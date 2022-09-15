GamingInvesting News

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Adding Octane to the X1 portfolio will significantly strengthen our position within the Rocket League ecosystem", said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. "Through strategically combining Octane's community-facing assets with those of our recently announced acquisition, ShiftRLE, we believe we can fill and capitalize on a highly valuable void for a Rocket League media destination."

Information Related to Octane

Octane is the leading Rocket League Esports statistics platform providing in-depth match statistics across the top events in the space. Since its inception in 2017, Octane has collected data for hundreds of thousands of games and thousands of players, teams, and events. As the primary source of statistics for Rocket League, Octane has amassed a valuable trove of data on the history and evolution of players and teams from their rookie days to playing on the world stage. Using the platform, fans are able to check-in live during game days to see how their favorite players and teams are performing, while coaches and commentators can use the data to draw better conclusions and create narratives around how players and teams are trending. Octane's robust set of filters and comprehensive data makes it an unmatched resource for the large community of Rocket League esports fans.

"I built Octane as a college student back in 2017 to fill a void I saw as a Rocket League Esports fan. It's incredible to see how much the space has evolved since then, and I'm excited that Octane will have a new home with X1 to further this valuable resource" said Kartik Patel, founder of Octane.

The Company anticipates utilization of Octane's Rocket League statistics database in launching future offerings, such as a possible Rocket League fantasy product, as discussed in X1's prior news release dated July 25 th , 2022.

About Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 1 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 2 .

________________________
1 "Top 15 most popular PC games of 2022", Active Player, https://activeplayer.io/top-15-most-popular-pc-games-of-2022/ (accessed July 22, 2022).
2 See note 1.


Transaction Terms

Completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of, or waiver of, closing conditions under the APA, including X1 entering into consulting agreements with key persons at Octane (the "Consulting Agreements"). The closing date is anticipated to occur on or prior to the tenth business day following the execution of the APA.

Pursuant to the APA, X1 will acquire 100% of the assets comprising Octane and have the benefit of ongoing services by the key personnel of Octane for an aggregate price of (i) US$35,000 cash, of which US$17,500 is payable at Closing and US$17,500 payable within 45 days after Closing.

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreements, X1 will hire each of the two key personnel of Octane as consultants to X1 to continue operations of the Octane media business. Elliot McSheen, will act as writer of Octane, and Finn Groothengel, will act as Statistician.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a gaming and entertainment company that helps connect brands with Gen-Z and millennial audiences all over the world through a diverse portfolio of assets which includes an Esports team, a talent management agency, and other integrated media assets. The company's assets are in three main verticals: Media & Network, Creator Economy, and Gaming & Esports. X1 is continuing to build upon its existing portfolio of assets through a combination of organic growth and accretive M&A

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Octane was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Kartik Patel , as founder of Octane , for any information concerning Octane .

Completion of the acquisition of Octane is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to, entry into consulting agreements with the key personnel of Octane and delivery of closing documents as contemplated by the APA. The transaction cannot close until all such conditions are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the closing of the acquisition of the assets comprising Octane , continued growth and popularity of Rocket League, entry into consulting agreements with the key personnel of Octane , the ability of Octane to integrate with ShiftRLE or at all, and expected synergy between ShiftRLE and Octane, [including by allowing for the provision of Rocket League fantasy sports options] . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to consummate the transaction, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and Octane to implement their respective business strategies, including plans to integrate Octane and ShiftRLE , the continued relevance of Octane's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the " Shares ") have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

On August 4, 2022, the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. As of September 12, 2022, the Company's Shares will be upgraded to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ‘XOEEF'. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XONE".

Mark Elfenbein, Chief Executive Officer of X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., commented, "Listing X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company's shareholder base."

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus' talent operates as a digital influencer management firm, and is specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels
  • Tyrus' client roster of over 60 high profile content creators have a combined reach of over 20 million followers
  • Tyrus has worked with leading global brands including: Warner Brothers, OMEN, Best Buy, Hello Fresh, and Panera to reach into the Gen Z demographic of its content creators

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and creator economy portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Tyrus LLC ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers ("the Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, the Company holds all issued and outstanding securities of Tyrus, which will operate as a subsidiary of X1.

" The Tyrus Transaction offers tremendous opportunity for X1 to partake in the growing global creator economy which is an industry of over 50 million individual content creators 1 where Tyrus is extremely well-positioned ," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 . " The video game category has been a top category of the creator economy and has largely benefited the growth of the video game industry recently."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Tyrus' Manager, Amanda Solomon, will also join the X1 Advisory board. Amanda is an accomplished leader specializing in gaming and Esports, and has driven brand integration, influencer marketing campaigns, and talent partnerships with well-known companies and brands including Epic Games, OnePlus, and Gucci.

Since 2017, Tyrus has built a client roster of over 60 high profile content creators (iambrandon, Catiosaurus, Kalief (Spawn on Me) & Friskk) with a combined reach of over 20 million followers 2 . Tyrus provides comprehensive management of YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other social media channels as well as consultation on personal brand growth strategies and partnership management and has grown since April 2021 from a roster of seven talent, to August of 2022 with a roster of 65 talent.

"Becoming part of the X1 family will allow Tyrus to extend its reach and engage with new and exciting talent in the gaming and esports community," said Amanda Solomon, CEO of Tyrus. "The talent and diversity of our influencer roster is something we take great pride in. I look forward to growing our presence in this space and providing unique access for global brands to a highly influential GenZ audience".

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of a membership interest purchase agreement dated July 15, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Tyrus for total consideration of up to approximately US$350,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price is divided into the following payments: i) US$150,000 in cash payments due within 60 days of closing; and ii) 555,555 fully-paid common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.45 per Common Share, which were issued on closing of the Transaction. In addition, a bonus payment of US$100,000 may be payable if Tyrus reaches US$1,750,000 in its first full year of revenue, which may be settled in cash or Common Shares at the option of the Company.

The Common Shares forming part of the Purchase Price are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Common Shares being released twelve (12) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein
CEO and Director
info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information on the Company, visit www.X1Esports.com or email info@X1Esports.com.

About Tyrus
Tyrus, and its talent services, is a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Specifically, we work with creators in the gaming and lifestyle verticals, providing creators with paid opportunities from free game codes to booking for live shows and paid partnerships around the globe. We also offer more integrated services such as social media management, platform management, video editing, and short form content editing. To put it simply, Tyrus supports our creator's business with expert knowledge and management of partnerships and activations with major companies.

Forward-looking information
All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Tyrus was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Tyrus for any information concerning such party.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

