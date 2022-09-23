Lithium Investing News

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE the Company ) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.

Date Event
4 October 2022 Last date for nomination of Directors
14 October 2022 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
15 November 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited
ABN 31 112 589 910
Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries
Andrew Barber
+61 418 783 701
Andrew.barber@allkem.co 		Connect
info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


