresource stocks
RR1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Keep reading...Show less
Aurum hits 73.10 g/t gold at Boundiali BM tenement

Aurum hits 73.10 g/t gold at Boundiali BM tenement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 73.10 g/t gold at Boundiali BM tenement

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Key Gold, Silver Price Levels, 10+ Mining Stocks I'm Watching

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his updated outlook for gold and silver prices, outlining key support and resistance levels.

He also discusses precious metals and critical minerals stocks that he's watching.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on black surface.

Top 10 Biggest Gold Mines in Australia

Australia is currently tied with Russia for second place in global gold production.

With gold's price trading at historic highs, it's a good time for investors to find out more about gold mines in Australia.

Learning about Australia's biggest gold mines is a good place to start. Read on for a look at where gold is mined in Australia and how much gold is produced at the biggest Australian gold mines.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold zigzag arrow rising on a grid background.

Gold Surge: Economic Uncertainty Fuels Next Wave of Exploration

Amid persistent economic volatility and geopolitical tensions, gold remains a reliable safe-haven investment. Analysts believe this strength isn't merely a short-term reaction, but rather a reflection of deeper structural factors that are reshaping the global economic landscape and driving a renaissance in gold exploration.

The precious metal's price has maintained remarkable resilience, reaching an all-time high of US$3,500 per ounce on April 22, 2025, spurred on by converging factors that have created an exceptionally favorable environment.

Central banks worldwide have emerged as significant buyers of the yellow metal, adding to their reserves at the fastest pace in decades. According to the World Gold Council, central banks’ annual net gold purchases reached 1,037 metric tons in 2023, just shy of 2022's record amount. Their buying reflects growing concerns about currency debasement and the search for assets that can maintain value during periods of economic stress.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin with Liberty design overlapping a silver coin.

Missouri Set to Recognize Gold and Silver as Legal Tender, Critics Raise Implementation Concerns

Missourians may soon be able to pay their taxes — and possibly their grocery bills — with gold and silver.

The Missouri General Assembly has passed a Republican-backed amendment to a wide-ranging finance bill that recognizes precious metals as legal tender. It would require state government entities to accept electronic forms of gold and silver — known as “electronic specie currency” — for public debts, including taxes.

The bill, now awaiting action by Republican Governor Mike Kehoe, has sparked both curiosity and concern. It stops short of mandating that private businesses accept physical or digital precious metals, but allows them to do so voluntarily.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Rae Copper Project delivers further high-grade mineralisation with 63m @ 2.23% Copper

Aurum hits 73.10 g/t gold at Boundiali BM tenement

High-Grade Gold Intercepts within Caprock Drilling

Riverside Resources Sets Date to Receive Spinout Shares of Blue Jay Gold Corp

Related News

Copper Investing

Rae Copper Project delivers further high-grade mineralisation with 63m @ 2.23% Copper

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold Intercepts within Caprock Drilling

Silver Investing

Pan American to Buy MAG Silver in US$2.1 Billion Deal, Adding Juanicipio Mine to Portfolio

Gold Investing

Heaven’s Earthly Treasures: Behind the Metallurgy of the Papal Symbols

Gold Investing

Riverside Resources Sets Date to Receive Spinout Shares of Blue Jay Gold Corp

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Appoints an Executive Chairman, President & CEO, and Vice President, Corporate Development

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

×