Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Moore Market analysis: Zero Candida potential market will reach over $2 Billion by 2030

Moore Market analysis: Zero Candida potential market will reach over $2 Billion by 2030

According to the report: u   p to 75% of women will have at least one vaginal yeast infection in their life

- A market analysis made by Moore Financial Consulting published today estimate the global market for Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), an Israeli FemTech medical device company focused on revolutionizing women's health, will reach over USD 2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.25% globally and 3.9% in North America and 4.2% in Europe .

Moore Market analysis: Zero Candida potential market will reach over $2 Billion by 2030

The analysis emphasis that up to 75% of women will have at least one vaginal yeast infection in their life, Moreover, recurrent VVC (Vulvovaginal Candidiasis) affects nearly 8% of women globally (for women above the ages of 15-60). According to the data, 100% of women with Recurrent VVC will purchase a combination of over-the-counter and prescription antifungal treatments, usually with the common use of oral agents. Compared to women with non-recurrent VCC, 55.2% will purchase prescription antifungal treatment, 37% over-the-counter antifungal, 5.6% will purchase a combination of both treatments, and the rest will not purchase any treatment.

Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder & CEO: "Moore's market analysis matches our estimations, Zero Candida is a groundbreaking and game-changing company in the world of women's medicine, and we look forward to be one of the leading companies offering AI-driven, tampon-like device, helping women suffering from VVC ".

Zero Candida announced recently that its shares are now successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). This listing marks a significant milestone for the Company as it expands its global presence, now cross-listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE, providing increased visibility and access to a broader pool of international investors.

To read the full report: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611300/Zero_Candida.pdf

About Zero Candida:

Zero Candida (ZCT) is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions in women's health. The company is developing an AI-driven, tampon-like device that uses a therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity to effectively treat the Candida fungus with a demonstrated 99.999% success rate in POC.  Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, with 138 million women affected each year, and 492 million over their lifetime. Recurrent VVC (4 or more episodes per year) is increasingly documented to become drug resistant to existing treatments, since the root cause is poorly understood and addressed. ZCT has successfully completed a safety trial using its pre-clinical device in large animals (sheep), and is finalizing their device for human use in preparation for an upcoming clinical trial, that they secured both funding and agreements with leading hospitals in Israel and Europe for. The Company continues to grow its global patent portfolio with applications filed in the United States , Brazil and Europe , and was recently granted a final patent in South Africa . With hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics, ZCT is addressing unmet needs in women's healthcare and expanding access to underserved populations, bringing the field of gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more visit www.zero-candida.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Victoria Gamble
victoria@zero-candida.com
(647) 874 3767

Eli Ben Haroosh
CEO & Founder
info@zero-candida.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611300/Zero_Candida.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

ZERO CANDIDA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZERO CANDIDA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-market-analysis-zero-candida-potential-market-will-reach-over-2-billion-by-2030-302366307.html

SOURCE Zero Candida

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Zero Candida TechnologiesZCT:CCTSXV:ZCTEmerging Tech Investing
ZCT:CC
Zero Candida Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Zero Candida Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Zero Candida Technologies (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Eli Ben-Haroosh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) ("Zero Candida" or the "Company"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (ZCT), is a medical device company bringing female healthcare into the 21st century. They are transforming the treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC"), which affects 75% of women worldwide, often recurrent and increasingly drug-resistant with current treatments failing to address the root cause effectively. Free from chemicals and side effects, their AI-driven tampon-like device enables real-time data collection and transmission to physicians for personalized, at-home treatment. Beyond VVC, ZCT aims to revolutionize gynecology, improving access for underserved populations and advancing hybrid medicine.

Please refer to the Company's website here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Victoria Gamble
Corporate Development Consultant
victoria@zero-candida.com
416-706-0332

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Zero Candida") (TSXV: ZCT), a technology company focused on development and commercial exploitation of a number of patents and patent applications with respect to an AI smart tampon-like device, designed to treat Candidiasis and transfer the medical information via Wi-Fi to the doctor, is pleased to announce that it has filed its application to list the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The application is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo

Zero Candida (formerly 1319743 B .C. Ltd.), has recently completed its business acquisition of Zero Candida Ltd., an Israeli private company ("ZC" and "Acquisition" respectively). In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company changed its name to Zero Candida Technologies Inc. and split its share capital on a fifty-five thousand five hundred fifty five (55,555) common shares for one (1) common share basis, so that 36 common shares of the Company, without par value which were issued and outstanding immediately before completion of the Acquisition, were split into 2,000,000 common shares without par value. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, the Company issued a total of 17,533,037 common shares (9.6165 common shares in the capital of the Company for each ordinary share in the capital of ZC) (the " Payment Shares "). Following completion of the Acquisition, ZC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, in connection with closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued 1,450,643 incentive stock options to employees of ZC (9.6165 incentive Options in exchange for each currently outstanding ZC Option). The terms of the exercise of the Options shall be consistent with the terms of the originally issued underlying ZC securities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple logo on store window.

Apple Beats on Revenue Despite AI Hiccups and iPhone Sales Dip

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 on Thursday (January 30), revealing a mixed performance marked by slight revenue beats and iPhone sales dips.

Revenue came to US$124.3 billion, a 4 percent annual rise, narrowly surpassing analysts' estimates of US$124.12 billion. Earnings per share hit US$2.40, up 10 percent from the previous year and above projections of US$2.35.

iPhone sales reached US$69.1 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year and short of the estimated US$70 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network.

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding a potential Starlink initial public offering (IPO), and the idea of an impending Starlink stock release date has investors excited.

Elon Musk's satellite internet business been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. The company controls roughly 7,000 satellites and recently surpassed over 4 million subscribers.

One reason for this interest is Musk's reputation in the investment space, as he has been involved in multiple highly successful and high-profile tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
Elon Musk.

Tech 5: Musk Faces SEC Clash, Broadcom Surges, Google Makes Quantum Chip Breakthrough

Tech stocks surged this week as US and Canadian jobs data bolstered interest rate cut expectations.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) became the newest member of the trillion-dollar club, crossing the market cap threshold in early trading on Friday (December 13) after a strong earnings forecast caught attention. Meanwhile, its peer NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) suffered losses as it prepares to face probes in both China and the US.

Meanwhile, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced a quantum computing milestone, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk called out the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over multiple probes into his business dealings.

Keep reading...Show less
SEC website on phone screen.

SEC Reopens Investigation on Neuralink and Musk’s Twitter Deal

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reopened its investigation into Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-implant company, alongside a probe into Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X.

A letter from Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, disclosed the development on Thursday (December 12), raising questions about the ongoing legal disputes between Musk and the SEC, according to a Reuters report.

The letter, addressed to outgoing SEC Chair Gary Gensler, outlines the reopening of the Neuralink investigation and a settlement demand regarding the Twitter takeover, which happened in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Zero Candida Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Zero Candida Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Silver Investing

Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Energy Investing

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces 2024 Production and Provides 2025 Production and Cost Guidance

resource investing

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

×