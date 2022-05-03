Copper Investing News

Vancouver International Airport and Teck Resources Limited today announced a partnership through YVR’s Innovation Hub and Teck’s Copper & Health program to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces to help protect the health and safety of travellers, visitors and staff. With this installation, YVR is the first airport in Canada to incorporate antimicrobial copper, which is proven to continuously kill ...

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a partnership through YVR's Innovation Hub and Teck's Copper & Health program to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces to help protect the health and safety of travellers, visitors and staff. With this installation, YVR is the first airport in Canada to incorporate antimicrobial copper, which is proven to continuously kill bacteria and reduce the spread of infection.

Through the partnership, nearly 1,000 antimicrobial copper applications have already been installed on baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal as well as YVR's offices, with plans to expand the installation of antimicrobial copper at YVR, Canada's second busiest airport. Partnering with Teck's Copper & Health program adds an extra layer of reassurance to help YVR deliver a safe, healthy and seamless experience for everyone travelling through the airport.

The products provided for this project, CuVerro Shield™ by Aereus Technologies and Copper Clean by CopTek, are manufactured in Canada.

Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven effective in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria within 2 hours. When installed in high-touch, high-traffic locations, antimicrobial copper can help reduce the spread of infection. Used on high-touch surfaces at YVR, antimicrobial copper is acting as an added layer of protection, in addition to normal cleaning procedures, to reduce the spread of bacteria as tens of thousands of passengers move throughout the airport each day.

This YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series of contributions through Teck's Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper which also includes partnerships with numerous B.C. hospitals , post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

Quotes:
Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck –
"We commend YVR's innovative spirit as the first airport in Canada to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces, which is a proven way to enhance safety. Teck's Copper & Health program is helping make communities safer by expanding the use of antimicrobial copper in public spaces and this important partnership is a significant step forward in that work."

Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO, YVR –
"At YVR, innovation is central to who we are and how we operate. By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck's Copper & Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large."

Media downloads: Images and Video

About Teck's Copper & Health Program
Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has funded numerous initiatives across a range of industries and public facilities to help improve health and safety in high-traffic, high-touch areas through the installation of antimicrobial copper. Teck's Copper & Health program has installed copper surfaces in a number of healthcare facilities, including Vancouver General Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital, on public transit in partnership with TransLink and Toronto Transit Commission, and in schools through partnerships with BCIT, SFU and UBC. There is no commercial benefit to Teck from the increased use of antimicrobial copper as the amount of metal needed is very small; the goal of the program is to improve health and safety for communities.

Teck is a proud member of CHAIR Canada, the Coalition for Community and Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction ( chaircanada.org ). For more information about the role of antimicrobial copper, the Copper & Health program, and other examples of copper in action, visit www.coppersaveslives.com .

About Vancouver International Airport (YVR)
Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas, and by way of the Innovation Hub @YVR, serves as a platform for our community to come together to thrive. YVR is motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. YVR does this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability. In 2021, the airport received the COVID-19 Airport Award of Excellence from Skytrax, the only airport in Canada to do so, for providing the highest health, hygiene and safety protocols during the pandemic.

Vancouver Airport Authority: media_relations@yvr.ca

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

YVR Media Contact:
YVR Media Relations
604.880.9815
media_relations@yvr.ca

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Hunter Dickinson Inc.'s Mark Rebagliati Receives the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award From the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Mark Rebagliati, Hunter Dickinson Inc.'s (HDI) Executive Vice President Exploration, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"). The award ceremony was held on May 2, 2022. HDI provides various services to the Company through its subsidiary Hunter Dickinson Services Inc

"On behalf of the entire HDI team, I would like to congratulate Mark Rebagliati on being awarded the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award by the CIM," said Robert Dickinson, Chairman, HDI. "Having known Mark since the 1970's and having had the pleasure of working directly with him since he joined HDI in 1988, I know first-hand that few modern-era geoscientists can match his prolific track record of discovery in Canada and abroad. Mining is a tough business but having Mark on the team makes it that little bit easier."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Resistivity Survey on the Fir Island Uranium Option with Orano Canada

Forum Commences Resistivity Survey on the Fir Island Uranium Option with Orano Canada

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce that an extensive resistivity survey has commenced on the Fir Island Uranium project under option to Orano Canada Inc. Orano is funding this $495,000 survey as part of its option to earn up to 70% of the Fir Island project by spending up to $6 million. Orano has funded two drill programs with Forum as Operator and upon completion of this program, Orano will have spent $3 million on the project to earn a 51% interest.

Drilling by Forum in 2020 and 2021 identified the 'Cathy Fault' that exhibits strong alteration, elevated geochemical indicators, and an abundance of dravite; a boron-rich clay that is present around most uranium deposits on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. A resistivity survey was completed on the project in 2019 and has proven to be an excellent tool for defining areas of alteration in the sandstone and basement lithologies. Resistivity lows typically indicate alteration and has worked well on the Fir Island project locating the strong alteration associated with the Cathy Fault. The current survey follows the northern strike extension of the Cathy Fault, locally defined by an EM conductor and a series of gravity lows (Figure 1). The gravity lows and conductor continue to the mainland where they intersect the major Black Lake Fault and a series of related large gravity lows. This survey should define a number of excellent drill targets for future programs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kamoa-Kakula on Track to Become the World's Third-largest Copper Mining Complex by Q4 2024, with Copper Production of Approximately 600,000 Tonnes per Year

Phase 3 expansion to include additional Kamoa 5 million-tonne-per-annum concentrator, adjacent to two new underground mines

Kamoa Copper commences earthworks on direct-to-blister smelter; on-site copper metal production expected in Q4 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Deposit - 7.0M @ 5.2% Cu, 8.0% Zn & 7.4M @ 2.2% Cu, 23.1% Zn

C3 Deposit - 7.0M @ 5.2% Cu, 8.0% Zn & 7.4M @ 2.2% Cu, 23.1% Zn

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (Alvo or the Company) is pleased to announce final assay results from the phase 1 diamond drill program at the C3 deposit, delivering exceptional wide and high-grade Cu-Zn VMS intercepts. The Company continues its maiden 10,000m drill program with both diamond drill rigs operating at the C1 deposit and Alvo continues to progress early exploration and targeting activities across the Palma Project

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") will announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:00 am EST / 4:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details with the access code 106245:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Provides Exploration and Development Update on the Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Central Arizona

World Copper Provides Exploration and Development Update on the Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Central Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has completed an internal technical review of the exploration and development potential of the Zonia Copper Oxide Project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States. The Company acquired Zonia in January 2022; a decision made in part based on Zonia's strong 2018 preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA").

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×