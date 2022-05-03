Vancouver International Airport and Teck Resources Limited today announced a partnership through YVR’s Innovation Hub and Teck’s Copper & Health program to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces to help protect the health and safety of travellers, visitors and staff. With this installation, YVR is the first airport in Canada to incorporate antimicrobial copper, which is proven to continuously kill ...

