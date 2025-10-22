2025 Calix Innovations Awards Honor Broadband Experience Providers Leading Home, Business, and Community Markets

2025 Calix Innovations Awards celebrate customers for excellence in marketing, customer support, operations, engineering, sustainability, and community. By leveraging the Calix Platform, SmartLife managed services, and Calix Success, these broadband leaders are driving unmatched efficiency, delivering differentiated experiences across multiple markets, and growing community value.
This week, at Calix ConneXions , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) honored seven visionary broadband service providers (BSPs) with the 2025 Customer Innovations Awards . These BSPs are embracing the transformative operational efficiencies and revenue-generation potential of the cloud-and-software Calix Broadband Platform to rapidly deliver differentiated value to their residential, business, and community markets.
By partnering with Calix, these winners demonstrate how customer-led innovation empowers BSPs of any size to simplify their business, innovate for their subscribers, and grow their value in an industry facing ongoing price pressure and commoditization. They are winning markets with SmartHome ™ residential bundles that increase take rates of multi-gig-driven services, SmartTown ® Wi-Fi for secure community-wide connectivity that powers digital equity, and SmartBiz ™ purpose-built solutions to fuel small business growth. By doing so, they are transforming from broadband service providers into broadband experience providers (BXPs) that can meet every need in their communities.
Based on their exceptional achievements, these winners are well-positioned to lead by embracing agentic AI on the newly evolved Calix Broadband Platform . The AI capabilities were announced yesterday at the 20th annual Calix ConneXions, the industry's premier innovation and customer success conference.
The 2025 Calix Customer Innovations Award winners:
- "Calix Collins Marketing Innovation Award": Home Telecom increases multi-gig take rates 40 percent. Home Telecom is the inaugural recipient of the Calix Collins Marketing Innovation Award, renamed to celebrate the enduring legacy of the late John Matthew Collins , who led the Calix marketing function for eight years. Home Telecom is redefining residential broadband with SmartHome and evolving into a true BXP. Within 30 days of launching new persona-based offerings, they grew multi-gig take rates 40 percent—twice the original projection. Leveraging Calix Engagement Cloud insights, Home Telecom has also realized a 200 percent increase in speed upgrades and a 316 percent increase in monthly recurring revenue.
- "Calix Community Innovation Award": MGW expands SmartTown footprint by 160 percent. MGW Communications (MGW) has deployed secure communitywide connectivity with SmartTown across five communities, with eight more planned this year. When Hurricane Helene hit, they leveraged this infrastructure to support disaster relief with secure outdoor Wi-Fi. MGW is also launching new services—like SmartBiz to help small businesses thrive, and five residential plans with SmartHome managed services like Arlo Secure property cameras and Protect IQ ® cybersecurity—to deliver greater safety, security, and value.
- "Calix Operations Innovation Award": MidSouth Fiber reduces outage-related support calls 57 percent. MidSouth Fiber built an operational framework around a fully automated, real-time notification system that leverages Calix Operations Cloud —and OSS/BSS partner GLDS—to keep subscribers informed during outages. This core business transformation drove measurable improvements during a recent outage, reducing trouble tickets and reinforcing trust. Support calls during outages dropped 57 percent—and subscribers who opted in to notifications were 60 percent less likely to contact support.
- "Calix Customer Support Innovation Award": Tombigbee Fiber decreases trouble tickets 15 percent. Tombigbee Fiber delivers excellence in support by blending personalized, on-site installations with data-driven operations. Utilizing the Calix Field Service App , technicians streamline installation workflows, and customer service representatives gain real-time insights to resolve issues faster and uncover upsell opportunities. As a result, Tombigbee Fiber reduced 30-day post-installation trouble tickets 15 percent—contributing to an outstanding 90+ Net Promoter Score ℠ (NPS®).
- "Calix Sustainability Innovation Award": West Carolina drives efficiency with 100 percent fiber infrastructure. With a full-fiber network running on the Calix Platform, West Carolina utilizes cabinet heat exchangers and energy-efficient upgrades to save tens of thousands of kilowatt-hours annually, lowering carbon emissions and operating costs. Beyond infrastructure, they invest in digital literacy programs to help subscribers keep their tech solutions current so they can confidently manage their Wi-Fi while saving energy.
- "Calix Engineering Innovation Award": Westman Communications Group accelerates service delivery 150 percent. Westman Communications successfully migrated 99 percent of their legacy GPON footprint to AXOS® within nine months—accelerating service delivery 150 percent and laying the groundwork for scalable growth. By leveraging Intelligent Access on the Calix Platform, they automated provisioning, retired legacy infrastructure, and unlocked next-generation experiences for subscribers.
- "Calix Champion for Success Award": Vanessa Clemmensen masters 12 Calix University courses. Vanessa Clemmensen, data network technician at RTC Networks , is a true Calix Community leader. In the past year, she mastered 12 broadband courses and sparked over 250 conversations with peers. She is a core member of the 2025 Champions Cache, serving as a trusted advisor for input on Calix Success features, ideas, and programs. Her commitment demonstrates how Calix Success fuels workforce development.
Supported by hands-on guidance from the award-winning Calix Success team, these customers are transforming into BXPs. Calix Success provides expertise in areas like network design and optimization ( Success Delivery ), advice and best practices ( Success Guidance ), network and service availability resources ( Success Support ), as well as training and certification ( Success Education ).
John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix, said: "The 2025 Calix Customer Innovations Awards celebrate broadband service providers transforming into broadband experience providers—delivering robust offerings that reflect their subscribers' lifestyles. These trailblazers go beyond the baseline of fast internet to create experiences that set them apart and add real value to their communities. By leveraging the full power of the Calix Broadband Platform, SmartLife ™ managed services, and the Calix Success organization, our customers are winning their markets and fostering lasting loyalty. We are proud to honor their bold vision and measurable impact."
Visit 2025 Calix Innovations Awards to learn more about these award-winning BXPs.
